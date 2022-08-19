Read full article on original website
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Council hears city attorney report, finalizes schedule for applicant interviews
The Lighthouse Law Group, which contracts with the City of Edmonds to provide city attorney services, presented its annual report to the Edmonds City Council Tuesday, touching on topics ranging from current and past litigation to why the law firm bills the city at a flat rate. City Attorney Jeff...
myedmondsnews.com
Aug. 24 last day of Edmond Waterfront Center blood drive
Wednesday, Aug. 24 is the final day of the Pop-Up Blood Drive at the Edmonds Waterfront Center in partnership with Bloodworks Northwest. Appointments are still available. To make an appointment, email www.schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888. The next Edmonds Waterfront Center blood drive is scheduled for Oct. 20, 21, 26 and...
myedmondsnews.com
Running Start program at Edmonds College receives nearly $1 million grant
The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has approved Edmonds College’s Running Start Emergency Relief Funds Program and awarded the college a $989,511 grant to be used during the 2022-23 academic year. Running Start is a statewide program that allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level...
myedmondsnews.com
Foundation for Edmonds School District launches On the Job Training Program for high schoolers
Do you own a business or work for one that is interested in supporting high schoolers to become job ready? Consider participating in the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s new pilot On the Job Training program, in partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Career Connected Learning Program. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs
Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Hall flies Ukrainian flag on country’s Independence Day
The City of Edmonds is flying the Ukrainian flag at Edmonds City Hall to show solidarity of Edmonds with Ukraine on the 31st anniversary of its independence from the USSR. A city news release notes that Aug. 24 marks for Ukraine “a particularly poignant 2022 Independence Day as it remains embroiled in the sixth month of seige by Russia.”
myedmondsnews.com
Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10
Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24. Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.
myedmondsnews.com
Arson likely cause of early Tuesday morning fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments
A fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments early Tuesday morning, which destroyed four apartment units and displaced 15 residents, was likely set intentionally, officials said. Owned by the YWCA, Trinity Place helps women and children struggling with homelessness and and a lack of housing stability. According to Lynnwood police,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds scenics: Sunrises over the Bowl
Sunrise over the Edmonds Bowl, captured just after 5 a.m. on three different days this week. (Photos by Julia Wiese)
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Daughter of Hedy Lamarr to speak at Sept. 10 Everett Film Festival
A visit by the daughter of Hollywood film star Hedy Lamarr will highlight the 2022 Everett Film Festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Everett Community College Jackson Center. Saturday will be a full day, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Eleven screenings — including animations, documentaries,...
Comments / 0