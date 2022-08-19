Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,269 new cases. · 537 new reinfections (Per the...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Louisiana Travel Summit begins today
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tourism is a big economic driver in Louisiana, accounting for billions of dollars in revenue. Today, tourism officials from across the state are in Lake Charles this week for the Louisiana Travel Summit. We spoke with Angie Manning with Visit Lake Charles this morning who provided some information on not only the event but also the importance of keeping our tourism industry strong.
KPLC TV
Ben Terry honored by National Weather Association
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry was honored Wednesday by the National Weather Association. Ben was awarded a Special Achievement Award given for an outstanding contribution to the science or practice of meteorology. Terry was recognized for his work keeping the public informed during Hurricane Laura despite...
KPLC TV
Applications open for 2022 alligator hunters
Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Complex is now taking applications for lottery drawing of experienced alligator hunters for the 2022 season. Participants will be filing permit slots for Sabine, Lacassine, and Cameron Prairie NWRs for the 2022 Alligator hunt season which runs from September...
KPLC TV
AG Jeff Landry looks to intervene in lawsuit over red grouper fish quotas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting involved in a legal battle over recreational fishing in the state. He has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging a National Marine Fisheries Service rule that deals with quotas for Gulf of Mexico red grouper fish.
KPLC TV
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a ruling in favor of homeowners who are suing D.R. Horton homes for defective housing and air conditioning. It means homeowners can continue to challenge being forced to enter into arbitration. Arbitration is a way to resolve a dispute out of court. It’s...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More stormy days ahead this week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With many across Southwest Louisiana picking up multiple rounds of thunderstorms since this morning, conditions will calm quickly by sunset. More rain is likely overnight into Wednesday morning with another very similar day ahead on tap. Keep an umbrella at arm’s reach if you plan...
KPLC TV
Louisiana senator, healthcare leaders brainstorm over ongoing opioid crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic is not helping the nation’s opioid crisis. But an LSU Health doctor says the medical community is responding to efforts to reduce the prescribing of such drugs. Local, and state healthcare leaders brainstormed Tuesday (Aug. 23) with Louisiana Sen. Bill...
KPLC TV
Gov. Edwards slams effort to delay infrastructure funding to New Orleans over city’s abortion stance
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards was critical Tuesday (Aug. 23) of efforts to delay state funding for infrastructure projects in New Orleans over city leaders’ stance on abortion rights. The New Orleans City Council, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District Attorney Jason Williams have opposed the state’s...
KPLC TV
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state representative was arrested for DWI on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Louisiana State Police. LSP reported Larry Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge, was charged with driving while impaired (1st offense), reckless operation, and driving under suspension. Reports show Selders was seen driving...
KPLC TV
Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Texas family of seven traveling across the country is recovering after they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. On Aug. 21, the family’s vehicle, carrying five children, two adults and a large dog, was on the road for seven hours when the occupants noticed they were starting to feel sick in Missouri, KFVS reported.
KPLC TV
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS employee describes morale issues, challenges of working for agency
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is in crisis and the head of that agency claims the shortage goes all the way back to the days of Bobby Jindal as governor. While the Office of Inspector General is wading through a top-down...
