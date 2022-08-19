Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa County School Board takes first look at 2023 budget
If the Tuscaloosa County School Board OKs the current iteration of its fiscal year 2023 budget, teachers can expect raises and students will be getting some new school buses. Tuscaloosa County School System Chief Financial Officer Danny Higdon said the $252.3 million budget isn’t a done deal because the system is also expecting funding from federal programs.
Saint Paul Baptist Church hosting food giveaway early Thursday
Need help putting food on the table? Saint Paul Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Thursday morning. The Saint Paul Outreach Ministry is offering food beginning at 9 a.m. at the church, located at 3501 Stillman Blvd. in Tuscaloosa. Food will be first come, first served.
City hosts first public meeting on Lake Nicol, Harris upgrades
Tuscaloosa is partnering with a local engineering firm and making a new master plan for improvements at Lake Nicol and Harris Lake, but they want residents’ feedback, too. On Monday, city leaders and TTL USA representatives were at the Phelps Activity Center taking guidance from anyone interested in stopping by and checking out the plans.
Bikers honor fallen officer with fundraiser, memorial
Tuscaloosa Police and motorcycle riders from around West Alabama honored a fallen officer with a memorial ride over the weekend. Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette was killed while serving a warrant in 2019, and proceeds from the 52-mile ride are going toward funding a memorial at TPD headquarters. Tuscaloosa Deputy...
Greene County Health System searching for health care workers
If you’re looking for a job in health care, the Greene County Health System wants you. Available positions include nurses, clerks, lab technicians and billing coders. RNs and LPNs are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus, and CNAs are eligible for $2,500. If you’re interested, you can apply in...
Kentuck hosting Saturday Art Market Aug. 27
Local artists will fill the Kentuck Art Center courtyard selling their creations at Kentuck’s Saturday Art Market this Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to the public, but local artists will have items from crochet potholders to glass art to jewelry for sale. Artists will be at their tables to display their work and answer any questions about it.
As unemployment sinks, hospitality industry still understaffed
It’s no secret that many employers in the hospitality industry struggle with staffing. If you’ve been to a restaurant or fast-food place lately, chances are you’ve noticed longer wait times alongside “now hiring” signs. That harsh reality is a holdover from the pandemic, said University...
Alabama reaches new deals with athletics coaches including Saban, Byrne
The University of Alabama’s football, men’s basketball and gymnastics programs are among the best NCAA programs in the United States. Coaches from each of these sports received contract extensions on Tuesday including football head coach Nick Saban, incoming gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston, basketball assistant coach Antoine Pettway and Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne.
Tide has 6 players named to All-American team; Young on Manning watch list
Six University of Alabama football players have been named to the Associated Press Preseason All-American Team. The first team is headlined by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young alongside Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle and LSU transfer Eli Ricks. Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr....
Tider Insider: Aug. 23, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football and the second scrimmage of fall camp. They discuss which positions stood-out, which spots are making the most progress, and what is the overall feel as the Crimson Tide approach the end of the preseason?. Plus, football recruiting remains hot. Alabama volleyball...
District attorney’s office requests funding for more attorneys
Sixteen attorneys are no longer enough for the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office these days. Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said he’s requested funding from the Tuscaloosa County Commission so he can hire more because the attorneys he does have can’t handle the number of cases they’re facing.
Puff puff pass: Council vote on medical marijuana not unanimous, back next week
Because of a 5-1 vote, Tuscaloosa has to wait another week before approving or denying the ability for medical marijuana dispensaries to set up shop within city limits. On Tuesday, the vote could only pass if it were unanimous. District 3 Council Member Norman Crow voted against the measure, meaning...
Bibb County High honors fallen deputy Friday, throughout season
It’s been a month and a half since Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty. On Friday, Bibb County High School Choctaws began their football season with a home opener. But this year there’s a little something extra on their...
Alabama football update: Aug. 23, 2022
The Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage Saturday included more offensive fireworks than the first scrimmage. Rodney Orr from “Tider Insider” says receivers Kobe Prentice and Traeshon Holden shined on offense along with running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan. On the defensive side, Will Anderson shined in the...
Pet of the Week, Aug. 23, 2022: Meet Allie
Allie finds a home wherever she goes, but the Humane Society of West Alabama is hoping she’ll find her forever home soon enough. This 2-year-old terrier mix weighs in around 28 pounds and is full of confidence and playful, friendly energy. Allie was pulled from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal...
Investigators searching for man missing in Demopolis since Aug. 16
Demopolis Police need your help finding a man missing since Aug. 16. Damon Gibson was last seen that day in Demopolis on Highway 80 East. Demopolis investigators are working alongside several other agencies on the case, and remain in contact with family members. The police department on Aug. 23 said...
1 in custody after Tuscaloosa County police chase
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man arrested after a high-speed chase in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Korey Patrick, 34, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia. TCSO Deputy Jessica McDaniel said Patrick refused to stop during a...
Gas prices fall another 8 cents
Average gas prices fell 8 cents per gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.45 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 50.4 cents per gallon lower than this time last month and 63.5...
Update: 2nd suspect facing capital murder for November killing
A woman who was shot to death in November may finally be getting justice after the Walker County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced they’ve arrested a man on capital murder charges in her killing. Krystal Franklin, 33, of Boldo was shot to death as she walked outside her...
