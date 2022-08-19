Read full article on original website
thecheyennepost.com
Free Tutoring for Students
It’s Back – 24/7 tutoring – free for students. Laramie County School District 1 will continue partnership with PAPER to provide free, online tutoring for students in third through 12th grade. PAPER is a secure, online tutoring service that provides students with unlimited, 24/7 academic support. PAPER...
thecheyennepost.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Cheyenne
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thecheyennepost.com
Western Nebraska Tops LCCC in Home Opener at Storey Gym
A crowd of several hundred made Storey Gymnasium in downtown Cheyenne a raucous environment that the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles (2-2) used to help them keep pace with the #18 Western Nebraska Community College Cougars on Friday night. While the Golden Eagles didn’t come away with the win,...
thecheyennepost.com
Senior Center Activities - Week of August 29, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of August 29th. Monday. 11 am...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Celebrate National Dog Day
On #NationalDogDay, we would like to thank our four-legged heroes for being a vital part of our law enforcement team!. The CPD’s K9 Unit is comprised of four dual-purpose K9’s who help catch criminals, locate illegal drugs, and even conduct search and rescue operations.
thecheyennepost.com
LCCC Women's Soccer Team Comes up Short in Overtime Against Iowa Western 2-1
The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team gave the ninth ranked Iowa Western Reivers a scare in Friday afternoon’s season opener but came up just short in a 2-1 loss in overtime. After an early goal in the fifth minute for the Reivers, the LCCC was able...
