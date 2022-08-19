Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Streeterville Dispensary Inside Historical Home Is A No-Go After Key City Board Rejects Proposal
STREETERVILLE — A city board denied a proposal to convert a historical house in Streeterville into a marijuana dispensary after strong pushback from neighbors and the alderman. A cohort of neighbors railed against the proposed dispensary for the three-story building at 212 E. Ontario St. during a hearing Friday,...
Harold Lucas, The ‘Godfather of Bronzeville,’ Remembered At Community Memorial
SOUTH SHORE — Community organizer Harold Lucas was a purveyor of “tough love” — and his neighbors showed him just how much they loved him back during a Monday memorial. Lucas, known as the “Godfather of Bronzeville,” died Aug. 9 after a prolonged illness. He was...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
Plan For High School At 24th And State Faces Community Opposition At Tense Bronzeville Meeting
BRONZEVILLE — Community opposition to a proposed Near South Side high school is intensifying, as skeptical residents rebuffed Chicago Public Schools and Chicago Housing Authority representatives who promoted the plan at a neighborhood meeting Tuesday. Residents packed into the basement of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2976 S. Wabash Ave.,...
The Grafton Is Closing After Nearly 20 Years In Lincoln Square
CHICAGO — Longtime Lincoln Square bar The Grafton Pub and Grill is closing. The bar, 4530 N. Lincoln Ave., will close Sunday after nearly 20 years in the neighborhood, the owners announced in social media posts. The Irish bar is known for its fish and chips, burgers, perfect pour of Guinness and live music.
Ayana Clark, Rep. Bobby Rush’s Staffer, Running To Unseat Longtime 21st Ward Ald. Howard Brookins Jr.
AUBURN GRESHAM — A staffer for longtime Rep. Bobby Rush is vying for a City Council seat in next year’s election, hoping to oust the alderperson who has been in the role nearly two decades. Ayana Clark, Rush’s community advocate, is running for 21st Ward alderperson. She announced...
2 Chicagoans Will Represent US At World Dodgeball Championships, Which Kick Off This Weekend
JEFFERSON PARK — Two Far Northwest Side dodgeball players are part of the U.S. squad at the 2022 World Dodgeball Championships starting this weekend. Head coach Brett Furlong, of Jefferson Park, and captain Niko Nodal, of Norwood Park, will lead the men’s USA Dodgeball national team Sunday through Sept. 4 at the competition in Edmonton in Canada. The two also play for Chicago Task Force, a traveling club team from Chicago that plays for the USA Dodgeball Premier Tour.
Taste Of Greektown Festival Returns To Chicago This Weekend
GREEKTOWN — The Taste of Greektown is returning for its 32nd year with live music, entertainment and food from some of Greektown’s most notable restaurants. The three-day festival is 4-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. Attendees can expect food...
Activists Take Over Former Weiss Hospital Parking Lot To Stop Controversial Apartment Development
UPTOWN — The site of a controversial Uptown apartment project is now the temporary home of neighbors and housing activists who are occupying the property in an effort to thwart the development. With work on the project seemingly imminent, neighbors and activists are occupying the former Weiss Hospital parking...
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
Bridgeport’s The Adelitas Reopens With Mexican-Inspired Menu From Pilsen Chef Carlos Garcia
BRIDGEPORT — A neighborhood taqueria has reopened in Bridgeport under a chef who runs two restaurants in Pilsen. Chef Carlos Garcia, who also runs Taco Azteca and El Berrinches, took over The Adelitas in Bridgeport, 3355 S. Morgan St., earlier this month. The restaurant had a soft opening under the same name and a different menu Thursday.
Body Of Boater Who Went Missing From ‘Playpen’ Wednesday Found
GOLD COAST — The body of a 29-year-old man who went missing in the Playpen area of Lake Michigan was found Saturday, police said. The man was identified as Spencer Williams, 29, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His body was found 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the water near the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the Air and Water Show, officials said.
Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million
MCKINLEY PARK — The Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion, has been listed for sale. Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s Department of Central Management Services announced last week the state is inviting companies to make public bids on the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave. A pre-proposal conference meeting about bids for the silos is scheduled for Thursday, according to state officials and documents.
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
Temp Staffing Agency Let Company Cut Workers’ Pay Without Notice, Punished Them For Speaking Out: Lawsuit
CHICAGO — Two Chicago area women are suing a staffing agency and one of its clients, saying they weren’t paid properly for overtime work and had their wages reduced without notice, among other issues. Patricia Martinez and Ana Diaz Rivas are suing Superior Staffing — which places workers...
CHICAGO READER
Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained
This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
Sister Jean Bobbleheads On Sale To Celebrate Her 103rd Birthday
CHICAGO — Fans of Loyola’s Sister Jean can celebrate her 103rd birthday with a special bobblehead. Limited-edition Sister Jean bobbleheads and ornaments go on sale Friday. They honor her birthday, which is Sunday. They can be ordered online for $20 each. The gifts are being made by the...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Illinois
If you love to eat seafood and are constantly looking for new restaurants to try then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three fantastic seafood restaurants in Illinois that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them have really good online reviews and are highly praised by both tourists and local people, so make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. And if you have already visited them, tell us about your experience in the comment section.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
Block Club Chicago
