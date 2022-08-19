ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Family said they couldn’t visit gravesite because of cemetery car show

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1bpw_0hNgWUPB00

Car show prevents family from visiting gravesite The cemetery officials said the memorial park is not “a traditional cemetery” and it was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, which raised $2,200. (NCD)

Bill Petrosky Jr. said his father wanted to place flowers on the grave of Petrosky’s mother, but when his father tried to get to the grave, he wasn’t able to.

Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, near Pittsburgh, was holding its 10th annual car cruise, WPXI reported.

“There was someone directing traffic and he had to reroute,” Petrosky told WPXI. “They said, ‘Move along, move along.’ They were real ignorant with him.”

Petrosky took his complaints to social media, where others shared their experiences, including one woman, whom he said told him that she wasn’t able to visit her husband’s grave and left the cemetery crying.

WPXI reached out to the cemetery’s officials, who said in a statement that the memorial park is not “a traditional cemetery” and that the event was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, but added, “We are incredibly careful to only use non-burial property to host this event.” The event raised $2,200.

But Petrosky said that there were chairs close to the gravesites and selfies showed tombstones behind the people.

“It’s rest in peace, right? Who sees a beer tent in a cemetery?” Petrosky said.

But not everyone agrees with Petrosky, who said he was never told that the memorial garden would be used in this way. Some people support the use of the grounds, saying they had an “awesome time” at the show in a post on the memorial park’s Facebook page. Others pointed out that other cemeteries and memorial parks also hold events similar to this one and that the events can be “celebrating life.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County

Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Pleasant Hills, PA
WTAJ

2 dead after shooting, crash in Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County Deputy Coroner, Ira Hart confirmed a second person involved in the shooting has died. Below is the original story.. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for three people they say were involved in a targeted shooting in Johnstown Wednesday afternoon that caused a crash. The shooting occured on Broad Street […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 motorcyclists seriously hurt in Indiana County crash

Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a crash Saturday in Indiana County, not far from the Westmoreland County border. State police said Bruce P. Kunkle, 59, of Saltsburg and Joseph Ross, 60, of New Alexandria were traveling north on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township at 1 p.m. when Kunkle’s hat flew off. He started slowing down to turn around to retrieve it and Ross wasn’t able to react quickly enough, troopers said.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Car Show#Gravesite#Wpxi
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Motorcyclists Seriously Injured Following Collision on Route 286

CONEMAUGH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two motorcyclists were left with serious injuries following a collision on Saturday afternoon on State Route 286 in Conemaugh Township. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, on State Route 286, in Conemaugh Township, Indiana County.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
beavercountyradio.com

92-Year-old Killed and One Other Person Injured in Butler County Accident

(Clay Township, Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting via release that 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek from Glenshaw was killed Friday night when the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving southbound along West Sunbury Road in Clay Twp., Butler County crossed left of center for an unknown reason and hit a Ford F-150XL T being driven 21-year-old Nicolas Michielli of Allison Park.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper

John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
PITCAIRN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Woman Entrapped in Vehicle Following Crash in Center Township

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after she became entrapped in her vehicle following a crash in Indiana County. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, along Bethel Church Road in Center Township, Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
116K+
Followers
123K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy