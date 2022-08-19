Read full article on original website
burnt white bread
4d ago
I know a few nurses and doctors who had to go through rehab after taking this garbage. People with addiction issues will get hooked on and abuse cotton candy of you let them!

ragin Cajun ??
4d ago
In 2020 I use this stuff to workout. I would work out for hours and was overly aggressive. you have to be careful with anything especially if you have a addictive personality.

jonix
4d ago
the people who want to make it illegal or so ignorant it helps I know this for a fact

pelicanpostonline.com
Parish Council criminalizes sale of Kratom, first to do so in Louisiana
Selling Kratom in Ascension Parish will soon be illegal after a unanimous vote of nine Council members on Thursday, but not its possession or use. Total ignorance about Kratom, freely admitted by each member bothering to speak, was no impediment to the unanimous vote endorsed by an adamantine President Clint Cointment (whose mastery of the topic was little better than the legislative branch). Anecdotal evidence, passionately expressed on both sides of the Kratom divide, was compelling enough to convince nine council members once criminal penalties against individual users were amended out of the proposed ordinance.
L'Observateur
Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back
BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
theadvocate.com
Does Louisiana have a plan to safely house teens in Angola? Here are new details.
Louisiana plans to ship two dozen jailed teenagers to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Sept. 15, but a lawsuit and a host of advocates say officials still haven’t laid out a plan for how they will do that while keeping the youths safe and providing them services required by law.
Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust
Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 22, 2022, that detectives from the Street Crimes Unit aided Probation and Parole agents with a compliance check at a residence in the 12,000 block of Coursey Blvd.
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on August 22, 2022, that the state will devote $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects, as well as another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This comes after the Council on Watershed Management unanimously approved the plan last Thursday.
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake Health picks Oklahoma hospital official as next president
A longtime Oklahoma hospital official has been picked to serve as president of Our Lady of the Lake Health and lead the Baton Rouge market for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. Charles L. "Chuck" Spicer Jr., who has served as president and CEO of OU Medicine in...
pelicanpostonline.com
Leaving Louisiana: Anomaly or Concerning Trend?
LPB’s Louisiana Spotlight unpacks population loss in our state. In 2021, Louisiana experienced the fifth highest population loss in the nation, losing more than 27,000 citizens. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores the reasons why with the new program Louisiana Spotlight: Leaving Louisiana, premiering Monday, August 29 at 8:00 PM statewide on LPB and Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 PM on WLAE in New Orleans.
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Structures believed to be the oldest in North America made by man are in Louisiana. To be more precise: in Baton Rouge. According to a story from The Advocate, research suggests that the mounds located on LSU's campus are the oldest known structures made by man in North America. The...
theadvocate.com
Spectrum to offer gigabit broadband to 309 locations in St. Landry Parish
A national internet provider will launch gigabit broadband 309 businesses and homes in St. Landry Parish. Spectrum, the trade name for Charter Communications, landed a $1.45 million grant from the state’s Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas lacking the high-speed connections, company officials announced Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson needs to remember her campaign promises
The Orleans Justice Center, as the parish jail is now formally known, has been the scene of troubling incidents for many years, and that hasn't changed with a new sheriff in town. Since Susan Hutson took office there's been a fatal fight, followed by a suicide a few days later....
theadvocate.com
Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations
The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: Former sheriff's son implicated in massive drug bust, loses law enforcement job but avoids arrest
POINTE COUPEE - Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Tuesday that the son of former Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres was implicated in one of the largest drug busts in the parish's history — but he's avoided arrest so far. Last week, State Police touted the bust that...
iheart.com
Why did the NOLA mayor take the side of a dangerous criminal?
There's a reason people call her "LaToya the Destroya." Thousands of New Orleanians took to social media and wrote to councilmembers after hearing that Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up at juvenile court to console a 14-year-old who carjacked and robbed three women. Councilmembers say the response was deafening. “I don’t...
theadvocate.com
State approves tax breaks for $4.2 billion trio of projects in Ascension, St. James parishes
The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday approved tax breaks for three proposed industrial megaprojects in south Louisiana that would total more than $4.2 billion. The board gave its blessings for tax relief for a $1.5 billion low-carbon fuels project at Shell’s Convent site, a $2 billion “blue...
theadvocate.com
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign targets Louisiana drunk drivers around Labor Day
Labor Day is a traditional day of rest for workers around the country, but Louisiana law enforcement officers are working extra time through the holiday to get impaired drivers off the road during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, a news release said. In 2020, there were 446...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: There's a lot to worry about from Mother Nature, even in a pause in hurricanes
We’re not trying to jinx anything, but we’re as happy as anyone that this has been so far a very quiet hurricane season for the Gulf Coast. But there is no question that people are right to worry about what will happen during the traditionally more active months.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Or Scarlett, or Sabrina, or Stella...
Robert E. Thomas, of Metairie, says, "I attended ROTC summer camp in 1975 with my fellow Tulane Army ROTC cadets at Fort Riley, Kansas. "During our first weekend leave, and having spent considerable time at the bars near Kansas State University, it was the consensus that we should celebrate by getting tattoos.
