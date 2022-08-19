Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Opening Day of Squirrel Season and Free Hunting Day in Tennessee
Saturday is the opening day of squirrel season in Tennessee, and Free Hunting Day across the state. Hunters can harvest up to ten squirrels a day during the season, which runs through March 15th. Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969 is required to have completed a hunter...
chattanoogacw.com
Free Hunting Day in Tennessee takes place Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans will be allowed to hunt without a license for one day this Saturday as part of Free Hunting Day. The August 27 event is provided by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) once every year. The day coincides with the opening day of squirrel hunting season. The day...
WTVC
Tennessee's anti-abortion 'trigger ban' goes into effect Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Abortion "trigger bans" take effect in three states on Thursday, including Tennessee—where it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Tennessee joins Idaho and Texas in states where abortion is illegal, bringing the nation's total...
Mosquitos are out for blood in East Tennessee: What you can do to repel them
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step outside for a few minutes on an East Tennessee summer night and the next thing you know, you’re getting bitten by mosquitoes. Talking in the newsroom this morning, with no scientific evidence whatsoever, it seemed to us that this summer has really brought out those biting bugs. That’s why WATE […]
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
wvlt.tv
Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
Eater
Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee
Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
1450wlaf.com
Last drive-thru for free pet vaccines is next month
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Come September 7, there is one more free pet vaccine clinic. However, it will be the last one courtesy of the generosity of the Petco Love Foundation. These free vaccine opportunities have been through the Petco Love Foundation 1 Million Free Pet Vaccinations campaign. “We...
wutc.org
Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm
This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
Crossville man missing for nearly 3 weeks
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man missing form Crossville since early August.
WATE
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Helping authorities find East Tennessee fugitive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers visited the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to spotlight several cases they have been asked to assist local authorities with. Among those cases includes the search for a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous after a police...
TheHorse.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
Charleston's River Park Fees
Charleston's boat ramp at River Park,photo credit goes to Teresa Sherrill Booth via Facebook. The implementation of a fee for usage of Charleston's boat ramp at River Park has been met with both acceptance and opposition over the past two seasons. What's commonly forgotten is how the fee was introduced and why it was executed to begin with.
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee
There's a new federal Farm Bill coming in 2023 that could change what hemp looks like in Tennessee.
wpln.org
Tennessee’s abortion law does not contain the lifesaving ‘exception’ you may think it does, lawyers say
Tennessee’s all-out abortion ban goes into effect Thursday. When the legislation was originally introduced, lawmakers said it included an exception for the life of the pregnant person. But lawyers say the reality of the law is much more complicated. Back in April of 2019, Republican Rep. Susan Lynn stood...
Johnson City Press
TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
