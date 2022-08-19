ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastriano would be a disaster | PennLive letters

I read with great interest your article on the frustrated Cumberland Valley teacher who left the profession because he found it has become intolerable. I have read other articles in the Patriot News on the critical teacher shortage. Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has proposed cutting approximately $10,000 per student that...
Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination

A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
Please read SB 106 and vote NO | PennLive letters

On July 19, 2022, in a letter to the Sentinel, Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director of the PA Pro-Life Federation, told a half-truth about the newly filed Senate Bill 106. The exact wording of the joint resolution of this proposed amendment to the PA Constitution tells the whole story: “Proposing separate and distinct amendments to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, providing that there is no constitutional right to taxpayer-funded abortion or other right relating to abortion; further providing for action on concurrent orders and resolutions, for Lieutenant Governor and for qualifications of electors; and providing for election audits.”
Pa. journalist ordered to provide info on net worth in ex-coach’s defamation suit

WILLIAMSPORT – A radio group and a Williamsport journalist have been ordered to disclose information on their wealth in a defamation suit in which they are defendants. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt ruled Monday that Colonial Radio Group and Todd Bartley of Williamsport need to provide that because it could be relevant if punitive damages become an issue.
Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules

HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program

The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent John B. Sullivan said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
