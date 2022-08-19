ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Classic Collision Opens 30th Location in Florida

Family owned and operated, East Coast Collision is made up of a team of certified experts who have been providing trustworthy vehicle repair and a full range of auto body services for 25 years. “Customer satisfaction is our No. 1 focus, and we look forward to being part of Classic’s...
CAA to Host Labor Rate Presentation

The information will be presented by Tim Ronak of AkzoNobel. Labor rates in the Los Angeles/South Bay/Orange County area are the lowest in California. The meeting will answer questions related to labor rates:. How are surveys conducted?. What is the difference between a standardized and non-standardized survey?. What is a...
