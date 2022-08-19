ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Henrico middle school eliminates ‘Indians’ mascot, logo

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a two-year student-led effort, a Henrico County middle school has dropped its longtime mascot ahead of the new school year. In June, students and administrators at John Rolfe Middle School announced at a school board meeting that the school will retire its longtime “Indians” nickname and logo.
RPS teachers and principals prepare for return of students Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At J.L. Francis Elementary on Richmond’s southside, teachers and staff are preparing to return about 550 students next week. “We’ve been working hard setting up our physical space all week, and we’re really excited about being able to be back in the classroom in small groups so we can do collaborative learning,” said Shannon Nguyen, J.L. Francis Elementary Teacher.
Back to school drive held at Liberation Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Over 500 kids came out for the “Back to School Drive” at Liberation Church. The event gave kids a chance to get some essential supplies to start the school year. For many kids, it’s the first time since the start of the pandemic they’re finally going back to class in-person.
Rescheduled Moonlight Ride set for Aug. 26

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride is coming to Bryan Park on Friday, Aug. 26. The event, which was postponed earlier this month due to severe storms, will feature an open course between 6 and 10 p.m. “This means you can start whenever you prefer and...
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions

(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
New restaurants are headed to Richmond

🍛 Kismet Modern Indian, out of Northern Virginia, is opening a Richmond location this fall in the former Perch space, Richmond Magazine scooped. 🎣 The Alewife chefs and owner are opening Odyssey Fish, a full-service seafood restaurant similar to the location at Hatch Local Food Hall, in the former Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, Richmond BizSense reports.
