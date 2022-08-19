Read full article on original website
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker
It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
New York State Police Arrest Several WNY People For Drugs, Harassment, DWI
New York State Police have been busy in Western New York. Several people were recently arrested on charges including DWI, drugs, and harassment. A 40-year-old Jamestown man was arrested for Aggravated Harassment on August 22, 2022. State Police from Jamestown were called to a home in Mayville for a harassment complaint. William Soto allegedly called the victim and threatened her life. He was arrested at his home and then taken to the precinct in Jamestown for processing. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
Gov. Hochul announces over 6,000 illegal guns seized since January
Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns has seized over 6,000 illegal guns across New York State since January 2022.
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
NBC New York
Hochul: Illegal Gun Seizures Up 20% in NY Since Launch of Interstate Task Force
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams continue their work together to combat ghost guns. In January, the political duo, both Democrats, joined forces with nine other states to form an interstate task force on illegal guns. The task force had the goal of focusing on stopping firearms from being trafficked into New York from other states.
owegopennysaver.com
Social Host Laws in New York State
Some counties in New York State have enacted a Social Host Law that holds homeowners and other adults liable for the consumption of alcohol on property that they own or control (lease, rent, etc.). These laws can be passed at the county level, but it takes a lot of work to pass new policy.
Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed
Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
Poison Center Issues Warning As More Kids Get Marijuana Edibles
Like many states in America, New York has decriminalized marijuana possession and legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults. As that has happened, New York has been navigating all of the legal and social changes that need to occur to allow a drug that is considered a Schedule 1 Drug by the federal government.
WKTV
New York State Police issue more than 2,000 tickets during 'Speed Week'
New York State Police issued more than 1,000 speeding tickets in Central New York last week while cracking down on unsafe driving during its ‘Speed Week’ campaign. Here are the tickets issued in the Central New York area:. Speeding: 1,086. Distracted Driving: 44. Child restraint/seat belt: 67. Move...
Autoblog
NY State Senate bill would require speed limiting tech in new cars
There’s no debate that vehicles of all kinds are getting larger. Park a new Ford Ranger next to an older Ford F-150, and you’ll see that today’s midsize truck is strikingly close in size to the full-size trucks of three decades ago. With that in mind, the New York State Senate just introduced a bill that aims to improve safety around massive trucks and SUVs.
New York Earned A Title This Year That’s Horrible For Health
2022 just earned New York State an award that isn't exactly good news for physical or mental health. Time Out reported on a new study by UK mattress site Mornings and officially crowned New York as the state with the worst amount of sleep. Specifically, New York City is actually the most sleep-deprived city in the world:
Plastic Knuckles, Alleged Temper Cause Arrest of Lake George Man
A Warren County man is under arrest, facing several charges, following an alleged domestic dispute. Troopers were called to an apartment on Cooper Way in North Elba, New York at approximately 5:49pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute. According to a written release...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
WNYT
Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state
Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
