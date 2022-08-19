Read full article on original website
Related
thecheyennepost.com
Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming
Recently, the Wyoming National Guard hosted two Dignitaries from our partnering country of Tunisia, which is part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S., and Senior Colonel Mohamed Ben Salah, Tunisian Military Attaché, visited Wyoming. During their time...
thecheyennepost.com
Seeking Grant Applications
The Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources is accepting applications for 2023 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. In 2022, nearly $2.3 million in federal funding was approved for six Wyoming grants matched in local funds for public outdoor recreation projects. A similar amount is available for 2023.
thecheyennepost.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wyoming from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thecheyennepost.com
K-9 Officer Crosses the Rainbow Bridge
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to report the passing of retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, this past Thursday, August 11, 2022. K-9 Hunter was purchased in 2010 for narcotics detection work and paired initially with Sergeant Jeremy Beck (2010 - 2017), who is now assigned to the Safety and Training Section at Headquarters in Cheyenne as the Wyoming Highway Patrol's Public Information Officer.
Comments / 0