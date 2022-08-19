Read full article on original website
Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
wpde.com
Photos of Myrtle Beach since 1951 sit in boxes, photographer seeks spot to show them
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A photographer known by many through the Palmetto State has dedicated the past 70 years of his life to documenting Grand Strand history, and after a verbal lease he had in downtown Myrtle Beach was no longer an offer, his work is sitting in boxes with an uncertain future.
wpde.com
Tried & true: Residents at Conway Senior Center give their best dating advice
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — We get it - dating coming out of the pandemic can be tough. Luckily, the seniors of HCCOA Conway Senior Center were able to share some advice on Facebook!. These tried and true methods come from a place of love and experience, so let's look...
country1037fm.com
Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth
I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
WMBF
Grand Strand Brewing brings life back to Downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grab your friends and family and head back to downtown Myrtle Beach. Grand Strand Brewing offers craft beers and a place where you can hangout right in your backyard. Halley Murrow discovers all they have to offer and see’s what’s on tap.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Historic Pine Lakes Country Club
I love taking guests to visit the Pine Lakes Country Club. Not only is it one of the most historic places in Myrtle Beach, it is also one of the most beautiful. We pull up to the original doors on the manicured circle in front of the building where the fountain is. Once inside, we are welcomed by a gorgeous foyer that leads us in three directions: to the ballroom, to the dining room, and up a staircase. Well, actually, it used to lead visitors upstairs, but no more.
local21news.com
PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach
WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is The Most Expensive Home Now For Sale In Myrtle Beach, SC (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
Here is the most expensive home now for sale in Myrtle Beach, SC, This 9,500+ square foot home is in the Grand Dunes community just off highway 17. It is at the very northern tip of the Myrtle Beach area before you get into the area that divides Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. As you can see in this video tour it is fit for a Roman Emperor.
LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach
A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
WECT
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
wpde.com
3 Horry County animal investigations in August led to more than 170 seized pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There were 46 dogs were seized by Horry County Police on Friday in yet another animal cruelty investigation. Those 46 dogs are now at Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC), and await to be adopted after the case goes through the judicial system. It’s...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County shelter takes in 34 adult dogs, 12 puppies after police investigation
Horry County police on Friday recovered 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies after another law enforcement agency told the department about multiple dogs being housed in poor conditions and without adequate food, housing and water on a property of Highway 905 near Conway, the Horry County Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post.
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to close again after crews find same error that caused it to get stuck Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel will remain closed Tuesday evening after crews found the same technical issue that led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday on the attraction. The statement was shared on the Ferris wheel’s social media accounts Tuesday afternoon. “As always, safety is Skywheel’s top priority and […]
wpde.com
Old vehicles being pulled from Waccamaw River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them. They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive. It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.
Myrtle Beach will seek $12M grant to fund new 48-inch waterline along Highway 17
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council is slated to approve a $12 million grant application that would provide funding for a new, larger water transmission pipeline. The 48-inch waterline will head north along Highway 17 and is needed to accommodate the area’s population growth, a city spokesman said. “We are growing,” spokesman […]
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
Plans advance to bring new state-run veterans nursing home in Horry County
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Plans are moving forward to bring a new state-run veterans nursing home to Horry County. County officials said this will probably take about five years. The county has already agreed to give land to the federal government to install the facility. Horry County director of veterans affairs Ronnie Elvis said multiple […]
wpde.com
46 dogs seized in Horry Co. animal investigation; Owner cited
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — We are learning more about an animal investigation that took place last week. The Horry County Animal Care Center is now the temporary home of 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies, in additional to the existing shelter population, after an Horry County Police Department animal investigation.
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
