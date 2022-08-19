ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
country1037fm.com

Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth

I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Historic Pine Lakes Country Club

I love taking guests to visit the Pine Lakes Country Club. Not only is it one of the most historic places in Myrtle Beach, it is also one of the most beautiful. We pull up to the original doors on the manicured circle in front of the building where the fountain is. Once inside, we are welcomed by a gorgeous foyer that leads us in three directions: to the ballroom, to the dining room, and up a staircase. Well, actually, it used to lead visitors upstairs, but no more.
local21news.com

PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach

WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
wallstreetwindow.com

Here Is The Most Expensive Home Now For Sale In Myrtle Beach, SC (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

Here is the most expensive home now for sale in Myrtle Beach, SC, This 9,500+ square foot home is in the Grand Dunes community just off highway 17. It is at the very northern tip of the Myrtle Beach area before you get into the area that divides Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. As you can see in this video tour it is fit for a Roman Emperor.
Outsider.com

LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach

A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
WECT

Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to close again after crews find same error that caused it to get stuck Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel will remain closed Tuesday evening after crews found the same technical issue that led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday on the attraction. The statement was shared on the Ferris wheel’s social media accounts Tuesday afternoon. “As always, safety is Skywheel’s top priority and […]
WMBF

Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
WBTW News13

Plans advance to bring new state-run veterans nursing home in Horry County

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Plans are moving forward to bring a new state-run veterans nursing home to Horry County. County officials said this will probably take about five years. The county has already agreed to give land to the federal government to install the facility. Horry County director of veterans affairs Ronnie Elvis said multiple […]
wpde.com

46 dogs seized in Horry Co. animal investigation; Owner cited

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — We are learning more about an animal investigation that took place last week. The Horry County Animal Care Center is now the temporary home of 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies, in additional to the existing shelter population, after an Horry County Police Department animal investigation.
