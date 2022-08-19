Read full article on original website
‘Hawaii Five-0’ Alum Scott Caan to Star in Fox’s Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’
“Hawaii Five-0” alum Scott Cann will star in Fox’s “Alert,” a crime drama from Jamie Foxx and “The Blacklist” showrunner John Eisendrath that focuses on missing persons cases, TheWrap has learned. Caan will play Devon, a “fearless, smart, and calm under stress” veteran whose...
HBO Max Cancels More Animation, Including ‘Batman: The Caped Crusader’ and 2 ‘Looney Tunes’ Projects
HBO Max continues its baffling decisions regarding its animated programming, with six animated projects no longer making their way to the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, TheWrap has confirmed. Among the projects that will no longer stream on the platform: “Batman: The Caped Crusader,” from “The Batman” director Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams...
‘Community’ Movie Is ‘A Matter of When and Not If,’ Dan Harmon Says
A “Community” movie will happen, the sitcom’s creator Dan Harmon has affirmed. The comments come on the heels of cast member Alison Brie previously telling TheWrap that “legitimate conversations” are happening about a film spinoff coming to fruition, with Harmon adding, “Legitimacy is here.”
Toni Collette, Josh Charles to Star in ‘The Power’ at Amazon With Raelle Tucker Set as Showrunner
Toni Collette and Josh Charles will star in the Amazon Prime Video series “The Power,” with Raelle Tucker as executive producer and showrunner, a rep for the streamer confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman, in...
Patrick Warburton Made a Surprise Appearance on ‘The Bachelorette’ — As Zach Shallcross’ Real-Life Uncle
Alright, high-five: Patrick Warburton made a surprise guest appearance on “The Bachelorette” as contestant Zach Shallcross’ real-life uncle. The actor, known for portraying Elaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) quirky boyfriend Puddy on “Seinfeld,” was first seen in a promo for Monday night’s episode, which saw star Rachel Recchia join the final four (including Shallcross) for hometown dates. In the clip, Warburton says, “I just feel sorry for those other fellas” — in his signature deep drawl that he lent to Kronk in “The Emperor’s New Groove.”
George Lopez Joins Growing Group of Comedians Suing Pandora for Copyright Payments (Exclusive)
A wave of comedians’ copyright cases with the potential to seriously boost streaming royalties gained more clout Tuesday when George Lopez added his name to the list of comics seeking compensation from Pandora, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Lopez joins a growing host of comedians including Lewis Black and Andrew...
Lamorne Morris Imagines His ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Guest-Host Stint as ‘Training Day’ 2 (Video)
Lamorne Morris was the latest guest host for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” while Kimmel is on his annual summer break, and on Monday’s episode, he imagines his preparation for the job as something out of “Training Day.”. The pre-taped sketch, which dropped late into the monologue, had...
‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Showrunner on That Agatha Christie-Esque Reveal
Spoiler alert: This article discusses the Season 2 finale of “Only Murders in the Building” — “I Know Who Did It.”. The goal was always to hand back the investigation of Bunny Folger’s murder to the Arconia trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), according to “Only Murders in the Building” showrunner John Hoffman. After the disorientation of the season, which saw them all publicly implicated in the former board president’s killing, the executive producer and co-creator’s aim was to restore agency to the spun-around group.
‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Episode Postmortem: Paddy Considine and Matt Smith on That Throne Room Argument (Video)
Plus, executive producer Ryan Condal and Rhaenyra actress Milly Alcock weigh in some of those big scenes from the premiere. (Spoiler alert! This story contains discussion of plot details from “House of the Dragon,” Season 1, Episode 1.) Familial bonds were broken and possibly left unrepairable in the...
Gina Rodriguez on Why Filming ‘Lost Ollie’ Felt Like a ‘Huge Gift’ to Her Inner Child
In the vein of “Toy Story” and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” Netflix’s miniseries “Lost Ollie” treats its young, target audience as people who can grasp weighty subjects like grief without being condescended to. At the same time, the live-action/animated hybrid series, from Shannon Tindle and directed by Peter Ramsey, offers family-friendly programming that allows adults to access a lost sense of childhood — something star Gina Rodriguez feels is a “huge gift” to both her younger and current self.
‘Ink Master’ Season 14 Trailer Teases Secret Alliances and So Much Wicked Art From Returning Fan Favorites (Exclusive Video)
“Ink Master” Season 14 is nearly here, and the brand new trailer, exclusive to TheWrap, promises that when it arrives on Paramount+, the competition will be fierce. A host of fan favorites are returning for this season’s installment. TheWrap can also exclusively reveal the contestants. They are Angel Rose: Season 11, Season 13; Bob Jones: Season 13; Chris Shockley: Season 11; Creepy Jason: Season 12; Deanna James: Season 10; Gian Karle: Season 8; Hiram Casas: Season 13; Holli Marie: Season 12; Katie McGowan: Season 6, Season 9 and Pon: Season 12.
Danny DeVito on Disney’s ‘Hercules’ Remake: ‘If They Don’t Put Me in That, They Don’t Have a Hair on Their Ass’
A fan wanted to know if Danny DeVito is going to be in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Hercules,” and the 77-year-old actor’s reaction was priceless. “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their a–,” DeVito said in a segment of Wired’s “The Web’s Most Asked Questions” on Wednesday. He added, “I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!”
How Demand for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Stacks Up Against Other Neil Gaiman Shows | Charts
Parrot Analytics analyzes how important a show’s source material is versus the network it’s available on. “The Sandman” just topped the ranking of most in-demand new series in the U.S. following its premiere on Netflix earlier this month. This isn’t surprising as Neil Gaiman has proved to be one of the authors whose work is consistently popular when adapted for TV. But how well does demand for “The Sandman” compare to other Gaiman series adaptations?
ABC Picks Up Milo Ventimiglia Caper Series ‘The Company You Keep’ With Executive Producer Jon M. Chu
ABC has ordered “The Company You Keep” to series, starring Milo Ventimiglia as a con-man hoping to escape the “family business” and Jon M. Chu as executive producer. Co-showrunners Phil Klemmer (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Julia Cohen (“Riverdale”) will also serve as EPs alongside Ventimiglia.
‘Superman & Lois’ Star Jordan Elsass Opens Up About Leaving Series: ‘It’s a Real Shame’
Earlier this month, Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent on The CW’s “Superman & Lois,” revealed that he wouldn’t be returning for the show’s third season. (The CW said that they would recast the role of Jonathan Kent.) Now, thanks to a series of Cameo videos, Elsass is opening up about the decision and where he’s headed next.
‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Killer Speaks Out on That Finale Reveal and Their Motive
Spoiler alert: This article discusses the entirety of the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 finale, “I Know Who Did It.”. What motivates someone like Poppy (Adina Verson), fka Becky, Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) oft-belittled assistant, to mastermind a murder worthy of not one, but two true crime podcasts? According to the “Only Murders in the Building” star themself, a “deep-seated need” for recognition, if not overt notoriety.
‘Purple Hearts’ Enters Netflix All-Time Films List, Passing ‘The Irishman’ and ‘The Unforgivable’
Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, has entered the streamer’s Most Popular Films List, ranking at seventh. Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the movie tells the story of Cassie Salazar (Carson) and Luke Morrow (Galitzine), who find themselves in a tricky situation when they get married purely for the financial benefits that come with their union. Luke is about to deploy for The Marines when he meets Cassie, an aspiring musician with very liberal views. First they clash in an argument over their political leanings, but when Cassie asks an old friend of hers to get married so that she can actually afford the insulin she needs in order to live for diabetes, Luke steps in when Frankie (Chosen Jacobs) declines Cassie’s offer.
‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘Lord of the Rings’: The 11 Biggest Differences Between the Dueling Fantasy Shows
Television is going through a very fantastical moment. “House of the Dragon,” the new prequel series for “Game of Thrones,” just premiered on HBO and HBO Max to boffo numbers, and next week “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres on Prime Video, pitting two of the most well-known (and lavishly produced) fantasy properties on the planet. But if you never read the source material or watched earlier entries in the respective series, this could be all Greek (or Elvish) to you. With remarkably similar marketing campaigns, it’s undoubtedly confusing which is which (and whether or not there are actually witches in either show).
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Trailer Teases a Bloody June and Serena Showdown (Video)
In the Season 5 trailer of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which Hulu released on Wednesday, June (Elisabeth Moss) has zero regrets for killing Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). “He was a monster. He took away our country. He had to pay for what he did. I killed him and I loved it so much,” she tells Luke (O-T Fagbenle) while vowing to return to Gilead and confront Fred’s widow, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).
Netflix’s New ‘Wednesday’ Featurette Explores a ‘New Chapter’ in the Addams’ Daughter’s Life (Video)
In the new featurette for Netflix’s “Wednesday,” which dropped Wednesday, executive producers and co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough insist their spinoff series is not a duplicate of what’s come before. “It’s very important to us that it wasn’t a remake or a reboot — that...
