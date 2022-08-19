ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Aug. 24 last day of Edmond Waterfront Center blood drive

Wednesday, Aug. 24 is the final day of the Pop-Up Blood Drive at the Edmonds Waterfront Center in partnership with Bloodworks Northwest. Appointments are still available. To make an appointment, email www.schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888. The next Edmonds Waterfront Center blood drive is scheduled for Oct. 20, 21, 26 and...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Running Start program at Edmonds College receives nearly $1 million grant

The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has approved Edmonds College’s Running Start Emergency Relief Funds Program and awarded the college a $989,511 grant to be used during the 2022-23 academic year. Running Start is a statewide program that allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds City Hall flies Ukrainian flag on country’s Independence Day

The City of Edmonds is flying the Ukrainian flag at Edmonds City Hall to show solidarity of Edmonds with Ukraine on the 31st anniversary of its independence from the USSR. A city news release notes that Aug. 24 marks for Ukraine “a particularly poignant 2022 Independence Day as it remains embroiled in the sixth month of seige by Russia.”
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10

Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24. Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.
EDMONDS, WA
