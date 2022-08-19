Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania’s the No. 2 state with the most student debt: study
It’s no secret that college is expensive, with thousands of individuals racking up thousands in student debt. This proves to be especially true in Pennsylvania, the state which a recent study revealed has accrued the second-most student debt in the nation. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania is one of the least...
In competition for jobs and growth, PA must start now | Opinion
The bad news is that Pennsylvania’s chronic economic underperformance has robbed us of prosperity that should have been ours. The good news is that we can set things right if our leaders in Harrisburg choose to embrace a pro-growth, pro-production, pro-jobs agenda – and stick to it. Year...
Mastriano would be a disaster | PennLive letters
I read with great interest your article on the frustrated Cumberland Valley teacher who left the profession because he found it has become intolerable. I have read other articles in the Patriot News on the critical teacher shortage. Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has proposed cutting approximately $10,000 per student that...
In billboards, evangelical group urges faith voters to ditch support of Mastriano
A progressive evangelical group this week rolled out a billboard campaign in Pennsylvania urging conservative faith voters to reconsider their vote in November. In particular, Vote Common Good is urging evangelical voters to ditch their support for GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. “We are very much urging voters to not...
Pittsburgh bill classifies city’s homelessness as ‘public health emergency’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. candidate Dr. Oz gets a tax break on his mansion – in Florida
Two weeks before he would become one of the year’s most famous and polarizing Republican nominees for office, Mehmet Oz was approved for a large tax exemption on a house he owns in a community close to his heart. The tax break wasn’t for Oz’s newly purchased home in...
Pa. nursing home workers at 24 facilities send out notices to strike
Nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in the state voted Monday to send unfair labor practice strike notices for the companies’ failures to provide information about agency staffing and costs, and for not bargaining in good faith. SEIU Healthcare PA, a union that represents health care...
9 Pa. bridges still need attention, so Senate panel explores alternatives to tolling
With the idea of tolling nine major interstate bridges to pay for their replacement or rehabilitation now dead, a panel of senators set out to explore what happens next to address these costly but necessary transportation projects. The Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday held a hearing in Pittsburgh to discuss...
Eat’n Park owners chosen to receive Pa. Society’s 2022 Gold Medal award
The owners of the Pittsburgh-headquartered Eat’n Park Hospitality Group have been chosen to receive The Pennsylvania Society’s Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement at this year’s annual Society dinner in New York City. The Broadhurst family will be recognized not only for their contributions to the economy through...
BBQ place opens; pizza shops close; businesses expand: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. High: 88; Low: 66. Mostly sunny. Perry’s phone: Central Pa. Rep. Scott Perry said the FBI’s taking his cell phone this month was an “abuse of power,” not linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination
A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
Two fall foliage destinations in Pennsylvania in the running for top 10 nationally
Pennsylvania, New York and Colorado are the only three states among the 17 states with destinations nominated for the Reader’s Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage by a panel of experts and editors at USA TODAY’s 10Best. The Laurel Highlands in southwestern Pennsylvania and the...
Please read SB 106 and vote NO | PennLive letters
On July 19, 2022, in a letter to the Sentinel, Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director of the PA Pro-Life Federation, told a half-truth about the newly filed Senate Bill 106. The exact wording of the joint resolution of this proposed amendment to the PA Constitution tells the whole story: “Proposing separate and distinct amendments to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, providing that there is no constitutional right to taxpayer-funded abortion or other right relating to abortion; further providing for action on concurrent orders and resolutions, for Lieutenant Governor and for qualifications of electors; and providing for election audits.”
Pa. journalist ordered to provide info on net worth in ex-coach’s defamation suit
WILLIAMSPORT – A radio group and a Williamsport journalist have been ordered to disclose information on their wealth in a defamation suit in which they are defendants. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt ruled Monday that Colonial Radio Group and Todd Bartley of Williamsport need to provide that because it could be relevant if punitive damages become an issue.
Powerball $100 million jackpot (08/24/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball jackpot from Monday’s drawing. So tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I...
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules
HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
Pennsylvania city ‘sort of’ makes washing cars illegal | Today in Pa.
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent John B. Sullivan said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
