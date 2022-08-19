Read full article on original website
Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
Beaufort man who lit ex-girlfriend's car on fire sentenced to prison
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for lighting his ex-girlfriend's car on fire, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Anthony Dayon Best, 39, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of third-degree arson. According to officials, Best has been...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Effingham County, sheriff says
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — One person has died following a crash, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office Traffic Unit responded to the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. for a crash involving an SUV and two motorcycles. According...
Man wanted for shooting out of Wendy's drive-thru window on Hilton Head Island: Sheriff
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man involved in a weekend shooting on Hilton Head Island. According to officials, deputies responded at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday to a report of shots fired at a Wendy's restaurant at 2 Nature's Way.
Family of Saudi Lee wants body cam footage released after shooting death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The family of 31-year-old Saudi Lee said they're still grieving as the investigation into his death continues. “Not a moment where I don’t wake up that I don’t think about him and miss him. Walk to the door and look for him. No Saudi, he’s not coming back,” said Jerome Blige, Saudi Lee’s Father.
VIDEO: Vidalia police looking for car stereo store burglars
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Vidalia police are looking for multiple burglary suspects. According to police, the burglary happened at The Sound Solution II on East First St. The Sound Solution II is a car stereo store. The videos appear to show at least two suspects breaking involved in the...
Several people facing murder charge after 'suspicious' Sylvania fire: GBI
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The GBI announced Monday that it has charged four people following a suspicious fire in Sylvania that left one person dead. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, the GBI obtained the following arrest warrants:. Labaron Quinterius Brown, 18, of Sylvania, charged with murder and armed...
Car crash in Liberty County leaves 1 dead, others taken to hospital
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A woman died Monday morning in a fatal car crash in Midway. Around 8:30 a.m., a woman standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway was struck and killed, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff. Laff said the 32-year-old woman,...
All lanes of the Talmadge Bridge reopen after Savannah Police deal with distress call
Drivers were stuck on the Talmadge Bridge for about an hour Tuesday night while emergency crews responded to a person in distress. According to Savannah Police, all lanes of the bridge had to be shut down beginning around 9:30 p.m. Authorities say that person was taken to a hospital, and all lanes have reopened.
SPD: search underway for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs help locating a missing teen. According to police, Zhawaun Kwame Ruth, 17, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on August 13 leaving Brewer St. Ruth was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and […]
Chatham County police chief discusses security measures at Memorial Stadium
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — A recent incident at a football game at Memorial Stadium Friday night is bringing up a citywide discussion on whether or not new safety measures need to be introduced. During a game between Benedictine and Jenkins, Savannah Police said they intervened to stop a...
Rincon police officer awarded with Medal of Valor for actions in June parade
The City of Rincon and the Rincon Police honored one of their police officers at Monday night's City Council meeting with the Medal of Valor. K-9 Officer Ian Gallagher earned the award for his efforts in stopping the motorist who drove into the Rincon Freedom parade on June 25. Officials...
Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
Savannah police officers, young boy face off in impromptu pickup basketball game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Over the weekend, a couple of Savannah police officers got into a friendly competition of pickup basketball with a young boy. According to a Facebook post by SPD, Officers Amber Smith and Michael Graham stopped by the Liberty City Community Center and saw a boy playing basketball.
City of Savannah releases accessory dwelling unit survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah announced the release of a community-wide survey to gather feedback on accessory dwelling units (ADU), commonly referred to as carriage houses. According to a release, the city is looking for feedback on the utilization and revision of standards for ADUs. The...
Lawyer of suspended Chatham Co. manager thinks a severance agreement is near
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County leaders announced legal negotiations to pursue a severance agreement with suspended County Manager Lee Smith just under two weeks ago. Smith's lawyer, Brent Savage, said they still don't know why he was suspended. “He doesn’t know why he was put on suspension,"...
Beaufort Co., Hilton Head reps meet to discuss path forward for Hwy 278 Bridge project
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Highway 278 project is years in the making, and just months before the possibility of final state approval, leaders from Beaufort County and the town of Hilton Head Island said they are not on the same page about how to move forward. Beaufort...
