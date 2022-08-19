ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

'He Probably Should Be Executed': GOP Candidate Carl Paladino Calls For Death Of Merrick Garland Over FBI Raid On Mar-a-Lago

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
A GOP congressional candidate has called for the death of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland over the FBI’s recent raid of ex-President Donald Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago home, Radar has learned.

The shocking suggestion was made by 75-year-old Carl Paladino , a millionaire businessman running for Congress in New York.

“So, we have a couple of unelected people who are running our government, in an administration of people like Garland, who should be not only impeached, he probably should be executed,” Paladino said on Saturday during an interview with Breitbart News.

“The guy is just lost. He's a lost soul,” Paladino continued. “He's trying to get an image, and his image, his methodology is just terrible. To raid the home of a former president is just – people are scratching their heads and they're saying, 'What is wrong with this guy.’”

Later in the interview with Breitbart News host Matthew Boyle , Paladino backtracked and clarified his comments regarding his call for Garland to be executed.

“I'm just being facetious. The man should be removed from office,” Paladino clarified. “He shows his incompetence.”

“He wants to get his face in front of the people and show he's got some mettle to him, but his choice of issues and choice of methodology is very sad.”

Vish Burra , a spokesperson for Paladino, also backtracked on the 75-year-old’s call for Garland’s death in a statement made to The Buffalo News on Wednesday.

“The comment is clear: Carl does not think Garland should be executed and when you listen to the interview, when asked what he meant, he stated he was being facetious,” Burra explained to the outlet.

But Saturday’s startling interview was far from the first time Paladino made concerning comments regarding American leadership. He once claimed Adolf Hitler was “the kind of leader we need today” due to the German dictator’s ability to rally up crowds.

Paladino also slammed President Joe Biden for his “incompetence” and lack of leadership. In 2016, the millionaire congressional candidate expressed his hope that then-President Barack Obama would die from mad cow disease.

He also once said former First Lady Michelle Obama should “return to being a male.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paladino’s threat against AG Garland’s life comes as FBI Director Christopher Wray , Garland, and their respective agents were forced to consider increasing the armed security protecting them after they experienced an uptick in death threats following the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on August 8.

jeff pickner
3d ago

the GOP or any politician that insights violence needs permanently removed from politics and needs to face no less than 5 years per offense behind bars with a gag order because of the crimes

Donna Hitshew
3d ago

If anything happens to Merrick Garland, that Paladino and trump should get convicted of Murder, since trump put hits out.

Sue S
5d ago

We need to rid the world of these GOP Trumpers by voting them out of office.

