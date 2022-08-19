ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Rock 104.1

Prosecutor: Newark Man Charged for Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ

A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County. On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester...
NEWARK, NJ
Rock 104.1

It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT

Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
New Jersey State
Hamilton Township, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Mays Landing, NJ
Rock 104.1

Cops: Wildwood Crest, NJ, Man Charged For Threatening Family Members

Cops in Wildwood Crest say an 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly threatening family members late Monday night. The scene unfolded just after 11:45 PM in the 100 east block of Orchid Avenue, according to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, when officers were called to a home for a report of a disturbance.
Rock 104.1

One Killed, 16 Hurt in Salem County, NJ, Crash

Published reports say one person was killed and 16 were injured in a crash in Salem County Friday evening. According to WPVI-TV, the accident happened just after 6 PM at Route 77 and County Route 612. Police say 29-year-old Heriberto Espinoza of Elmer was driving a large van when he...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42

An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Rock 104.1

NJSP: Multiple People Wanted for Burglaries in Two South Jersey Towns

State troopers are asking for your help identifying people wanted for allegedly burglarizing stores in two South Jersey municipalities recently. According to the New Jersey State Police, the break-ins happened in May and June in Upper Deerfield and Pittsgrove Townships, along the Cumberland-Salem County border. Cops say the,. black male...
Rock 104.1

Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death

Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ

Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Wildwood NJ Police Wrangle Peeping Tom From Virginia

If you're a South Jersey Shore police officer, the amount of calls you respond to in the summertime is probably more than you do during the off-season. Sometimes, too, they're probably a little more varied than you're used to. Police in the City of Wildwood responded to a complaint last...
Rock 104.1

Hammonton Police Warn About ‘Distraction Burglaries’

Distraction burglaries are the trendy new way to burglarize the homes of some of South Jersey's most vulnerable people. That's what Hammonton Police are warning after two, or, possibly three distraction burglaries happened recently in town. According to the police, during a distraction burglary, the unsuspecting homeowner is conned by...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

