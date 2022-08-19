Read full article on original website
Railbelt Conference teams explode in Week 2
While Kodiak football spent its bye week scrimmaging in the annual blue/gold game, the other members of the Railbelt Conference crushed in Week 2. North Pole, Lathrop and West Valley all won, outscoring opponents by a combined 137-13.
Humpback tail slapping off Kodiak Island, Alaska (a dose of joy!)
During our Your Story Matters Retreat in Kodiak, Alaska, we took a break from our writing adventures to go sit among the dozen or more humpbacks who had been spouting outside our windows all week! We were sure glad we did! Here a humpback slapping the water----for communication? For fishing? For joy? Yes, surely for joy!!
