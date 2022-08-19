ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Family of Saudi Lee wants body cam footage released after shooting death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The family of 31-year-old Saudi Lee said they're still grieving as the investigation into his death continues. “Not a moment where I don’t wake up that I don’t think about him and miss him. Walk to the door and look for him. No Saudi, he’s not coming back,” said Jerome Blige, Saudi Lee’s Father.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Liberty County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Midway, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Liberty County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#District Court#Keegans
WTGS

Former SCAD student donates art collection to Union Mission Parker's House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A former SCAD student donated a collection of photographs to the new Union Mission Parker's House, an emergency housing facility for women. SCAD alumnus Robin Maaya photographed several Union Mission clients and titled her collection “Mission of Mercy'' to tell the untold and overlooked stories. She said the images are a way to provide hope and tell the stories Savannahians live.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Former home of civil rights leader W. W. Law honored with historical marker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — What originally started as a renovation project at the former home of civil rights leader W.W. Law is now a historical marker in the city. Law was a prominent civil rights leader, local historian and community leader from Savannah. He served as president of the Savannah chapter of the NAACP and came to be known as "Mr. Civil Rights." One Savannah man said he didn't know what he was getting into when he agreed to buy Law's old house.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Healthy Savannah presents findings from annual community 'check-up'

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Healthy Savannah released the results of its annual community health survey which included responses from over 230 people. According to the Healthy Savannah 2021 report, residents purchased more healthy food items over the past three years. Armand Turner serves as the physical activity program manager...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WTGS

Nonprofit gives Garden City resident keys to new home

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — Habitat for Humanity of the Coastal Empire presented a Garden City family with the keys to their new home on Sunday with a house dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony. New homeowner Gabriell Brady was overjoyed to welcome friends and family into her new house for...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WTGS

Savannah Bananas announce year-round schedule starting in 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Bananas announced on Wednesday that they'll be playing games in the Banana Ball format year-round both in Savannah and around the country. With the change in schedule, the Bananas also announced their 2022 season will be the last season they play in the...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy