KING-5
Ciscoe has the cure for powdery mildew — it's in your kitchen
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris has gathered some common kitchen ingredients to solve a common gardening problem, not start a kitchen show. "This rose is called Oso Easy,” Ciscoe said. “It's famous for being one of the most disease resistant roses on earth. I was out deadheading and I found powdery mildew!”
southsoundmag.com
Fat Zach’s Pizza Takes a Slice Of Success
Fat Zach’s Pizza has gained a dedicated following since its launch in March 2020 in Sumner. Husband-and-wife team Zach and Shanna Johns opened the brick-and-mortar store after realizing success with their food truck. The duo now has additional locations in Puyallup and South Hill. “In a lot of ways,...
shorelineareanews.com
Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations
Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
The Stranger
What Will They Do with His Garden?
Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
Thrillist
The Coolest Museums in Seattle
Seattle has a longstanding reputation as a hub for music (Brandi Carlile; Soundgarden; Pearl Jam), fishing (Pike Place Market), and coffee (ahem, Starbucks), but it’s time we pay proper attention to its art. Across the city, a thriving network of museums, galleries, and artist pop-ups provide Seattleites with access to incredibly powerful and important work, created by both rising stars and already-iconic figures alike. From visiting exhibits to permanent shows, there’s an ever-evolving menu of cultural experiences to be had in this city. But where to start? Ahead, the best museums in Seattle for art, culture, history, and lots more.
seattlemet.com
11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington
Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
KING-5
Viral videos are helping Seattle Humane find forever homes for animals in need
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Viral videos are helping Seattle Humane “Clear the Shelters” in August — and every month. Over the past couple of years, the organization’s TikTok account has amassed more than 42,000 followers and 2.4 million “likes.”. Brandon Macz, public relations and social...
Here's The Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the best ice cream shop in the Emerald City.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton
August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....
urbnlivn.com
Midcentury Crown Hill home designed by architect Ibsen Nelsen
Built in 1957, 9634 15th Ave. NW is a one-of-a-kind home that reflects its architect’s core belief that great design should be accessible to everyone. Ibsen Nelsen, best known as the architect behind Seattle’s Museum of Flight, devised this home to reflect the hallmark details of the era and make the most of its outdoor space.
seattlemet.com
Washington’s 60 Most Timeless Inventions
Sixty years ago, at what would be the apex of the Century 21 Exposition, there was a problem. Just below the titular point of the Space Needle, a revolving restaurant patented by Seattle architect John Graham promised to dazzle diners atop the futuristic landmark of the 1962 World’s Fair. Once per hour, the Eye of the Needle would make a full rotation. Patrons didn’t have to move a muscle for a panoramic view of our peaks and shores. But this constant whirl would tangle the corded phones of the times. Visitors would need a new way to brag about the experience from their seats.
KING-5
Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
Fast Casual
Dave's Hot Chicken entering Washington
Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food brand, has inked a franchise agreement with father and daughter, Ajay Keshap and Sana Keshap, to open 10 locations in Seattle and the surrounding area. "As we continue to expand our presence from coast to coast, it was important that we make...
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
iheart.com
Washington State Festivals Weekend Of 8.19 [Beer And Parades And Airplanes]
Sammamish Party on the Plateau has live music, a kids’ zone, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and games in Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. SE in Sammamish. Free. August 20, 2022 (3 to 8 p.m.) Cajun Food & Music Festival [formerly Cajun Fest] promises Cajun food,...
parentmap.com
Big Day of Play 2022
Big Day of Play is a celebration of Seattle's diversity and it encourages neighbors, communities, and families to have fun, build relationships and be active together. It's the day to play your way!. This year Big Day of Play will happen in person at Rainier Playfields by the Rainier Community...
everettpost.com
PAWS Opening Fabulous New Facility in Snohomish in 2023
After years of hard work, planning, and fundraising, a wonderful new Wildlife facility is under construction on a beautiful 25-acre site off Highway 9 in Snohomish. Included is a wonderful, large surgery with both an entrance AND exit (especially important when working with bears and large cats). Both the animals and their human helpers have an emergency escape route if necessary.
Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity
—— People are forced to give up their pets – that’s the latest impact of rising rents and increases in costs of living. And it’s more than shelters can handle. The Humane Society says there’s no more room, especially in Pierce County. The Tacoma-Pierce County...
After years of complaints about trash, rats and crime, crews clear North Seattle homeless camp
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
