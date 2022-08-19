Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Emergency Closure On Northbound I-35 At Route A In Harrison County
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced an emergency closure on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. Mo-Dot says northbound Interstate 35 in Harrison County has been closed beneath Route A for emergency shoulder repairs. Contractors anticipate reopening northbound I-35 around 5 p.m. this evening. During the closure, traffic is being...
northwestmoinfo.com
MoDOT Announces Ramp Closings in I-35 Resurfacing Project
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports crews will close both Daviess County U.S. Route 69 at the Exit 61 ramp and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 at the Exit 54 ramp in connection with the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. Crews plan to close both the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 (Exit 54) ramps beginning Friday. The project will include repaving extending from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Resident Involved in Single Vehicle Accident North of Cameron
(CAMERON, MO) – A Maysville woman was involved in a single vehicle accident just four and a half miles north of Cameron on Route EE. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated in the accident report that just after 9 P.M. 20-year-old Josephine M. Kilgore was heading southbound on Route EE, when her vehicle travelled off the East side of the roadway.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A 46-year-old man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, August 23. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Phillip Goldsberry failed to yield at a stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Jose Martinez.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Seeking Public Input For Safety Improvement Project North Of Cameron
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding a safety improvement project on DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 at the Route EE intersection, north of Cameron. The project, which is currently in the design stage, would add a left-turn lane for northbound motorists on U.S. Route 69 wanting...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff provides details as to why detainees were moved from Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has provided additional details as to why Livingston County detainees were moved from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail to other facilities. He first reported the move on August 17th. Cox says Missouri law places the sheriff with the custody and care of detainees. The sheriff has...
kmmo.com
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
northwestmoinfo.com
Judge Denies Motions to Delay Lawsuits in June Amtrak Crash
In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)
northwestmoinfo.com
Rayville Man Hurt After Running Stop Sign Causes Accident
A Rayville man was left with moderate injuries Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident in rural Lafayette County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Rayville resident Phillip E. Goldsberry was driving a 2015 GMC box truck at the intersection of Route O and Route FF in Lafayette County at 8:43 A.M. Tuesday when he failed to yield at a stop sign, entering the intersection, and his truck was struck by a 2005 GMC truck being driven by a 14-year-old Kansas City juvenile.
kttn.com
Trenton man charged with trespassing after entering apartment on 8th Street
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports a Trenton man has been charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespass after unlawfully entering an inhabitable structure on August 22nd. The Trenton Police Department arrested 59-year-old Roger Dale Hudson on August 23rd. His bond was set at $1,500 cash only, and he is scheduled...
northwestmoinfo.com
Callao Man Arrested In DeKalb County On DWI and Possession Charges
A Callao, Missouri man was arrested on intoxicated driving and drug possession charges Tuesday evening in DeKalb County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Callao resident Robert L. Shiflett was arrested at 7:20 P.M. Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance careless and imprudent driving and not wearing a seat belt.
kttn.com
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations
WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City
Two people were hurt when a small plane crashed Wednesday in Clay County, near Kansas City. The post WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Woman Arrested on Warrants
An Excelsior Springs woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a series of outstanding warrants from Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Tanya M. Smith at 11:40 A.M. Tuesday on misdemeanor Clay County warrants. A search of online court records list...
KMBC.com
Road closed for two hours in Kansas City after head-on collision sends three people to the hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Troost Ave. was closed for approximately two hours on Tuesday in Kansas City. Investigators had a stretch of the road closed between 53rd and 54th street after a serious injury crash. Police say they were called to the scene after a two-vehicle collision. A white...
kmmo.com
ODESSA WOMAN AND TWO JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH
A 68-year-old woman and two juveniles were injured in a one-car crash in Lafayette County on Monday August 22. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Valinda L. Noe of Odessa swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
kchi.com
Additional Booking For Livingston County
Sixty-two-year-old Donna L Collins was booked into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. She is held on a Probation violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
northwestmoinfo.com
Conception Junction Man Hurt In I-29 Rear-Ending Accident
A Conception Junction man was left with moderate injuries after rear ending another vehicle on Interstate 29 in Platte County Monday afternoon. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Conception Junction resident Kirby G. Sullivan was driving a 2005 Pontiac southbound on I-29 at mile-marker 21.2 in Platte COunty at 3:09 P.M. Monday when his vehicle struck the rear end of a 2004 Honda.
