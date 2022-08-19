Read full article on original website
Related
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Railbelt Conference teams explode in Week 2
While Kodiak football spent its bye week scrimmaging in the annual blue/gold game, the other members of the Railbelt Conference crushed in Week 2. North Pole, Lathrop and West Valley all won, outscoring opponents by a combined 137-13.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
PROGRAM SHOWCASE: Kodiak varsity holds off the Bears’ junior varsity in championship match
“Let’s go Bears,” Amy Willis could be heard saying from her sideline inside the Kodiak High School gym. From the other sideline, Rick Carman echoed the same “go Bears” to the players on his side of the court. On an opening weekend where 3A Redington was...
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Humpback tail slapping off Kodiak Island, Alaska (a dose of joy!)
During our Your Story Matters Retreat in Kodiak, Alaska, we took a break from our writing adventures to go sit among the dozen or more humpbacks who had been spouting outside our windows all week! We were sure glad we did! Here a humpback slapping the water----for communication? For fishing? For joy? Yes, surely for joy!!
Comments / 0