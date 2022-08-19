Read full article on original website
The Verge
YouTube launches a dedicated page for podcasts
YouTube is embracing its position as the (unintentional) most-used podcast platform by launching a dedicated podcast page. As the lines between podcasting and YouTube blur, any step the company takes toward consolidating listening could pose a challenge for competitors Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The page debuted in late July and...
The Verge
Masahiro Sakurai might already be my favorite YouTuber
Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of games like Kirby and Super Smash Bros., has revealed his next big project: a YouTube channel. The gaming folk hero teased that he was working on something new earlier this week, and now you can super smash that like button and subscribe to his new channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games.
The Verge
YouTube TV update will reportedly let you watch four channels at once
YouTube TV, Google’s take on cable TV, could soon let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously in a new feature called “Mosaic Mode” reports Protocol. That’s according to a non-public presentation Google gave to its smart TV hardware partners, in which the search giant also discussed optimizations coming for YouTube Shorts on the big screen, as well as new YouTube Music functionality.
The Verge
A Facebook bug spammed celebrity comments to everyone for hours
Facebook experienced a bizarre bug on Wednesday morning that filled user feeds with endless posts from celebrity accounts. Multiple Verge staffers who attempted to use the social media network experienced the same issue, where their main News Feed was flooded with minor posts sent to pages for artists like Lady Gaga, Nirvana, and The Beatles. As of 5:15AM ET the issue appears to have been resolved after creating three hours of chaos.
The Verge
How to remove Facebook posts from your feed without also losing all of your friends
Sure, Facebook can be a great way to connect and stay in touch with family and friends. Yet, more often than not, it’s a headache that can turn toxic thanks to the News Feed. Whether it’s fake news, envy-inducing vacation photos from a classmate you barely know, or a relative’s upsetting political post, there are just some things better left unseen. True, you could unfollow a page if you want to stop seeing those kinds of posts, but you can’t exactly unfollow your uncle or a close friend without potentially putting those relationships at risk.
The Verge
My iPhone is calling to me with a different voice
Apple’s upcoming iOS 16 update brings with it a lot of new features — things like the ability to customize your Lock Screen, edit iMessages, or copy written text from a video. But Apple’s also made an under-the-radar change to some of the iPhone’s sounds, which some of us hear at The Verge noticed while using the betas.
The Verge
Now Peloton is selling its Bike on Amazon, complete with free delivery and assembly
Peloton recently dropped the news that it would cut its distribution network, shift further toward third-party logistics, and plans to shutter retail showrooms starting next year. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the company is now partnering with Amazon to sell its original Bike, the Guide, and apparel.
The Verge
The Pixel Watch has only one job: don’t suck
Later this fall, Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch. Given Wear OS’s history, there’s understandably a lot of anticipation. Will the watch be good? Will it fail to deliver the promise of Wear OS 3? Honestly, those questions might be more appropriate for future iterations of the watch. For now, all Google has to do is create a smartwatch that does the basics well.
The Verge
Sony says the PlayStation VR2 is coming in early 2023
Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is coming in “early 2023,” according to posts the company made on Twitter and Instagram. Sony has been trickling information out about the upcoming headset over the past several months, and now we have at least a timeframe for when we can expect to get our hands on the hardware.
The Verge
Cover Screen OS makes the Galaxy Z Flip’s front display better and worse
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a great little foldable held back by a too-tiny front display. It’s just hard doing much on a 1.9-inch screen. Even though Samsung tried making it a little more useful in this year’s iteration, it’s still just a little window from which you can view notifications and certain widgets, but not much more. Developer IJP addresses just this pain point with its Cover Screen OS, a free app on the Google Play Store. It’s been available for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and got a recent update to support the Flip 4. And it works — but it’s also kind of awful for reasons outside of the developers’ control.
The Verge
Google’s entry-level Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds are a nice bargain at $69
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro may be getting a lot of attention — and deservedly so — but if you don’t mind not having noise cancellation or multipoint support, the lower-tier Pixel Buds A-Series are a great deal at $69. The Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale...
The Verge
There’s a wonky number at the core of Elon Musk’s case against Twitter
Listening to the lawyers representing Elon Musk and Twitter argue over which documents need to be provided as part of legal discovery today, I began to wonder if it is possible to measure anything at all. The arguments centered on a wonky count of user numbers: mDAUs, or “monetizable daily...
The Verge
Disney’s latest Pinocchio trailer brings the boy to life
There’s a new trailer out for Disney’s upcoming live-action Pinocchio movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis (the man behind Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and The Polar Express). Compared to what we’ve seen of the movie up until this point, it shows off a lot more of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s performance as the titular character as well as Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Jiminy Cricket.
The Verge
Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has finished posting daily Ultimate screenshots
Masahiro Sakurai will no longer be posting a daily screenshot of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Twitter, he announced Monday evening. He’s already teasing another project of some kind, though it apparently won’t be something we’ll see daily. “This concludes the daily Smash Ultimate screens I’ve been...
The Verge
Can a YouTube ad change your mind about disinformation?
“Prebunking” false information with short videos could nudge people to be more critical of it, suggests a new study from researchers at the University of Cambridge and Google’s Jigsaw division. The study is part of ongoing work in the field of mis- and disinformation, and it’s encouraging news for researchers hoping to improve the online information ecosystem — albeit with many caveats.
The Verge
Obsidian’s old-timey Pentiment gets a November release date
Pentiment, the new narrative game from Microsoft’s Obsidian Entertainment that looks like medieval art come to life, will be released on Xbox and PC on November 15th. Microsoft first announced the game during its recent Xbox Showcase but, at the time, only provided an open-ended “November 2022” release window.
The Verge
Twitter’s former security chief says company lied about bots and safety
Twitter has hidden negligent security practices, misled federal regulators about its safety, and failed to properly estimate the number of bots on its platform, according to testimony from the company’s former head of security, the legendary hacker-turned-cybersecurity-expert Peiter “Mudge” Zatko. The explosive allegations could have huge consequences, including federal fines and the potential unraveling of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter.
The Verge
Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
As Twitter and Elon Musk prepare for their October 17th trial date in the Delaware Court of Chancery to argue over his attempt to break their $44 billion acquisition agreement, Musk’s legal team submitted a subpoena for evidence from a familiar face: former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Dorsey stepped...
The Verge
Sorry, Elon, but Jack Dorsey is still Twitter’s main character
Listen, I’m sure there will be a lot of sturm und drang about what the whistleblower disclosures mean for Elon Musk’s Twitter deal, but I want to focus on something dumber and pettier: Jack Dorsey. Twitter had serious vulnerabilities that Russian and Chinese governments might try to take...
The Verge
Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event is happening September 7th
Apple’s next product launch event will take place on September 7th, the company announced in an invitation sent out to journalists today. At the show, Apple is expected to share details on upcoming iPhones and Apple Watches. The invite, which has the tagline “Far out,” is for an in-person...
