Public Safety

Hofdog68
4d ago

Nothing new when you live in a state run by Nazis!

96.1 The Breeze

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker

It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Police Arrest Several WNY People For Drugs, Harassment, DWI

New York State Police have been busy in Western New York. Several people were recently arrested on charges including DWI, drugs, and harassment. A 40-year-old Jamestown man was arrested for Aggravated Harassment on August 22, 2022. State Police from Jamestown were called to a home in Mayville for a harassment complaint. William Soto allegedly called the victim and threatened her life. He was arrested at his home and then taken to the precinct in Jamestown for processing. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
ALLEGANY, NY
NBC New York

Hochul: Illegal Gun Seizures Up 20% in NY Since Launch of Interstate Task Force

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams continue their work together to combat ghost guns. In January, the political duo, both Democrats, joined forces with nine other states to form an interstate task force on illegal guns. The task force had the goal of focusing on stopping firearms from being trafficked into New York from other states.
owegopennysaver.com

Social Host Laws in New York State

Some counties in New York State have enacted a Social Host Law that holds homeowners and other adults liable for the consumption of alcohol on property that they own or control (lease, rent, etc.). These laws can be passed at the county level, but it takes a lot of work to pass new policy.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer

A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
HERKIMER, NY
Big Frog 104

Poison Center Issues Warning As More Kids Get Marijuana Edibles

Like many states in America, New York has decriminalized marijuana possession and legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults. As that has happened, New York has been navigating all of the legal and social changes that need to occur to allow a drug that is considered a Schedule 1 Drug by the federal government.
RETAIL
Autoblog

NY State Senate bill would require speed limiting tech in new cars

There’s no debate that vehicles of all kinds are getting larger. Park a new Ford Ranger next to an older Ford F-150, and you’ll see that today’s midsize truck is strikingly close in size to the full-size trucks of three decades ago. With that in mind, the New York State Senate just introduced a bill that aims to improve safety around massive trucks and SUVs.
POLITICS
Big Frog 104

Plastic Knuckles, Alleged Temper Cause Arrest of Lake George Man

A Warren County man is under arrest, facing several charges, following an alleged domestic dispute. Troopers were called to an apartment on Cooper Way in North Elba, New York at approximately 5:49pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute. According to a written release...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice

Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
WATERTOWN, NY
WNYT

Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state

Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
