Grundy County, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Opening Day of Squirrel Season and Free Hunting Day in Tennessee

Saturday is the opening day of squirrel season in Tennessee, and Free Hunting Day across the state. Hunters can harvest up to ten squirrels a day during the season, which runs through March 15th. Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969 is required to have completed a hunter...
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Free Hunting Day in Tennessee takes place Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans will be allowed to hunt without a license for one day this Saturday as part of Free Hunting Day. The August 27 event is provided by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) once every year. The day coincides with the opening day of squirrel hunting season. The day...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Tennessee's anti-abortion 'trigger ban' goes into effect Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Abortion "trigger bans" take effect in three states on Thursday, including Tennessee—where it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Tennessee joins Idaho and Texas in states where abortion is illegal, bringing the nation's total...
TENNESSEE STATE
Grundy County, TN
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Tennessee Lifestyle
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
Eater

Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee

Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
1450wlaf.com

Last drive-thru for free pet vaccines is next month

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Come September 7, there is one more free pet vaccine clinic. However, it will be the last one courtesy of the generosity of the Petco Love Foundation. These free vaccine opportunities have been through the Petco Love Foundation 1 Million Free Pet Vaccinations campaign. “We...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wutc.org

Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm

This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
TheHorse.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
The Charleston Chatter

Charleston's River Park Fees

Charleston's boat ramp at River Park,photo credit goes to Teresa Sherrill Booth via Facebook. The implementation of a fee for usage of Charleston's boat ramp at River Park has been met with both acceptance and opposition over the past two seasons. What's commonly forgotten is how the fee was introduced and why it was executed to begin with.
CHARLESTON, TN
Johnson City Press

TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

