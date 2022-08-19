The first thing you notice about Wilton High School‘s new Athletic Director Bobby Rushton is how much energy he brings to his job. It’s that same kind of energy and enthusiasm any coach would like to see in a player on the team, looking for ways to improve, do more and keep everyone motivated. So it’s fitting that he’s the person who now occupies the athletic director’s office at WHS.

WILTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO