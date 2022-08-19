Read full article on original website
MO Launches School Choice Scholarship Program
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri program is up and running that gives tax credits to donors who provide scholarships to K-12 students attending the school of their choice. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s Office oversees the MO Scholars program, which has already awarded scholarships to about 400 students. Fitzpatrick says...
Democrats And Advocacy Group Criticize Upcoming Special Session
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Federal officials are pushing back after Parson said he doesn't want government employees going door-to-door to urge people to get vaccinated. Missouri asked for help last week from nearly formed federal "surge response" teams as it combats an influx of cases that's overwhelming some hospitals. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation Announces Major Renovations to Livestock Barns
DES MOINS, IA – A historic renovation will be taking place on the Iowa State Fairgrounds over the next several years. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced a $25 million renovation to the livestock barns that will commence now that the 2022 fair has closed. Structures...
Since July 16th, Over 535 Iowans Have Texted 988 to Chat With a Counselor
(Radio Iowa) The 9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in the middle of July and the volume of calls and texts from Iowans seeking assistance has grown significantly. Peggy Huppert is executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “We thought it would take some...
Governor to Announce Special Session Details Monday on Tax Cut Plan
(MISSOURINET) – The governor has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to announce his plans for a special session to ask the Missouri Legislature to cut the tax rate. Alisa Nelson reports.
Most Iowa Well Water Users Don’t Do Annual Quality Tests — As They Should
Water Well. Photo by Missouri Department of Natural Resources. (Radio Iowa) A new survey finds as many as three out of four Iowa households that rely on private well water may be at risk for unhealthy nitrate levels. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach survey found just 10 percent of well owners tested their water quality in the last year, as it is not required by state law. Jamie Benning is the assistant director for Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension at ISU.
Iowa State Fair Wraps Up With Attendance Topping One Million
Iowa State Fair. Photo by Radio Iowa. (Radio Iowa) The Iowa State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an 11-day run topping the one-million mark again. State Fair CEO Gary Slater says there were not many negatives. “The fair is just tremendous this year — smooth running and whatnot, There’s a...
Lawsuit Filed to Knock Recreational Pot Off Missouri Ballot
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Interviews From The 120th Missouri State Fair
If you missed any of Kyle Hill’s reports from the 120th Missouri State Fair, or you’d like to relive some of the best experiences from this year’s fair, we’ve uploaded our reports from the past two weeks to a playlist.
MoDOT Opens Application Period For Cost-Share Road And Bridge Projects
The application period is open for cost-share money from the state for local entities wishing to develop road and bridge projects. The Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program provides financial assistance to public and private applicants for public road and bridge projects. The program matches up to 50% of the construction contract costs for selected projects.
Missouri Attorney General Alleges FBI is Trying to Access Concealed Carry Permit Information but the FBI says it is not
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – The FBI says it is not trying to access information about Missouri concealed carry permits, like Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is alleging. The FBI says it is doing a routine audit to inspect for compliance with policies and is taking a small sampling of system transactions. Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray about the auditing of local sheriff’s offices.
MoDOT Announces Ramp Closings in I-35 Resurfacing Project
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports crews will close both Daviess County U.S. Route 69 at the Exit 61 ramp and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 at the Exit 54 ramp in connection with the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. Crews plan to close both the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 (Exit 54) ramps beginning Friday. The project will include repaving extending from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
Alice Ruth Rhea
Mt. Moriah, MO: Alice Ruth Rhea, 98, of Mt. Moriah, MO passed away peacefully in her sleep at. Orilla’s Way, Grant City, MO on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born to William Ernest and Eva May (Hammond) King on May 19, 1924, in Harrison. County, MO. Alice attended...
Robert (Bob) Dale Hunt
The family of 84-year-old Robert (Bob) Dale Hunt of St. Joseph will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home, with memorial service, public Livestream, and military honors beginning at 3 p.m. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Kidney Foundation in honor of David Hunt, or the First Baptist Church of Stewartsville. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
Shirley Ann Boner
The family of 70-year-old Shirley Ann Boner of St. Joseph and Plattsburg will be conducting a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Broadway United Methodist Church, in Plattsburg, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
