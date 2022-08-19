Read full article on original website
WTGS
Toombs County insurance agent previously charged with fraud receives additional charge
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Toombs County woman that was previously served with five charges of identity fraud and seven charges of reporting and disposition of premiums received an additional charge. Kerri Monroe, 48, of Lyons, has been charged with an additional count of reporting and disposition of...
WTGS
Family of Saudi Lee wants body cam footage released after shooting death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The family of 31-year-old Saudi Lee said they're still grieving as the investigation into his death continues. “Not a moment where I don’t wake up that I don’t think about him and miss him. Walk to the door and look for him. No Saudi, he’s not coming back,” said Jerome Blige, Saudi Lee’s Father.
WTGS
Lawyer of suspended Chatham Co. manager thinks a severance agreement is near
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County leaders announced legal negotiations to pursue a severance agreement with suspended County Manager Lee Smith just under two weeks ago. Smith's lawyer, Brent Savage, said they still don't know why he was suspended. “He doesn’t know why he was put on suspension,"...
WTGS
Rincon police officer awarded with Medal of Valor for actions in June parade
The City of Rincon and the Rincon Police honored one of their police officers at Monday night's City Council meeting with the Medal of Valor. K-9 Officer Ian Gallagher earned the award for his efforts in stopping the motorist who drove into the Rincon Freedom parade on June 25. Officials...
WTGS
Car crash in Liberty County leaves 1 dead, others taken to hospital
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A woman died Monday morning in a fatal car crash in Midway. Around 8:30 a.m., a woman standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway was struck and killed, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff. Laff said the 32-year-old woman,...
WTGS
Man wanted for shooting out of Wendy's drive-thru window on Hilton Head Island: Sheriff
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man involved in a weekend shooting on Hilton Head Island. According to officials, deputies responded at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday to a report of shots fired at a Wendy's restaurant at 2 Nature's Way.
WTGS
Chatham County police chief discusses security measures at Memorial Stadium
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — A recent incident at a football game at Memorial Stadium Friday night is bringing up a citywide discussion on whether or not new safety measures need to be introduced. During a game between Benedictine and Jenkins, Savannah Police said they intervened to stop a...
WTGS
Savannah police officers, young boy face off in impromptu pickup basketball game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Over the weekend, a couple of Savannah police officers got into a friendly competition of pickup basketball with a young boy. According to a Facebook post by SPD, Officers Amber Smith and Michael Graham stopped by the Liberty City Community Center and saw a boy playing basketball.
WTGS
Former SCAD student donates art collection to Union Mission Parker's House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A former SCAD student donated a collection of photographs to the new Union Mission Parker's House, an emergency housing facility for women. SCAD alumnus Robin Maaya photographed several Union Mission clients and titled her collection “Mission of Mercy'' to tell the untold and overlooked stories. She said the images are a way to provide hope and tell the stories Savannahians live.
WTGS
Former home of civil rights leader W. W. Law honored with historical marker
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — What originally started as a renovation project at the former home of civil rights leader W.W. Law is now a historical marker in the city. Law was a prominent civil rights leader, local historian and community leader from Savannah. He served as president of the Savannah chapter of the NAACP and came to be known as "Mr. Civil Rights." One Savannah man said he didn't know what he was getting into when he agreed to buy Law's old house.
WTGS
Healthy Savannah presents findings from annual community 'check-up'
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Healthy Savannah released the results of its annual community health survey which included responses from over 230 people. According to the Healthy Savannah 2021 report, residents purchased more healthy food items over the past three years. Armand Turner serves as the physical activity program manager...
WTGS
Chatham County Board of Registrars votes to add Sunday early voting dates, expand hours
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Registrars met Wednesday morning to discuss a possible change to early voting schedules. The Board voted to keep the early voting polls at the Elections Headquarters location open an extra hour on weekdays. They also committed to adding a second Sunday to the early voting calendar.
WTGS
Nonprofit gives Garden City resident keys to new home
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — Habitat for Humanity of the Coastal Empire presented a Garden City family with the keys to their new home on Sunday with a house dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony. New homeowner Gabriell Brady was overjoyed to welcome friends and family into her new house for...
WTGS
Beaufort Co., Hilton Head reps meet to discuss path forward for Hwy 278 Bridge project
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Highway 278 project is years in the making, and just months before the possibility of final state approval, leaders from Beaufort County and the town of Hilton Head Island said they are not on the same page about how to move forward. Beaufort...
WTGS
Savannah Bananas announce year-round schedule starting in 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Bananas announced on Wednesday that they'll be playing games in the Banana Ball format year-round both in Savannah and around the country. With the change in schedule, the Bananas also announced their 2022 season will be the last season they play in the...
