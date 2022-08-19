Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Honda and LG Energy plan to build a $4.4 billion lithium-ion plant in the US
The automaker said Monday it is forming a joint venture with LG Energy Solutions to supply the North American market with “pouch type” batteries to power electric vehicles from its Honda and Acura brands. A location for the $4.4 billion factory has not been announced. The joint venture,...
TechCrunch
EV battery leases could be a boon for manufacturers, a bust for consumers
Thing is, leasing is seldom financially beneficial to the consumer unless they’re really pressed for cash at the time of purchase. Battery leasing is unlikely to be any different. Vietnamese automaker VinFast is testing the waters with plans to sell EVs while leasing their batteries, and the terms of...
TechCrunch
The Station: Porsche IPO demand accelerates and more micromobility layoffs
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. In case you missed last week’s edition, here is a handy roundup of what we saw during Monterey Car Week, which wrapped last Sunday. Tl;dr: EVs reigned.
TechCrunch
Aston Martin Valhalla plug-in hybrid to shape future EVs
Executives said that the 937-horsepower Valhalla supercar exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday showcases lessons in driver engagement, visual effects and sound that could surface in its first EV in 2025. “If we get that performance hybrid recipe right, it’s something we could see elsewhere later...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Can battery recycling help end US reliance on China?
The catalyst is the IRA’s steep requirements around where automakers can shop for critical battery materials if they want to be eligible for the $7,500 Clean Vehicle tax credit. China, the world’s largest producer of such supplies, is not on the list. As a result, many in the...
TechCrunch
Nigerian YC-backed startup Anchor comes out of stealth with $1M+ to scale its banking-as-a-service platform
Amplify was another payment platform that launched during that period. However, it differentiated itself by committing to payments on social media platforms, which Nigerian digital bank Carbon was interested in when it acquired the startup in 2019. At the time, the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Segun Adeyemi, said that he...
TechCrunch
Data analytics startup StarTree secures cash to expand its Apache Pinot-powered platform
Open source data analytics technologies are powerful indeed, able to drive both user- and business-facing features like a social media sidewall that shows members who’s viewing their profiles. But they can require a lot of engineering effort to deploy and operate. That’s perhaps why a 2021 survey of executives by MIT Technology Review Insights and Databricks found just 13% of organizations were delivering on their data analytics strategies.
TechCrunch
Waymo opens up driverless robotaxi service in downtown Phoenix to vetted passengers
People who have been accepted to Waymo’s “trusted tester” program are eligible to hail a driverless ride — meaning no human safety operator is behind the wheel — in a Jaguar I-Pace EV in downtown Phoenix. Waymo has branded these as “rider only” trips to denote that a human safety operator is not in the vehicle. Trusted testers sign non-disclosure agreements and cannot share their experiences on social media or with journalists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Astro emerges from stealth to connect Latin American developers with US tech companies
It’s well-established that there’s a severe shortage of experienced software developers. In a February poll by Infragistics, more than half (53%) of software developers and IT professionals said that the biggest challenge this year will be recruiting developers with the right skills. If the worst-case scenario comes to pass, the talent gap could become more severe in the coming years, with the U.S. Labor Department estimating that the global shortage of software engineers could reach 85.2 million by 2030.
TechCrunch
Hackers access DoorDash data, T-Mobile teams up with SpaceX, and eBay buys TCGplayer
Our story this week was about Stable Diffusion, a “new open source AI image generator capable of producing realistic pictures from any text prompt” that is quickly finding its way into more projects. But, as Kyle Wiggers notes, the system’s “unfiltered nature means not all the use has been completely above board.”
TechCrunch
Drop’s DCX keycaps give your old keyboard a new lease on life
While a lot of enthusiasts love GMK’s ability to print vibrant colors on its ABS keycaps, the company’s recent manufacturing issues and delays cost it a lot of goodwill in the community. Unsurprisingly, GMK’s issues opened up the doors to other high-quality keycap manufacturers, including the likes of EnjoyPBT and Drop. And while Drop also offers a number of GMK-made sets in its store (without the group-buy hassle), the company also recently launched its DCX Keycaps, which by now are available in nine variants.
TechCrunch
Meta and Jio launch grocery shopping on WhatsApp in India
The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp follows Meta and JioMart beginning to test an integration with select users two years ago. If successful, a commerce engine could prove to be a major source of revenue for WhatsApp, which has largely avoided serving ads to app users. Customers in India will...
TechCrunch
Investors detail their red (and green) flags for startups seeking venture dollars
TechCrunch sat down with investors who cover a range of growth stages and industry sectors, with a bent toward mobility and climate tech, to hear how they’re looking at the funding environment today and what their red flags — and green flags — are for startups looking to raise another round.
TechCrunch
Reliance Jio to spend $25B on 5G rollout, debut in October and reach every town by 2023 end
Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani said Jio will deploy a standalone 5G architecture that doesn’t rely on existing 4G network and hence offers superior performance. The company can connect 100 million homes with its 5G network and further accelerate its connectivity ambitions with fixed broadband services, he said, without sharing tariff details.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Meta’s upcoming VR headset will track eye movements and capture facial expressions
Is it Friday again? All week we long for this day, and when it’s here, you remember all the stuff you didn’t get done while you were busy daydreaming about Friday. Oh well, we hope this bag of goodies gets to you after you’ve cleared out the to-do list and are ready for happy hour. If you’re going to TTITD next week, safety third but try to stay alive. If you fail at that, make sure you die in a more interesting way than dehydration so your camp mates at leaast get a good story out of it. — Christine and Haje.
Comments / 0