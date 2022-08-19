Read full article on original website
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
SCOOTER MOTORIST KILLED ON BELT PARKWAY: A tragic early-morning collision yesterday claimed the life of a 41-year-old scooter operator. Police and EMS personnel responding to a 911 call of a vehicle collision on the eastbound Belt Parkway at exit 5, within the 62nd Precinct, discovered a 41-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive lying in the roadway with head and body trauma, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the victim was ejected from the scooter, was then struck by a dark colored vehicle travelling eastbound on the Belt Parkway who did not remain on scene.
Rosen’s Review – Graham Techler is one of Brooklyn’s best young comedic minds.
What does Graham Techler know that we don’t? Apparently quite a lot about the 1920’s. And ’30s. And ’40s. The 28-year-old playwright and master of satire has enjoyed a sold-out run of his latest off-broadway foray – a decade-spanning screwball comedy about community and class struggle that mixes wit with wacky cynicism – and he’s just getting started.
Bensonhurst’s Santa Rosalia Feast continues to show Italian pride
Bensonhurst showed off its Italian pride once again as it kicked off its annual Feast of Santa Rosalia on Thursday at 18th Avenue from 68th Street to Bay Ridge Parkway. Known as a summer fixture to the neighborhood, the 10-day festival includes the familiar, beloved food, games, rides, music and shopping that many have come to expect during the 40 years it’s been held.
Just 30 percent of young men get a regular paycheck. Eric Adams wants to raise that number.
EDITORS’ NOTE: In the month of July, the city created 30,000 private sector jobs. Since Adams has taken office, the city has added over 134,800 private sector jobs, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation. From July 2021 to July 2022, NYC remained at a higher private sector growth rate – 8.1 percent – than New York State or the U.S. (5.5 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively). Yet, the city still lags the nation in terms of unemployment. Brooklyn remains an attractive market for real estate and retail investors, with a record-breaking $5 billion worth of investment sales in the first half of 2022, according to TerraCRG, Brooklyn’s largest real estate brokerage.
SEE IT: Marsha P. Johnson Park’s new design for entrance
More than a year after community members and officials caused the state’s original design for Marsha P. Johnson State Park on the Williamsburg waterfront to be rejected, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced a preliminary design for a new gateway to the park. The park, whose entrance will be...
August 23: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1920, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “A list of investors in the [Charles] Ponzi scheme — persons who trusted in the ability of the overnight financier to make riches for them in a month or two – looked like a cross section of the community when it was printed today. All walks of life were there — men and women of the professions, of business and of labor. It is estimated that thirty thousand in all placed their money in the scheme which is now in receivership and of these about one-half withdrew it with or without the 50 percent interest which Ponzi paid before the crash. The others are relying on federal receivers to recover what is left.”
A close call with polio
Come summer in Brooklyn, it was time for the pilgrimage to the Catskills. We were part of it. This continued until I was old enough for summer camp. The summer Polio hit New York; the pilgrimage became a mad rush with swarms of people hitting the road. Everyone thought it would be safer in the mountains than in the hot, humid, more densely populated borough. It was a moment in life when truth and reality came together.
Struggling taxi drivers see congestion pricing as fee that breaks their backs
EDITORS’ NOTE: Taxi drivers across the Brooklyn borough have been active in their resistance against predatory medallion loans and fairer labor practices, blocking the Brooklyn Bridge in February of 2021. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), the largest cab union in New York, is fighting to exempt yellow and green cabs from the congestion surcharge, saying there is a way to compensate for tax revenue through policy that concentrates the cost among the wealthy. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY 11) of Brooklyn and Staten Island has voiced concern about the surcharge punishing commuters in her district, who use the various tolls and bridges to access work in Manhattan.
Midnight, Election Eve: Breaking Primary Highlights
New York City voters returned to the polls on Tuesday to vote for the state’s second primary for US House and State Senate nominations. The polls closed at 9 pm as results trickled in for some hotly-contested US House seats and state senate primary wins. Here are some of...
1199SEIU endorses Kevin Parker for state senate, 21st district
State Senator Kevin Parker of the 21st Senatorial District (Flatbush, East Flatbush, Canarsie, Midwood, Ditmas Park, and Kensington) has received the endorsement of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the largest union in New York, and the largest healthcare worker union in the nation. 1199SEIU represents over 200,000 healthcare workers in New York City, more than 300,000 members in New York State, and over 450,000 total members along the East Coast.
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
Old Young-Lawyers Committee sees the good work of the BBA’s Mentorship program
The Brooklyn Bar Association’s Mentorship Committee held a happy hour mixer at Circa Brewing Co. in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday for attorneys who might potentially be interested in joining their one-on-one mentor program. The turnout was a big success as more than 50 lawyers attended the mixer. More than...
Grandson of former Staten Island BP indicted for shooting girlfriend
A Staten Island man was indicted Tuesday in the Eastern District of New York on charges of felony possession of a firearm and ammunition, attempted obstruction of justice and conspiracy with intent to possess and distribute marijuana. Steven Molinaro, 33, the grandson of former Staten Island borough president James Molinaro of the Conservative Party, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn Federal Court.
Why Is NYC’s economy still struggling? Take a close look at construction, entertainment and retail
In the summer of 2019, with the city’s economy booming and with tourists arriving in such numbers that a record 67 million would visit New York by the end of the year, leisure and hospitality jobs hit a record 474,000. In the summer of 2022, as the city still...
$4M recovered after AG Letitia James uncovers kickback scheme
New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced she has secured $4 million from a group of 29 New York City landlords after uncovering an illegal kickback scheme by the management companies they employed to deregulate hundreds of rent-stabilized apartments in New York City. The Office of the...
Mike Senior: Just call him the professor
If you’re a Brooklyn baller, you know him. And, if you’ve had basketball success, you’ll credit him. He’s the man behind the success of Brooklyn basketball – from youth, to college and the NBA. Mike Senior calls himself a student of the game. “I was...
Sharks post first win of Gillett era
Long Island University women’s soccer rookie head coach Lucy Gillett saw her preseason practices and a few days of hard work after a season-opening loss manifest themselves into a winning formula on Sunday afternoon. Senior Maria Camila Orozco scored just three minutes into play and Gina Proviano added another...
