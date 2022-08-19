Read full article on original website
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Mechanicsville High School suspends football program amid hazing allegations
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The entire football program at Mechanicsville High school has been suspended over allegations of hazing. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Hanover County system are investigating. The sheriff’s office says it received an anonymous tip that upper-classmen on the football team were assaulting other...
Richmond teacher 'insulted' by focus on poor SOL scores: 'It's very degrading'
Data from the Virginia Department of Education revealed less than 40% of all Richmond Public Schools (RPS) students passed in writing, science, history and math this past year.
George Wythe principal remembered as humble, loving: 'It's still breathtaking'
Many people in the Richmond community are heartbroken following the sudden news of the death of the principal of George Wythe High School.
Henrico middle school eliminates ‘Indians’ mascot, logo
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a two-year student-led effort, a Henrico County middle school has dropped its longtime mascot ahead of the new school year. In June, students and administrators at John Rolfe Middle School announced at a school board meeting that the school will retire its longtime “Indians” nickname and logo.
Hopewell, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Varina High School football team will have a game with Hopewell High School on August 24, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
School starts for Chesterfield County despite teacher shortage
Summer break is over, and school is back in session for first through sixth grade and ninth grade in Chesterfield County.
RPS teachers and principals prepare for return of students Monday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At J.L. Francis Elementary on Richmond’s southside, teachers and staff are preparing to return about 550 students next week. “We’ve been working hard setting up our physical space all week, and we’re really excited about being able to be back in the classroom in small groups so we can do collaborative learning,” said Shannon Nguyen, J.L. Francis Elementary Teacher.
‘We are in a moment of crisis’: Richmond school board emergency meeting happening tonight
Richmond Public School board members will have an emergency meeting tonight about staffing, teachers' concerns and policy changes.
Richmond school board member calls Mayor Stoney's criticism PR stunt
As Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called out the school board for its response to low SOL scores across the district, the board's Vice Chair said his public response was an "unproductive" PR stunt.
Mayor warns school board against firing Richmond superintendent
Mayor Levar Stoney posted a series of tweets Monday morning stating there is no need for the Richmond School Board to have an emergency meeting.
Back to school drive held at Liberation Church
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Over 500 kids came out for the “Back to School Drive” at Liberation Church. The event gave kids a chance to get some essential supplies to start the school year. For many kids, it’s the first time since the start of the pandemic they’re finally going back to class in-person.
VCU students speak out about ‘suspicious man’ as Richmond police make arrest
Richmond police announced on Tuesday that they have arrested a man who has been accused of suspicious activity in the Fan neighborhood.
‘I had seen his heart’: Community in shock after George Wythe High School principal dies
Principal Riddick was a giant in this community. The families of George Wythe High School are feeling the pain of this loss and his colleagues tell us he will be surely missed. According to those who knew him, Parker will be remembered for his humble personality, his hard work and the vision he had for his students.
Teen fighting for life after Richmond shooting
Teen shot in Richmond's northside Tuesday night
‘Every class is filled’: Chesterfield Schools works to fill vacancies as students head back to class
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday morning, Larry Clarke walked up to Beasley Elementary School with his wife to take his four children to class on their first day of school in Chesterfield. “It’s exciting, but scary too,” said Clarke. Clarke said his sons are going into fourth...
Renovations continue as old Highland Springs becomes first full-service community school hub
With the whir of power saws and drills echoing in the now empty halls, renovations are well on their way at the old Highland Springs High School.
Richmond Police looking for man VCU students say tried to enter their home
Richmond Police released new photos Monday of a person they are attempting to identify and said is suspected of recent suspicious behavior in the city's Fan neighborhood.
Rescheduled Moonlight Ride set for Aug. 26
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride is coming to Bryan Park on Friday, Aug. 26. The event, which was postponed earlier this month due to severe storms, will feature an open course between 6 and 10 p.m. “This means you can start whenever you prefer and...
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions
(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
New restaurants are headed to Richmond
🍛 Kismet Modern Indian, out of Northern Virginia, is opening a Richmond location this fall in the former Perch space, Richmond Magazine scooped. 🎣 The Alewife chefs and owner are opening Odyssey Fish, a full-service seafood restaurant similar to the location at Hatch Local Food Hall, in the former Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, Richmond BizSense reports.
