Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Galloway Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to 2019 Drug-induced Death
Authorities in Ocean County say a man from Galloway Township has pleaded guilty in connection to a drug-induced death in 2019 -- and he will likely only serve seven years in prison for his actions. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer states on Monday, 22-year-old Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty to a...
Prosecutor: Newark Man Charged for Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ
A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County. On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester...
Cops In Deptford, NJ, Arrest Lady For Bank Robbery At Traffic Stop
I've never realized this fact before today, but if you work at a bank, kudos to you. You actually have a pretty dangerous job. The people who work at Republic Bank in Deptford, Gloucester County know that to be true after a robbery took place on Sunday, August 21st. Reportedly,...
It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT
Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, the accident happened around 12:30 PM at 7th Street and Landis Avenue. Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the...
24 Counts: Four From Atlantic City, NJ, Indicted for 2021 Attempted Murder
Four people from Atlantic City have been indicted in connection to an attempted murder in the city last summer. The shooting happened on August 12, 2021, in the area of 1600 Sewell Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Police say 20-year-old Armaad Brooks-Chappell, 19-year-old Adresce Jones, and a...
Cops: Wildwood Crest, NJ, Man Charged For Threatening Family Members
Cops in Wildwood Crest say an 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly threatening family members late Monday night. The scene unfolded just after 11:45 PM in the 100 east block of Orchid Avenue, according to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, when officers were called to a home for a report of a disturbance.
EHT NJ Cops Looking for Cash Carrying Eagles Logo Wearing Guy
If you don't want anyone to notice you there are some things you might try doing. For example, don't wear easy-to-spot clothing - like a t-shirt for the most popular sports team in the area. Also, don't flash your cash - a lot of people don't even use cash anymore!...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ State Troopers Rescue 11 From Sinking Boat in Ocean County
Quick-acting state troopers are being credited with rescuing eleven people from a sinking boat in Ocean County earlier this month. Authorities say on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14th, five state troopers assigned to a station in Ocean County observed a vessel in distress in the Point Pleasant Canal. As...
Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City
Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
One Killed, 16 Hurt in Salem County, NJ, Crash
Published reports say one person was killed and 16 were injured in a crash in Salem County Friday evening. According to WPVI-TV, the accident happened just after 6 PM at Route 77 and County Route 612. Police say 29-year-old Heriberto Espinoza of Elmer was driving a large van when he...
Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42
An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJSP: Multiple People Wanted for Burglaries in Two South Jersey Towns
State troopers are asking for your help identifying people wanted for allegedly burglarizing stores in two South Jersey municipalities recently. According to the New Jersey State Police, the break-ins happened in May and June in Upper Deerfield and Pittsgrove Townships, along the Cumberland-Salem County border. Cops say the,. black male...
Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death
Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
Corrections Officer From Salem County, NJ, Admits Accepting Bribe
A corrections officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility has admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a prisoner. And for doing so, he now potentially faces decades behind bars with the people that he formerly watched over. On Tuesday, 36-year-old...
Middle Twp, NJ Police Promote First Female Acting Captain
Middle Township Police promoted Jen DeLanzo to the highest rank ever achieved by a woman in the department this week. DeLanzo was sworn in Monday night as the first female acting police captain in the Middle Township Police. Officer Brian Murphy also received his official promotion to lieutenant during Monday's...
After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
Wildwood NJ Police Wrangle Peeping Tom From Virginia
If you're a South Jersey Shore police officer, the amount of calls you respond to in the summertime is probably more than you do during the off-season. Sometimes, too, they're probably a little more varied than you're used to. Police in the City of Wildwood responded to a complaint last...
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
Hammonton Police Warn About ‘Distraction Burglaries’
Distraction burglaries are the trendy new way to burglarize the homes of some of South Jersey's most vulnerable people. That's what Hammonton Police are warning after two, or, possibly three distraction burglaries happened recently in town. According to the police, during a distraction burglary, the unsuspecting homeowner is conned by...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0