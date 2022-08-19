Local artists will fill the Kentuck Art Center courtyard selling their creations at Kentuck’s Saturday Art Market this Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to the public, but local artists will have items from crochet potholders to glass art to jewelry for sale. Artists will be at their tables to display their work and answer any questions about it.

