JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - A thief stole catalytic converters from a distribution center belonging to Dobbs Tire and Auto Centers overnight. The theft happened overnight at the company’s distribution center in High Ridge, and it was caught on a surveillance camera. The thief broke a window at the distribution center around 3:40 a.m. and left. He returned an hour later and started loading up used catalytic converters that were brought in from stores in the St. Louis region. The suspect stole nine catalytic converters and was gone in just a few minutes. Thieves can resell the converters for the value of the precious metals inside or often sell them for drugs.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO