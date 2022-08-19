Read full article on original website
LeBron James Goes Viral with Dance Moves at Kendrick Lamar Show: Watch
We all know how big a Kendrick fan LeBron James is and he had that all on display on Sunday night. The four-time champion was seen alongside his wife, Savannah James at the rap superstar’s concert in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday. Both were seen having a good time in a private box away from the fans where they rapped, sang and danced along to some of the rapper’s biggest hits.
Eminem & Snoop Dogg Deliver Metaverse ‘From the D 2 the LBC’ Performance at 2022 MTV VMAs
Eminem and Snoop Dogg joined forces at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight to perform their collaborative single ‘From the D 2 the LBC‘. The performance was organized in partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club creators Yuga Labs. The performance took the MTV audience into the metaverse, with the rappers performing as their NFT avatars inside of the upcoming Yuga Labs game Otherside. The original music video was also been nominated for the Best Hip Hop VMA.
DJ Khaled Shares ‘KEEP GOING’ Video Feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch: Watch
DJ Khaled already warned us that he has a bunch of music videos ready to go soon after the release of his latest album, God Did. After ‘IT AIN’T SAFE’ feat. Kodak Black & Nardo Wick and ‘PARTY’ feat. Quavo & Takeoff videos, the superstar DJ-producer has returned with the music video for ‘KEEP GOING’. It features the star cast of Lil Durk, 21 Savage and Roddy Ricch. Watch it below.
Jack Harlow Performs ‘First Class’ With Fergie At The 2022 VMAs — Watch
Jack Harlow is one of the bigger names performing at tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards. His album Come Home The Kids Miss You essentially cemented him in the game and he’s been reaping the rewards ever since. Tonight at the VMAs, the rapper performed his hit single ‘First...
DJ Khaled Shares ‘IT AIN’T SAFE’ Ft. Kodak Black & Nardo Wick and ‘PARTY’ Ft. Quavo & Takeoff Music Videos : Watch
DJ Khaled’s work ethic is hard to match. Before he even released his latest album God Did, he already had a bunch of music videos ready to go. Right after the release, Khaled unveiled the ‘BIG TIME’ video with Future and Lil Baby. And right per schedule, he’s back today with another treatment, this for the Kodak Black & Nardo Wick assisted ‘IT AIN’T SAFE’ which was produced by Tay Keith. Watch it below.
Lizzo Performs ‘About Damn Time’ & ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ At The 2022 MTV VMAs — Watch
Lizzo is fresh off of the release of her latest studio album Special which she released last month. She has always done great at award shows and tonight, she aimed to the same. The singer took the stage at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards and she took the opportunity...
[Saturday Spotlight] Emzeezy + Twisted Royalty
Welcome back to another edition of Saturday Spotlight. Each week we review submissions from all over the globe, picking the best out of the batch to highlight at the end of the week. If you’re an aspiring rapper, a producer wanting to create a buzz, or a singer looking to expose their talent, Saturday Spotlight is dedicated to discovering the next star. This week, we received over 50 submissions — below are the two picks!
