Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $2,500? These 2 Small-Cap Monsters Are Crushing Tesla Stock
It's often easier for small companies to grow faster than gargantuan ones like Tesla. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gobbling up market share without contest. Veru could soon get a regulatory approval for a drug with massive sales potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns
Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street
Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon. You’re reading a free...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
A state stimulus check could be on its way. The federal government has no plans to issue a stimulus check this year. Multiple states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands and issuing payments to residents. For months on end, Americans have been struggling in the wake of rampant...
AOL Corp
12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond
Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
4 Reasons Not to Buy a Used Car -- Despite the Potential Savings
You might spend less on a used car -- but will it cost you in other ways?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Inflation and the Housing Market: Is Now a Good Time to Invest?
Real estate values and rental rates are down month over month. Real estate may not be able to outpace today's high inflation rates much longer. However, over the long haul real estate as an inflation hedge still looks favorable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why I Own A. O. Smith Stock
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors...
Motley Fool
AMC Stock Has a New 800-Pound Gorilla in the Room
AMC's new preferred stock is known as AMC Preferred Equity or APE. The value of the combined shares declined on its first day of trading, but stabilized to move slightly higher on Tuesday. The discount of the preferred shares is garnering attention. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Why China Evergrande Group Stock Was Down Today
Major bond funds are dumping Evergrande and other Chinese real estate debt. A bankruptcy seems likely for Evergrande after its default late last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNET
Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items
More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
Motley Fool
This Nasdaq Stock Grew 45% Last Quarter, and It Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now
Synaptics is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its reliance on the Internet of Things market. The company is on track to sustain its impressive growth as its latest results and guidance indicate. Synaptics stock is attractive right now as it is trading at cheap multiples. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What
The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Why Revlon Stock Looked Ugly on Wednesday
A bankruptcy judge ruled against a group of the company's small shareholders. The group had requested the establishment of a special committee to represent their interests. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Ocugen Stock Is Racing Higher Today
Ocugen, a clinical-stage biotech, was tagged as a potential value play by Mizuho Securities. As a result, the biopharma's shares jumped by double-digits today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers eclipsed analyst estimates in the latest quarter. The company’s 2.9% dividend yield is nearly double the S&P 500 index’s yield. The stock is also deeply undervalued relative to its pharmaceutical industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Comments / 0