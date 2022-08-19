ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
Block Club Chicago

2 Chicagoans Will Represent US At World Dodgeball Championships, Which Kick Off This Weekend

JEFFERSON PARK — Two Far Northwest Side dodgeball players are part of the U.S. squad at the 2022 World Dodgeball Championships starting this weekend. Head coach Brett Furlong, of Jefferson Park, and captain Niko Nodal, of Norwood Park, will lead the men’s USA Dodgeball national team Sunday through Sept. 4 at the competition in Edmonton in Canada. The two also play for Chicago Task Force, a traveling club team from Chicago that plays for the USA Dodgeball Premier Tour.
Block Club Chicago

Body Of Boater Who Went Missing From 'Playpen' Wednesday Found

GOLD COAST — The body of a 29-year-old man who went missing in the Playpen area of Lake Michigan was found Saturday, police said. The man was identified as Spencer Williams, 29, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His body was found 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the water near the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the Air and Water Show, officials said.
Block Club Chicago

Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million

MCKINLEY PARK — The Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion, has been listed for sale. Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s Department of Central Management Services announced last week the state is inviting companies to make public bids on the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave. A pre-proposal conference meeting about bids for the silos is scheduled for Thursday, according to state officials and documents.
CBS Chicago

Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
CHICAGO READER

Chicago's guaranteed income pilot program explained

This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Illinois

If you love to eat seafood and are constantly looking for new restaurants to try then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three fantastic seafood restaurants in Illinois that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them have really good online reviews and are highly praised by both tourists and local people, so make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. And if you have already visited them, tell us about your experience in the comment section.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot

CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago's diverse neighborhoods.

