More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
secretseattle.co
Popular Super Six Restaurant Closing To Make Room For Marination
News of the Columbia City Super Six restaurant closing was delivered with a silver lining. Chances are good that if you’ve ever spent a day in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, you’ve enjoyed the Hawaiian comfort food at Super Six. Unfortunately, Super Six announced this week that they are closing. The last day you can eat at Super Six will be Friday, August 26. The good news, however, is that something equally yummy is coming in its place.
Explore This $32 Million Seattle Beachfront Estate For Sale
Lately I have been torturing myself with looking at large mansions that I could never buy, don't ask my why. This estate for sale in Seattle is the most expensive one I have seen yet. The mansion is nice but it is the beach and the acre of Seattle property that has my attention. This rare and exclusive estate is for sale now at 1500 42nd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112. Here is the description of the estate.
southsoundmag.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ Features Recipe by Local 15-Year-Old Pitmaster
Evan Wiederspohn was just 15 years old when he won the “Put it On The Menu” challenge at Famous Dave’s Washington BBQ Competition in Everett last year. His winning “Mac Pull-Aparts" hits menus this week at Famous Dave’s locations in Tukwila and Tacoma. “I worked...
Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home found the best Italian restaurant in each state.
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
shorelineareanews.com
Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations
Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
KING-5
Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
southsoundmag.com
Fat Zach’s Pizza Takes a Slice Of Success
Fat Zach’s Pizza has gained a dedicated following since its launch in March 2020 in Sumner. Husband-and-wife team Zach and Shanna Johns opened the brick-and-mortar store after realizing success with their food truck. The duo now has additional locations in Puyallup and South Hill. “In a lot of ways,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Live out your medieval fantasies at Washington’s Midsummer Renaissance Faire
BONNEY LAKE, Wash., August 23, 2022—Deep in the fields of Bonney Lake, Washington, rests the town of Merriwick: a town of merchants, jesters, knights, and royal court spending their days at the tournament arena watching jousters fight to become the day’s champion. In many ways, you could say Merriwick is stuck in time – the 16th century to be precise – where nobles, knights, and clergy from all the land come to feast on turkey legs, purchase swords from blacksmiths, and sing chanties while swinging their ale horns full of mead.
Here's The Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the best ice cream shop in the Emerald City.
Fast Casual
Dave's Hot Chicken entering Washington
Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food brand, has inked a franchise agreement with father and daughter, Ajay Keshap and Sana Keshap, to open 10 locations in Seattle and the surrounding area. "As we continue to expand our presence from coast to coast, it was important that we make...
The Stranger
What Will They Do with His Garden?
Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
urbnlivn.com
Midcentury Crown Hill home designed by architect Ibsen Nelsen
Built in 1957, 9634 15th Ave. NW is a one-of-a-kind home that reflects its architect’s core belief that great design should be accessible to everyone. Ibsen Nelsen, best known as the architect behind Seattle’s Museum of Flight, devised this home to reflect the hallmark details of the era and make the most of its outdoor space.
See $11 Million Bellevue Mansion For Sale with Unreal Seattle View
If only I had a little bit more money, I would swoop in and buy this Mansion Estate for sale in Bellevue! This 7 bedroom, 10 bath, 10,000 square foot thing of beauty will only cost you about $50,000 per MONTH in mortgage payments! The cost is $11,000,000.00 however if you figure out the total mortgage, it is closer to $14.2 million!
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
capitolhillseattle.com
Residents of Capitol Hill’s La Quinta fought to have their building saved — Now they’re getting a new La Quinta building behind the old one
While residents at one historic Capitol Hill apartment building are calling for their building to be saved from market forces that will likely bring costly upgrades and higher rents, tenants at another “saved” landmark building are going to get new neighbors. Early filings with the city this summer...
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton
August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....
After years of complaints about trash, rats and crime, crews clear North Seattle homeless camp
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
q13fox.com
Alaska Airlines flight to San Diego returns to SEA after 'unusual vibration' from side of plane
SEATTLE - An Alaska Airlines flight headed for San Diego returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after takeoff because of an "unusual vibration" coming from the left side of the plane. A spokesperson for Alaska told FOX 13 News that Flight 558 returned to the airport and landed safely Monday...
q13fox.com
Renton shopping center evacuated due to natural gas leak
RENTON, Wash. - A shopping center in Renton was evacuated after a natural gas leak Tuesday morning. Fire officials told FOX 13 News that the incident happened at the Fairwood Plaza shopping center. Crews with Puget Sound Energy responded to the scene to control the leak. People who were at...
