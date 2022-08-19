ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments

burnt white bread
4d ago

I know a few nurses and doctors who had to go through rehab after taking this garbage. People with addiction issues will get hooked on and abuse cotton candy of you let them!

ragin Cajun ??
4d ago

In 2020 I use this stuff to workout. I would work out for hours and was overly aggressive. you have to be careful with anything especially if you have a addictive personality.

jonix
4d ago

the people who want to make it illegal or so ignorant it helps I know this for a fact

pelicanpostonline.com

Parish Council criminalizes sale of Kratom, first to do so in Louisiana

Selling Kratom in Ascension Parish will soon be illegal after a unanimous vote of nine Council members on Thursday, but not its possession or use. Total ignorance about Kratom, freely admitted by each member bothering to speak, was no impediment to the unanimous vote endorsed by an adamantine President Clint Cointment (whose mastery of the topic was little better than the legislative branch). Anecdotal evidence, passionately expressed on both sides of the Kratom divide, was compelling enough to convince nine council members once criminal penalties against individual users were amended out of the proposed ordinance.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust

Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 22, 2022, that detectives from the Street Crimes Unit aided Probation and Parole agents with a compliance check at a residence in the 12,000 block of Coursey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council

Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on August 22, 2022, that the state will devote $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects, as well as another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This comes after the Council on Watershed Management unanimously approved the plan last Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
#Herbal#Drugs#Southeast Asian#Parish Council
pelicanpostonline.com

Leaving Louisiana: Anomaly or Concerning Trend?

LPB’s Louisiana Spotlight unpacks population loss in our state. In 2021, Louisiana experienced the fifth highest population loss in the nation, losing more than 27,000 citizens. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores the reasons why with the new program Louisiana Spotlight: Leaving Louisiana, premiering Monday, August 29 at 8:00 PM statewide on LPB and Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 PM on WLAE in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Spectrum to offer gigabit broadband to 309 locations in St. Landry Parish

A national internet provider will launch gigabit broadband 309 businesses and homes in St. Landry Parish. Spectrum, the trade name for Charter Communications, landed a $1.45 million grant from the state’s Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas lacking the high-speed connections, company officials announced Tuesday.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations

The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Why did the NOLA mayor take the side of a dangerous criminal?

There's a reason people call her "LaToya the Destroya." Thousands of New Orleanians took to social media and wrote to councilmembers after hearing that Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up at juvenile court to console a 14-year-old who carjacked and robbed three women. Councilmembers say the response was deafening. “I don’t...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Or Scarlett, or Sabrina, or Stella...

Robert E. Thomas, of Metairie, says, "I attended ROTC summer camp in 1975 with my fellow Tulane Army ROTC cadets at Fort Riley, Kansas. "During our first weekend leave, and having spent considerable time at the bars near Kansas State University, it was the consensus that we should celebrate by getting tattoos.
BATON ROUGE, LA

