Read full article on original website
Related
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Holt County U.S. Route 159 to Close Next Week
A pavement improvement project will close Holt County U.S. Route 159 for three days next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Phillips Hardy, Inc. to complete the project, which will close the roadway from Monday, August 29 through Wednesday, August 31. U.S. Route 159 will close from...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Competing in “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” Contest
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol hopes to have “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser”. It is competing in the annual nationwide contest to be on a calendar sold by the American Association of State Troopers. Captain John Hotz (hots) says Missouri’s cruiser photo was taken near the Big Cedar Lodge overlooking Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri’s Branson.
northwestmoinfo.com
MoDOT Announces Ramp Closings in I-35 Resurfacing Project
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports crews will close both Daviess County U.S. Route 69 at the Exit 61 ramp and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 at the Exit 54 ramp in connection with the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. Crews plan to close both the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 (Exit 54) ramps beginning Friday. The project will include repaving extending from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrats And Advocacy Group Criticize Upcoming Special Session
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Federal officials are pushing back after Parson said he doesn't want government employees going door-to-door to urge people to get vaccinated. Missouri asked for help last week from nearly formed federal "surge response" teams as it combats an influx of cases that's overwhelming some hospitals. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, August 24, 2024
(St. Louis, MO) -- With John Wood ending his independent bid in Missouri’s U-S Senate race, the Democratic nominee is reaching out to his supporters. Shortly after news broke that Wood was dropping out of the race, Trudy Busch Valentine used Twitter to “invite any independent-minded Missourian” interested in “defending and protecting the future of our democracy” to join her campaign. In a statement, Wood said he was ending his independent bid because Missouri “no longer faces the risk of Greitens” as a U-S Senator.
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCCI.com
Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
wrul.com
Tate Facing New Charges Out Of Missouri
Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, pleaded not guilty in Clinton County Court, on Monday, to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64. Tate is currently serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder but is attempting to withdraw his guilty plea in the Wayne County case and to have his life sentence tossed out. Prosecutors claim that after shooting Deputy Riley and stealing his squad car, Tate forced a truck driver to take him to Missouri where he allegedly shot another person and stole their vehicle. Missouri prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against Tate and have expressed a strong desire to bring him to trial. Tate then crossed back into Illinois where he reportedly carjacked another person taking the driver and his car to Clinton County, where he allegedly forced his way into a rural Carlyle home, holding both the car driver and the homeowner captive during a police standoff. The two men were ultimately released unharmed. But Clinton County authorities have charged Tate with 13 Class X felonies for aggravated kidnapping and also home invasion, four Class 1 felonies for residential burglary and possessing stolen firearms, Class 2 felonies for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, Class 3 felonies for aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful restraint, and three Class 4 felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate is prohibited from having any contact with his alleged kidnapping victims Leonard Cox or Joseph Reagan. The defense noted in court Monday they expect Tate to be transferred soon to St. Charles, Missouri from Menard to be arraigned on the charges he faces there. A video hearing in the Clinton County case is scheduled for September 28 and a status hearing on the Wayne County case is set for September 15.
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kq2.com
Governor Mike Parson stops in St. Joseph to introduce tax cuts
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson began his travels across the state of Missouri to introduce historic tax cuts, stopping in St. Joseph. On Monday, the republic Governor issued an official call for a special session of the state legislature. "What I want to do is do the largest...
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
northwestmoinfo.com
Since July 16th, Over 535 Iowans Have Texted 988 to Chat With a Counselor
(Radio Iowa) The 9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in the middle of July and the volume of calls and texts from Iowans seeking assistance has grown significantly. Peggy Huppert is executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “We thought it would take some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Seeking Public Input For Safety Improvement Project North Of Cameron
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding a safety improvement project on DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 at the Route EE intersection, north of Cameron. The project, which is currently in the design stage, would add a left-turn lane for northbound motorists on U.S. Route 69 wanting...
ksmu.org
You now need a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Here’s a guide to help you get one
Under a new law set to go into effect at the end of this month, Missourians will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting their ballots in November and in future elections. Republicans in the state legislature have attempted to pass a photo ID law a number of...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA TROOPERS TAKE 16 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONDUCTED SURPRISE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS TUESDAY IN NORFOLK AND MADISON COUNTY. TROOPERS CONDUCTED 35 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS AND DISCOVERED 156 VIOLATIONS OF FEDERAL MOTOR CARRIER SAFETY REGULATIONS AND STATE LAW. THEY PLACED 16 VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE. VEHICLES ARE PLACED OUT OF SERVICE FOR A...
Nebraska commissioners to consider changes to wild turkey seasons for 2023
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the park’s Buffalo Barracks, 3200 U.S. 20, Crawford. The proposed changes to orders for the...
Comments / 1