Matthew West and Anne Wilson Share Powerful Music Video For “Me On Your Mind”

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
Matthew West released his powerful ballad, “Me On Your Mind,” in March 2022 and recently tapped fellow Christian musician Anne Wilson for a duet. Now, the duo is back with an accompanying music video for the track, that sees both artists reminiscing about their childhood.

Directed by Sean Hagwell and shot around Nashville, Tennessee, the visual depicts West and Wilson as adults looking back at their younger selves and their journey in faith. In the end, they come together to worship with West on the piano and are backed by a soulful choir.

“I have been so excited to share this new version of ‘Me on Your Mind,’ featuring my friend Anne Wilson with the world,” West shared with American Songwriter. “I’ll never tire of seeing a song go from just an idea on the guitar to a piece of music that has a chance to impact the world. I feel like this new duet featuring Anne and the video that we are releasing captures the collaborative spirit of the Nashville songwriting community. Anne and I wrote this one with our friend Jeff Pardo at the tail end of a session we had just finished writing a song for her record. So to record a version with the both of us singing together really feels like the completion of a pretty special full circle moment.”

“Matthew West is one of my very favorite people to write and create music with,” Wilson added. “We’ve been friends for a while but have never had the chance to record a song together until now. ‘Me On Your Mind’ is such a special song to me and I’m truly so grateful for all God is doing through it. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

Wilson not only added striking vocals to the track but also served as one of the song’s co-writers alongside West and Jeff Pardo. The original version of the song holds the top spot on the Mediabase Christian Airplay chart for the fourth consecutive week. It also found its way to the top of Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart for the third week.

“Anne’s story of losing her brother, Jacob, five years ago is something that she shares and uses to bring comfort to so many people who have lost someone they love,” added West. “I love how this video revisits both of our childhoods as a reminder that God has us on his mind from the very beginning. Through the highs and lows, He sees us, knows us, and walks with us.”

Check out the music video for the duet below.

On August 21, West will bring his headlining show – A Night of Worship at the Mother Church with Matthew West and Friends to the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. West has tapped a number of special guests, including Lainey Wilson, Lathan Warlick, Jordan St Cyr and more that have yet to be announced. Find tickets, HERE.

The singer-songwriter is also set to take the stage at the Nashville Songwriter Awards on September 20, performing alongside artists such as Thomas Rhett, Walker Hayes, Babyface, and more. He also recently was honored with seven GMA Dove Awards, including two for songwriting and “Song of the Year.” The awards will take place in Nashville on October 18.

Photo By Sean Hagwell / Elicity PR

