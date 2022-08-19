Read full article on original website
William Donohue
5d ago
more nonsense coming out of Albany while crime runs rampant. Hochul loogie has no clue to what NYer are feeling right now. this is a non issue for most, fix the bail problem governor, it's a problem.
Reply
15
Kim Bonewell
5d ago
Governor Hochul and the State Legislators do your jobs. When do this Woke B.S. you only care about the few not the majority of New Yorkers. Vote Red. Kick them out of office.
Reply
12
Peg Williams
5d ago
that would be fine. but they should be separate from the family bathroom and from the ladies room and from the men's room. it should be like a powder room with one toilet and a sink.
Reply
5
Related
cortlandvoice.com
New York State Primary Election Results
Lea Webb – 10,976 votes (58.83%) Leslie Danks Burke – 6,953 votes (37.27%) 19th Congressional District (Democrat) Josh Riley – 30,462 votes (61.52%) Jamie Cheney – 17,474 votes (35.29%) U.S. House 23rd District Special Election. Joseph Sempolinski (R) – 38,749 votes (53.3%) Max Della Pia...
‘Little Mikey’ Lives in New York State?! ‘He Likes It!’
Remember Little Mikey? "He hates everything!" It's one of the most memorable commercials of the last 50 years. In 1972, American TV viewers were introduced to "Little Mikey," who in just 60 seconds, gave one of the best product endorsements ever, and he doesn't even say a word. Two brothers...
New York State Updates COVID Guidance For Schools
New York State officials released new guidance for schools. On Monday, with the upcoming school year a few weeks away, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul updated COVID guidance for schools across New York State. "Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped...
As Seen on TikTok: The Newest Dating Trend in New York Is…Questionable?
I haven't been married long, but I can tell you that dates with my husband are awesome. For as long as I've known him, I remember every single date we've been on. However, I'm not quite sure how I would've reacted if this was the scenario instead. There's a new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cityandstateny.com
Hochul doubles down on telling GOP candidates to leave New York
Gov. Kathy Hochul spent the last night before Election Day campaigning alongside Democrat Pat Ryan in a race that’s being viewed as a bellwether for which party will control the House after the midterms. Hochul for the second time in recent weeks used her platform to play into national party politics by attacking Florida, a strategy that signals Democrats are pulling out all the stops to maintain a majority in the House.
New York Earned A Title This Year That’s Horrible For Health
2022 just earned New York State an award that isn't exactly good news for physical or mental health. Time Out reported on a new study by UK mattress site Mornings and officially crowned New York as the state with the worst amount of sleep. Specifically, New York City is actually the most sleep-deprived city in the world:
MASSIVE! The Largest Residential Home in the Country is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan. But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States...
stonybrook.edu
Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program
Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker
It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
What Are The Covid Restrictions At The 2022 New York State Fair?
What are some, if any, COVID restrictions at the 2022 Great New York State Fair?. In the 2022 Rules of Conduct for the Great New York State Fair, there are no COVID restrictions in place. This is a change from last years fair, or no fair at all in 2020.
Fact or Fiction? Were Potato Chips Really Invented in Upstate New York
On August 24, 1853, the potato chip was invented. But who gets the credit? It depends on who you ask. The most common legend is the potato chip began in Saratoga Springs, New York when Chef George Crum was working at Moon's Lake House. Rumor has it that railroad baron Cornelius Vanderbilt wanted his fried potatoes more thinly sliced. In defiance of the request, the chef sliced potatoes as thin as possible and fried them to a crisp before sending them back out. But Vanderbilt loved them, and the potato chip was born.
Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed
Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
Is It Legal to Bet on the Pig Races at the New York State Fair?
It seems like you can bet on everything these days. Legal online betting took effect in New York at the beginning of the year, and many people started dabbling in it, using popular apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings. And anyone who's familiar with these apps knows you can sometimes make some pretty bizarre prop bets. A prop bet is a wager on something that happens during the competition that isn't tied to the final score or end result. The Super Bowl is full of these -- you can even bet on the color of the Gatorade that gets splashed on the coach at the end of the game.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
No Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At These 7 Airports In New York State
Generally, when you travel by airplane from New York, you need to show your identification and boarding pass to get through the initial security checkpoint, but not anymore. The Transportation Security Administration is now using advanced technology at the airports below that eliminates the need to show your boarding pass.
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
Here’s How Big The Biggest Baby Born In New York Weighed
Well, that's a BIG'un! I commend all of the mothers in New York. Carrying a baby is no easy fete, especially when you've got one of the biggest of the big. According to the WHO, the average birth weight of a full-term male baby is 7 pounds (lb) 6 ounces (oz). The average birth weight of a full-term female is 7 lb 2 oz. The average weight of a baby born at 37–40 weeks ranges from 5 lb 8 oz to 8 lb 13 oz.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 28