Pageland Town council hears first reading about inevitable water rate increase
The town's only water source, Chesterfield County Rural Water Company, notified the town of an increase.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Just Approved Drinking On City Streets in New “Social Districts”
The new ordinance requires that beverages must be purchased from an ABC approved bar, restaurant or other establishment, and consumed within the boundaries and hours of the specific social district. The containers also must have clear labels with the specific social district’s logo and name. “[Social districts are] a...
cn2.com
Train Traffic Causing Trouble As Chester County Seeks Solutions
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It can be quite frustrating watching a train roll to a stop, blocking a road you need and in Chester County it’s not only a common occurrence, it’s also turning into a dangerous situation according to leaders. The county is home...
State considering options to relieve trouble spot on I-85 in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — If you drive Interstate 85 in Gaston County, you’re well aware how miserable it can be sitting in traffic, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation says relief is coming and they want to hear from you. A proposal to add an extra lane...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County celebrating the opening of Emergency Services Center
MONROE – Union County will celebrate the opening of the new Emergency Services Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 23. The 24,000-square-foot center houses the county’s three emergency services departments: emergency communications, the fire marshal’s office and emergency management. "The tools and technology inside this new...
Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover
Independence Park is scheduled to reopen in October after a $5.9 million facelift. As you move along 7th Street or Hawthorne Lane in Elizabeth, you can see signs reading “PARK CLOSED.” But you can also see new paths going in, which will ultimately connect the park to Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Details: Renovations include a wider […] The post Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WBTV
Another water line break reported in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Fort Mill has announced another water line break. The newest break was reported Tuesday morning in the area of Still Avenue and Old Nation Road. While crews work to repair the break, residents in the area might experience low water pressure. After...
West Charlotte residents fed up with dangerous driving; ask city for action
CHARLOTTE — Residents in Enderly Park are calling for speed humps to be put on their streets, in hopes of preventing a tragedy after several close calls by reckless drivers. The latest incident happened along Tennyson Drive on Aug. 18. Daniel Bar, who lives on the street, captured the...
iredellfreenews.com
Barium developers face community questions before Troutman Planning & Zoning Board considers 2,200-home project
Thirty-five residents gathered on Thursday night to hear a presentation on the proposed 778-acre Wakefield development at the former Barium Springs property that will bring 2,200 single-family, multifamily, townhome and apartment residences to the north side of Troutman. Developers are seeking a recommendation for the property to the newly established...
WMBF
2 charged in case involving vehicle break-in, stolen bank card in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Marlboro County men have been arrested in connection to a break-in that resulted in a stolen debit card. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in was reported July 8 at the Domtar Plant in the Tatum community. An employee of the plant told deputies that he noticed one of their vehicle’s windows was shattered on their way out of work.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gastonia Police Department creates new position to help people facing housing insecurities
GASTONIA, N.C. — A new position created by the Gastonia Police Department is aimed at helping those experiencing housing insecurities. The Gastonia Police Department created the homeless coordinator position. This role will serve as a liaison for the department. Gayle Mahl filled this role, and she brings more than...
WCNC
South Carolina launches program, task force to deal with teacher shortage as experts say it could get worse
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Nationwide, teachers are walking away from classrooms and not enough people are interested in filling the openings they leave behind. This is creating a crisis for districts across the country. South Carolina is launching a Teacher Recruitment and Retention Taskforce to seek solutions to the problem before it gets worse.
Knives, marijuana and beer confiscated during search at Indian Land High School, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors and a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search based […]
WBTV
101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Safety in the Highland community in Gastonia. In June, WBTV talked to George Fulwood, one of the founders of the group 101 Black Men for Highland. “We’re trying to get 101 black men together to hit these streets, go knock on these gang members’ doors, try to get the community back to make it feel like it’s a safe place for everyone in the Highland community,” Fulwood said.
WJCL
Authorities in South Carolina search for teen girl who left home with person she talked with online
FORT MILL, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Aaliyah Kelley, 15, was last seen Sunday, August 21 at 8 p.m. in Fort Mill. Aaliyah is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 190 pounds...
Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames
Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area. Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall...
Body found in wooded area in Clover, police investigating
Officials say the incident happened near Highway 55 and Ole Cambridge Road.
WBTV
York, S.C. woman charged with impersonating law enforcement officer, police say
HORRY CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A York County woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officer in Horry County. Officers say they arrested Ashley Nicole Wilson, 33, of York, S.C. for an event that happened around Oct. 1, 2021. According to an arrest warrant, Wilson...
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
‘Prevent and help anybody’: Local officials training for worst-case scenarios as school returns
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The typically empty halls of the old Finley Road Elementary School building in Rock Hill hosted some unusual activity on Monday. Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office rushed through the halls, past vacant classrooms, with one goal. “Respond to gunfire and try to...
