The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
NYLON
Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2022
As August crawls towards its end, we are faced with a new reality: the final days of summer. Yes, we’ve spent the past few months soaking up the sun and lazing about, taking advantage of summer Fridays and much-needed vacations. But there comes a time when we must throw on our jackets and glide into the cooler months. Labor Day is right around the corner. Time to face the music.
NYLON
Naomi Watts Stars In Creepy Trailer For 'Goodnight Mommy' Remake
Naomi Watts stars as a masked woman in Amazon’s new horror flick, Goodnight Mommy. The upcoming film is a remake of an 2014 Austrian psychological thriller of the same name. Goodnight Mommy follows two young boys (played by Big Little Lies stars Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who visit their mother's country home. When they arrive, they’re greeted by a woman whose face is wrapped in bandages, which she explains is the result of recent cosmetic surgery. In the first trailer for the film, Watts says, “I hate that you have to see me like this, but there’s nothing to be afraid of.”
NYLON
A24's Next Thriller Involves Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail & Fred Durst
Snail Mail and Phoebe Bridgers are extremely well-known for their excellent indie rock music — ask any frequent reader of Pitchfork (or NYLON) about them, and nine times out of ten, they’ll be able to immediately name their favorite album and favorite song by the two artists. A space where they’re less known, perhaps? Hollywood. Sure, songs like Bridgers’ “I Know the End” and Snail Mail’s “Pristine” feel appropriately cinematic with their evocative lyrics and immersive soundscapes. But let’s face it: cinephiles aren’t necessarily super-familiar with their work.
NYLON
Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Addressed Fan Comments On Their Relationship
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been a topic of conversation since the two were spotted holding hands nearly two years ago. Since then, a small, but highly opinionated, group has taken to criticizing the couple — commenting on everything from their age difference (Wilde is 10 years older) to Wilde’s dancing skills, and their presumed lack of compatibility. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, both stars opened up about dealing with “toxic” internet trolls who question their relationship.
NYLON
Kim Kardashian Is Using Her Influence To Bring Back The Side Part
The Kardashians have more social capital than is imaginable— so much so that pop culture seems to pretty much orbit around their family When Kim and Kylie made it clear they didn’t approve of Instagram’s pivot to video content, Instagram took some notes. Now, Kim Kardashian is using her power as the ultimate influencer to bring back a hairstyle the internet claimed to have left behind.
NYLON
‘Stranger Things’ Makeup Artists On The Thrills and Challenges of Season 4
If you, like me, have felt an emptiness in your heart ever since you finished the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 earlier this summer, you know how hard it’s been to find something to replace it on your show roster. Even in the expansive landscape of shows across television and streaming, it’s hard to find something that has everything that Stranger Things has — from sci-fi horror and ’80s nostalgia to prison thriller action sequences and teen hijinks. It covers a lot of ground — and has a great soundtrack on top of everything else. But what you might not have thought about is what it takes to make every character in every scene look like they belong across all of these different genres, somehow swirled together effortlessly.
NYLON
Dove Cameron's "Breakfast" Video Addresses Roe V. Wade's Fall
Dove Cameron’s latest music video for her song “Breakfast” has arrived, along with a powerful message about living under patriarchy and the latest attack on reproductive rights. In the 4-minute video, the former Disney star cosplays as a businessman — clad in a pinstripe suit from Alberta...
NYLON
IVE’s "After Like” Is An End-Of-Summer Gen-Z Love Story
Korean girl group IVE has quickly risen as one of the must-watch rookies on our radar. Made up of members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo, the rising idol band has not only amassed a loyal fanbase of “Dives” since the December 2021 release of their debut single “Eleven,” but a slew of recognition for their brief discography, too — like topping the Billboard charts and garnering millions of streams on Spotify. Not even a full year into their careers, the six-member team has now unveiled its third official single, “After Like,” along with the B-side song “My Satisfaction,” just in time for the end of summer.
