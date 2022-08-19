Read full article on original website
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
Top Speed
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a $3 Million Testament to American Performance
Back in 2021 during Monterey Car Week, Hennessey revealed the F5 Coupe - a supercar limited to just 24 units with a price of over $2 million and a promise of becoming the world’s fastest supercar. While we are still waiting for the F5 to pass the 300-mph barrier as promised, the tuner wowed the world with the F5 Roadster. Just as powerful as the coupe, the Roadster will be limited to 30 units and will be a little bit more expensive. It also promises it will become the fastest roadster in the world.
hypebeast.com
Land Rover Announces Its Ultra-Exclusive Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
Car enthusiasts from all over the world will be headed down to Pebble Beach this weekend to enjoy the final days of Monterey Car Week. Nearly every luxury manufacturer participates in a series of auto shows and VIP events to show off new automobiles and auto memorabilia, and one that is on the list is Land Rover. The British car maker had a show-stopping moment when it officially unveiled its extremely limited Range Rover SV Carmel Edition.
Road & Track
RUF Wants to Build a Carbon-Chassis Mid-Engine Car
RUF shocked the car world back in 2017 when it unveiled an all-carbon tribute to its most famous car, the CTR "Yellowbird." The one we declared the fastest car in the world in 1987, when it hit 211 mph in a top-speed shootout, crushing competition from tuners and well-established automakers alike. The most remarkable thing about the new CTR? Its carbon-fiber chassis. It's not a 911.
RideApart
Benda’s New V4-Powered BD500 Cruiser Breaks Cover
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Benda has previously made headlines in the media with the modern and outlandishly styled LFC 700 power cruiser. More recently, the Chinese company showcased its newest innovations: a pair of self-developed V4 engines—one 1,200cc, and the other, a 496cc engine. While the bikes these engines would be found in weren't unveiled when these engines were, we now know where the 496cc engine will be used: the BD500 cruiser.
Dealer Employee Wrecks 2023 Nissan Z in the Lot Before Delivery to Owner: Source
Screenshot via FacebookA source told us the employee pushed it too hard in the lot and slid into a parked Ram pickup.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
MotorAuthority
Koenigsegg CC850 reimagines Swedish marque's first hypercar for the modern era
It's been 20 years since the start of deliveries of Koenigsegg's first car, the CC8S, and the Swedish marque has celebrated by reimagining the original hypercar for today. The result is the CC850, which Koenigsegg presented for the first time on Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events of the recent 2022 Monterey Car Week.
hypebeast.com
The Batur Is Bentley Mulliner's Most Powerful Road Car, Ever
Last weekend, Bentley Mulliner unveiled its latest highly-limited performance car: the Batur. Following on from the Bacalar, the Batur takes things to the next level with more power than any contemporary Bentley that’s come before it, with a focus on luxury becoming the focal point as per usual. Combined, this limited-to-18 supercar is one of Bentley’s finest machines to date, using coachbuilding methods from its 250-year legacy with contemporary technological feats like 3D-printed 18k gold detailing to create a car that sets it above the rest, and some.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
Top Speed
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
MotorAuthority
2025 Cadillac Celestiq flagship looks imposing on the road
Following the reveal of a near-production concept in July, prototypes for Cadillac's Celestiq are now hitting the road—and Cadillac got ahead of the spy photographers by releasing its own photos depicting a test version of the electric full-size hatchback. The Celestiq is the true flagship Cadillac fans have been...
TechCrunch
Kindred Motorworks puts a modern spin on vintage car restomods
For others though, the desire for an old vehicle — whether for sentimental, aesthetic or historical reasons — is squelched by the nonstop maintenance. For that latter group of people, there’s Kindred Motorworks, a new restomod startup based in Northern California that takes sought-after old vehicles and infuses them with new powertrains, safety features and other modern-day touches.
MotorTrend Magazine
Understanding Wheel Fitment, Offset, and Proper Sizing
You've got your head on straight and know wider and lighter-weight wheels will always make sense. You also know there's a lot of fake news, wrong info, and just plain speculation on the interwebs about wheel offset and proper sizing, and how those things relate to vehicle fitment. Lucky for you, tape measures and math don't make stuff up, which means you figuring out what will or won't fit underneath your fenders just got a whole lot easier.
Here Are Some of the Most Powerful Ford Mustangs by Decade
The Ford Mustang has been around since 1964, and its evolved into a staple among performance models. Some of the most powerful models include the Shelby GT500. The post Here Are Some of the Most Powerful Ford Mustangs by Decade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bentley's New Macallan Whisky Looks Better Than The Batur
When it comes to whisky, few can rival The Macallan, a Scottish distillery known for making some of the finest single malt whiskies in the world. The prestigious liquor enjoys a rich and storied history, so it's rather apt that the company has chosen to partner with Bentley for its latest project at a time when Bentley is celebrating its coachbuilt history with the new Mulliner Batur.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Ultimate 2JZ-GTE A90 Toyota Supra Engine Swap You've Been Dreaming About
We couldn't have been any more excited when news broke that Toyota was working on a fifth-generation Supra model. With decades of the MkIV chassis overshadowing its older siblings and the tuning community reaching unprecedented heights with the venerable 2JZ-GTE motor, the new version would have some huge shoes to fill. When we found out the engine would be taken from BMW's shelves and a manual transmission wouldn't be an option (at that time), the anger was apparent.
InTech Unveils New O-V-R Line Of Travel Trailers
InTech is probably best known for its all-aluminum travel trailers, which are currently offered divided into a number of different model lines. There’s a new addition to the family and it has been designed for those looking for a maneuverable trailer that can be taken to “even the most remote locations.” The O-V-R series now makes its debut with three available options depending on the length and equipment. All three models are built around a fully welded cage and frame construction.
Road & Track
Daniel Ricciardo Will Leave McLaren at the End of the Season, With No F1 Seat Lined Up
After months of rumors, the news is finally confirmed: Daniel Ricciardo will leave the McLaren Formula 1 team at the end of the 2022 season. Despite a notable win at Monza—McLaren's first and only since 2012—the Australian driver struggled at the team, regularly getting outperformed by younger teammate Lando Norris.
