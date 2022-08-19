ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

FOX 2

Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
FLORISSANT, MO
mymoinfo.com

Vehicle thefts are still a problem in Jefferson County

(Hillsboro) The number of vehicle thefts in Jefferson County is still too high. That’s the opinion of area law enforcement agencies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the numbers have been increasing lately, and some vehicle owners are still making it too easy for potential thieves.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

JCSO sends off firearms to be destroyed

Gun Range, Gun Smoke, Shooting, Target Practice, Semi Automatic, Pistol. (Hillsboro) Over time, the number of firearms collected by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office can certainly add up and fill the evidence facilities. Once those weapons are no longer needed for future court cases, what happens to them? Many of the guns are collected by a company called Gunbusters to be safely disposed of. Corporal Chuck Whymore says there are several reasons why these weapons are in their possession.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Jefferson County, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Man Guilty

The United States Capitol Building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Jefferson County) An area man has entered a guilty plea to taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, U-S Capitol riot. The U-S Justice Department says Joshua Dressel of Jefferson County admitted Thursday to parading, demonstrating, or picketing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigates area burglaries

(Jefferson County) A home in the 100 block of Keystone Drive in Fenton was ransacked by a burglar and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred on August 6th when the home owners left the residence around noon to return to their home around 4pm to find their home in disarray.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Bourbon man accused of brutal road rage attack heads to trial next summer

A jury trial is scheduled for a Crawford County man accused of causing severe head trauma to a woman during a road rage incident last year. Joseph Voisey, of Bourbon, was scheduled Monday for a three-day jury trial to begin June 5, 2023. He’s charged with one count of first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
BOURBON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man allegedly exposes himself outside Arnold store

A 32-year-old Imperial man reportedly exposed himself to a woman outside the Dollar Tree store, 906 Arnold Commons Drive. He was arrested three days later for alleged sexual misconduct, Arnold Police reported. The incident happened at about 10:05 p.m. Aug. 5, when a woman was sitting in her car outside...
Washington Missourian

County looking at changes to suspended license cases

Franklin County’s municipal court could soon be hearing cases on revoked and suspended driver’s licenses. Such cases are now heard in Franklin County Circuit Court, with people accused of driving with a revoked or suspended license facing state charges.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Caught on camera: Thief steals catalytic converters from Dobbs distribution center in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - A thief stole catalytic converters from a distribution center belonging to Dobbs Tire and Auto Centers overnight. The theft happened overnight at the company’s distribution center in High Ridge, and it was caught on a surveillance camera. The thief broke a window at the distribution center around 3:40 a.m. and left. He returned an hour later and started loading up used catalytic converters that were brought in from stores in the St. Louis region. The suspect stole nine catalytic converters and was gone in just a few minutes. Thieves can resell the converters for the value of the precious metals inside or often sell them for drugs.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

