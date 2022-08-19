ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Charlotte Just Approved Drinking On City Streets in New “Social Districts”

The new ordinance requires that beverages must be purchased from an ABC approved bar, restaurant or other establishment, and consumed within the boundaries and hours of the specific social district. The containers also must have clear labels with the specific social district’s logo and name. “[Social districts are] a...
Union County celebrating the opening of Emergency Services Center

MONROE – Union County will celebrate the opening of the new Emergency Services Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 23. The 24,000-square-foot center houses the county’s three emergency services departments: emergency communications, the fire marshal’s office and emergency management. "The tools and technology inside this new...
Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover

Independence Park is scheduled to reopen in October after a $5.9 million facelift. As you move along 7th Street or Hawthorne Lane in Elizabeth, you can see signs reading “PARK CLOSED.” But you can also see new paths going in, which will ultimately connect the park to Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Details: Renovations include a wider […] The post Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Another water line break reported in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Fort Mill has announced another water line break. The newest break was reported Tuesday morning in the area of Still Avenue and Old Nation Road. While crews work to repair the break, residents in the area might experience low water pressure. After...
Barium developers face community questions before Troutman Planning & Zoning Board considers 2,200-home project

Thirty-five residents gathered on Thursday night to hear a presentation on the proposed 778-acre Wakefield development at the former Barium Springs property that will bring 2,200 single-family, multifamily, townhome and apartment residences to the north side of Troutman. Developers are seeking a recommendation for the property to the newly established...
TROUTMAN, NC
2 charged in case involving vehicle break-in, stolen bank card in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Marlboro County men have been arrested in connection to a break-in that resulted in a stolen debit card. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in was reported July 8 at the Domtar Plant in the Tatum community. An employee of the plant told deputies that he noticed one of their vehicle’s windows was shattered on their way out of work.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Knives, marijuana and beer confiscated during search at Indian Land High School, officials say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors and a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search based […]
LANCASTER, SC
101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Safety in the Highland community in Gastonia. In June, WBTV talked to George Fulwood, one of the founders of the group 101 Black Men for Highland. “We’re trying to get 101 black men together to hit these streets, go knock on these gang members’ doors, try to get the community back to make it feel like it’s a safe place for everyone in the Highland community,” Fulwood said.
GASTONIA, NC

