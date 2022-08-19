ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Beaufort man who lit ex-girlfriend's car on fire sentenced to prison

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for lighting his ex-girlfriend's car on fire, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Anthony Dayon Best, 39, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of third-degree arson. According to officials, Best has been...
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Effingham County, sheriff says

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — One person has died following a crash, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office Traffic Unit responded to the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. for a crash involving an SUV and two motorcycles. According...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinesville, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Hinesville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTGS

Family of Saudi Lee wants body cam footage released after shooting death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The family of 31-year-old Saudi Lee said they're still grieving as the investigation into his death continues. “Not a moment where I don’t wake up that I don’t think about him and miss him. Walk to the door and look for him. No Saudi, he’s not coming back,” said Jerome Blige, Saudi Lee’s Father.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

VIDEO: Vidalia police looking for car stereo store burglars

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Vidalia police are looking for multiple burglary suspects. According to police, the burglary happened at The Sound Solution II on East First St. The Sound Solution II is a car stereo store. The videos appear to show at least two suspects breaking involved in the...
VIDALIA, GA
WTGS

Several people facing murder charge after 'suspicious' Sylvania fire: GBI

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The GBI announced Monday that it has charged four people following a suspicious fire in Sylvania that left one person dead. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, the GBI obtained the following arrest warrants:. Labaron Quinterius Brown, 18, of Sylvania, charged with murder and armed...
SYLVANIA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hookah Lounge#Violent Crime#Hinesville Police#Hpd
WSAV News 3

SPD: search underway for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs help locating a missing teen. According to police, Zhawaun Kwame Ruth, 17, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on August 13 leaving Brewer St. Ruth was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
WTGS

Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
WSAV News 3

Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

City of Savannah releases accessory dwelling unit survey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah announced the release of a community-wide survey to gather feedback on accessory dwelling units (ADU), commonly referred to as carriage houses. According to a release, the city is looking for feedback on the utilization and revision of standards for ADUs. The...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy