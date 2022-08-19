ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,269 new cases. · 537 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Sunrise Interviews: Louisiana Travel Summit begins today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tourism is a big economic driver in Louisiana, accounting for billions of dollars in revenue. Today, tourism officials from across the state are in Lake Charles this week for the Louisiana Travel Summit. We spoke with Angie Manning with Visit Lake Charles this morning who provided some information on not only the event but also the importance of keeping our tourism industry strong.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Ben Terry honored by National Weather Association

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry was honored Wednesday by the National Weather Association. Ben was awarded a Special Achievement Award given for an outstanding contribution to the science or practice of meteorology. Terry was recognized for his work keeping the public informed during Hurricane Laura despite...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Applications open for 2022 alligator hunters

Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Complex is now taking applications for lottery drawing of experienced alligator hunters for the 2022 season. Participants will be filing permit slots for Sabine, Lacassine, and Cameron Prairie NWRs for the 2022 Alligator hunt season which runs from September...
LACASSINE, LA
KPLC TV

Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a ruling in favor of homeowners who are suing D.R. Horton homes for defective housing and air conditioning. It means homeowners can continue to challenge being forced to enter into arbitration. Arbitration is a way to resolve a dispute out of court. It’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More stormy days ahead this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With many across Southwest Louisiana picking up multiple rounds of thunderstorms since this morning, conditions will calm quickly by sunset. More rain is likely overnight into Wednesday morning with another very similar day ahead on tap. Keep an umbrella at arm’s reach if you plan...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Texas family of seven traveling across the country is recovering after they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. On Aug. 21, the family’s vehicle, carrying five children, two adults and a large dog, was on the road for seven hours when the occupants noticed they were starting to feel sick in Missouri, KFVS reported.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO

