Selling Kratom in Ascension Parish will soon be illegal after a unanimous vote of nine Council members on Thursday, but not its possession or use. Total ignorance about Kratom, freely admitted by each member bothering to speak, was no impediment to the unanimous vote endorsed by an adamantine President Clint Cointment (whose mastery of the topic was little better than the legislative branch). Anecdotal evidence, passionately expressed on both sides of the Kratom divide, was compelling enough to convince nine council members once criminal penalties against individual users were amended out of the proposed ordinance.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO