TechCrunch

Peloton starts selling equipment on Amazon in major retail strategy shift

The move marks a major strategy shift — and, perhaps, concession — for the beleaguered home fitness firm. As it notes in a press release, this is the first time Peloton has sold product outside of its own site, stores and sales channels. Its recent struggles have proven, in part, that there’s a ceiling for the company’s famously cult-like devotion.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Dutchie launches new cannabis point of sale platform with its own dual-screen register

With Dutchie POS and Dutchie Pay, the cannabis tech company is now offering cannabis operators one of the most comprehensive platforms to manage dispensaries. The new point of sale system serves the budtender and customer alike. The budtender’s view is customizable and features front-of-house functions to improve customer interactions while still handling inventory management and reporting regulatory compliance information.
RETAIL
Business
TechCrunch

Meet the ex-Amazon satellite engineers wanting to disrupt hardware workflow

“You’d be shocked at how archaic the tools are,” Lucy Hoag, co-founder of Violet Labs, said. She wasn’t referring to the sophistication of the tools, but the way in which the hardware production toolset is balkanized across both teams and tasks. It’s a problem, common across the industry, that she and her co-founder Caitlin Curtis say leads to major inefficiencies.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Will M&A bring relief to media startups amid a public-market hangover?

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. The argument against funding media companies isn’t hard to grok — simply compare the aggregate value of all media-based businesses that have received venture backing against, say, the value of just one of America’s Big Five tech concerns.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Rookout raises $16M Series B to scale its developer-first observability platform

The promise of Rookout is to give engineers more data about how their code runs in production. That, the company argues, sets it apart from more traditional monitoring tools that tend to focus more on the infrastructure and helping SREs do their job and not the live code and business logic that developers care about.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Sequoia’s Surge reveals 15 India, SEA startups in seventh cohort

Since its launch in March 2019, the accelerator has helped its participating startups collectively raise more than $1.7 billion in follow-on funding, the venture firm said, with over 60% of companies from the first five cohorts raising their Series A and beyond. The Surge program, which has backed over 127...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Deposits banks $5M for its plug-and-play approach to financial product creation

Enter Deposits, a Dallas-based finance startup offering a cloud-based, plug-and-play feature to simplify the implementation of digital banking tools for companies like credit unions, community banks, insurers, retailers and brands. Co-founder and CEO Joseph Akintolayo started the company with Daniel Paramo in 2019 after years of working with banks and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

Zilliz, the startup behind the Milvus open source vector database for AI apps, raises $60M, relocates to SF

Led by Prosperity7 Ventures — a $1 billion venture fund created by Saudi oil giant Aramco (the name is a reference to the first commercial well to strike oil in the country) — the round also includes previous Chinese backers Temasek’s Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital and Yunqi Capital. The company is not disclosing its valuation, but it’s worth pointing out that this latest injection is being described as an extension to that $43 million Series B rather than a new round. We’ll update this if we learn more. The total raised by the company is now $113 million.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Fitbit’s Sense and Versa smartwatches get upgrades

The topline products are the Versa 4 and Sense 2. The smartwatches are — for most intents and purposes — largely the same. The pricier Sense line, which debuted in late-2020, builds on the popular Sense device, bringing added sensors and a mindfulness focus to the device. Looking beyond the standard fitness and sleep sensing by attempting to address stress and mental health concerns is clearly a key next step these days, so Fitbit’s certainly ahead of the curve there.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

What’s a crypto exchange worth?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week Alex was back with Grace and our new producer to kick off the week. Now that we are through earnings season, things are a little quieter on the forecast front, but that didn’t mean that we were short on material:
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Check out the official Disrupt 2022 roundtables

Disrupt attendees love roundtables — 30-minute, expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers, and time for attendees to connect and explore collaborative opportunities. These roundtables cover a range of interesting topics....
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Twitch now lets partners stream on rival platforms like YouTube and Facebook

Image Credits: MARTIN BUREAU / Contributor / Getty Images. Twitch is lifting its exclusivity agreement that prevented its partners from streaming on other services, the company said in an email to partners on Tuesday. Starting today, partners can now stream on YouTube, Facebook Live and more, just not while streaming on Twitch at the same time.
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Disney-backed Inworld raises new cash for its AI-powered virtual characters

Inworld AI was founded on this premise. The brainchild of Ilya Gelfenbeyn, Michael Ermolenko and Kylan Gibbs, the startup’s AI-powered service generates virtual characters primarily for games, but also in broader entertainment and marketing campaigns. Using tools and tie-ins with engines like Unreal Engine and Unity, Inworld promises customers that they can create non-playable characters (NPCs) and digital representatives with the appearance of memories, personalities and human-like behaviors.
BUSINESS

