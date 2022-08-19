How support networks for foster carers can make all the difference

‘A national strategy aimed at helping local authorities to recruit and support carers employed by them is vital.’

Your article (How do you become a foster carer – and how much do you get paid?, 13 August) rightly focused on the financial aspects of fostering, but it missed an opportunity to talk about the support networks that are so vital for foster carers, yet are rarely talked about.

In South Tyneside, we have introduced the Mockingbird model, in partnership with The Fostering Network. Based on the idea of having an extended family, fostering households are supported by an experienced foster carer, or “hub carer”, who can give advice to Mockingbird foster carers when they need a little extra help. This additional support helps foster carers overcome challenges and avoid placement breakdown, while improving the life chances of foster children by building links with other foster families and allowing sibling groups to stay together.

Since the launch of our first scheme, more children have been provided with secure and stable families, and the breakdown of relationships and separation of siblings due to resource constraints has been avoided, meaning more of our children can grow up with the stability they deserve.

As your article points out, independent fostering services make large profits. In South Tyneside, we are passionate about supporting our own carers to enable our children to be cared for by them. This extends past remuneration and into emotional and practical support, with innovations such as the Mockingbird model proving to be effective and important to our carers. We believe that a national strategy aimed at helping local authorities to recruit and support carers employed by them to care for their children is vital.

Cllr Adam Ellison

Lead member for children, young people and families, South Tyneside council