TechCrunch

EV battery leases could be a boon for manufacturers, a bust for consumers

Thing is, leasing is seldom financially beneficial to the consumer unless they’re really pressed for cash at the time of purchase. Battery leasing is unlikely to be any different. Vietnamese automaker VinFast is testing the waters with plans to sell EVs while leasing their batteries, and the terms of...
TechCrunch

The Station: Porsche IPO demand accelerates and more micromobility layoffs

Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. In case you missed last week’s edition, here is a handy roundup of what we saw during Monterey Car Week, which wrapped last Sunday. Tl;dr: EVs reigned.
TechCrunch

Aston Martin Valhalla plug-in hybrid to shape future EVs

Executives said that the 937-horsepower Valhalla supercar exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday showcases lessons in driver engagement, visual effects and sound that could surface in its first EV in 2025. “If we get that performance hybrid recipe right, it’s something we could see elsewhere later...
TechCrunch

Can battery recycling help end US reliance on China?

The catalyst is the IRA’s steep requirements around where automakers can shop for critical battery materials if they want to be eligible for the $7,500 Clean Vehicle tax credit. China, the world’s largest producer of such supplies, is not on the list. As a result, many in the...
TechCrunch

Data analytics startup StarTree secures cash to expand its Apache Pinot-powered platform

Open source data analytics technologies are powerful indeed, able to drive both user- and business-facing features like a social media sidewall that shows members who’s viewing their profiles. But they can require a lot of engineering effort to deploy and operate. That’s perhaps why a 2021 survey of executives by MIT Technology Review Insights and Databricks found just 13% of organizations were delivering on their data analytics strategies.
TechCrunch

Waymo opens up driverless robotaxi service in downtown Phoenix to vetted passengers

People who have been accepted to Waymo’s “trusted tester” program are eligible to hail a driverless ride — meaning no human safety operator is behind the wheel — in a Jaguar I-Pace EV in downtown Phoenix. Waymo has branded these as “rider only” trips to denote that a human safety operator is not in the vehicle. Trusted testers sign non-disclosure agreements and cannot share their experiences on social media or with journalists.
TechCrunch

Astro emerges from stealth to connect Latin American developers with US tech companies

It’s well-established that there’s a severe shortage of experienced software developers. In a February poll by Infragistics, more than half (53%) of software developers and IT professionals said that the biggest challenge this year will be recruiting developers with the right skills. If the worst-case scenario comes to pass, the talent gap could become more severe in the coming years, with the U.S. Labor Department estimating that the global shortage of software engineers could reach 85.2 million by 2030.
TechCrunch

Drop’s DCX keycaps give your old keyboard a new lease on life

While a lot of enthusiasts love GMK’s ability to print vibrant colors on its ABS keycaps, the company’s recent manufacturing issues and delays cost it a lot of goodwill in the community. Unsurprisingly, GMK’s issues opened up the doors to other high-quality keycap manufacturers, including the likes of EnjoyPBT and Drop. And while Drop also offers a number of GMK-made sets in its store (without the group-buy hassle), the company also recently launched its DCX Keycaps, which by now are available in nine variants.
TechCrunch

Meta and Jio launch grocery shopping on WhatsApp in India

The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp follows Meta and JioMart beginning to test an integration with select users two years ago. If successful, a commerce engine could prove to be a major source of revenue for WhatsApp, which has largely avoided serving ads to app users. Customers in India will...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Meta’s upcoming VR headset will track eye movements and capture facial expressions

Is it Friday again? All week we long for this day, and when it’s here, you remember all the stuff you didn’t get done while you were busy daydreaming about Friday. Oh well, we hope this bag of goodies gets to you after you’ve cleared out the to-do list and are ready for happy hour. If you’re going to TTITD next week, safety third but try to stay alive. If you fail at that, make sure you die in a more interesting way than dehydration so your camp mates at leaast get a good story out of it. — Christine and Haje.
