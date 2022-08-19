Read full article on original website
Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
St. Louis man threatened with jail time for calling 911
“It’s to the point now where I don’t even want to call for help.”
mymoinfo.com
Vehicle thefts are still a problem in Jefferson County
(Hillsboro) The number of vehicle thefts in Jefferson County is still too high. That’s the opinion of area law enforcement agencies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the numbers have been increasing lately, and some vehicle owners are still making it too easy for potential thieves.
mymoinfo.com
JCSO sends off firearms to be destroyed
Gun Range, Gun Smoke, Shooting, Target Practice, Semi Automatic, Pistol. (Hillsboro) Over time, the number of firearms collected by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office can certainly add up and fill the evidence facilities. Once those weapons are no longer needed for future court cases, what happens to them? Many of the guns are collected by a company called Gunbusters to be safely disposed of. Corporal Chuck Whymore says there are several reasons why these weapons are in their possession.
St. Louis man steals $281K, uses money for drugs and gambling
A St. Louis man admitted to more than $281,000 in fraud over the past several years, using stolen identities to acquire money which he later used for gambling and drugs.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Man Guilty
The United States Capitol Building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Jefferson County) An area man has entered a guilty plea to taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, U-S Capitol riot. The U-S Justice Department says Joshua Dressel of Jefferson County admitted Thursday to parading, demonstrating, or picketing...
Lake St. Louis woman accused of defrauding disabled uncle
A Lake St. Louis woman was arrested Tuesday on a federal indictment alleging she stole tens of thousands of dollars from her disabled uncle over a five-month period.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigates area burglaries
(Jefferson County) A home in the 100 block of Keystone Drive in Fenton was ransacked by a burglar and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred on August 6th when the home owners left the residence around noon to return to their home around 4pm to find their home in disarray.
Bonne Terre woman charged after 2 children ingest meth
A Bonne Terre woman faces criminal charges after two children in her care ingested methamphetamine earlier this year.
Man charged in murder of Cahokia Heights woman
An East St. Louis man is in custody for the April murder of a Cahokia Heights woman.
Jefferson County apartment complex opposition
People living in Jefferson County are mad about a proposed new apartment complex near Arnold.
kjluradio.com
Bourbon man accused of brutal road rage attack heads to trial next summer
A jury trial is scheduled for a Crawford County man accused of causing severe head trauma to a woman during a road rage incident last year. Joseph Voisey, of Bourbon, was scheduled Monday for a three-day jury trial to begin June 5, 2023. He’s charged with one count of first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man allegedly exposes himself outside Arnold store
A 32-year-old Imperial man reportedly exposed himself to a woman outside the Dollar Tree store, 906 Arnold Commons Drive. He was arrested three days later for alleged sexual misconduct, Arnold Police reported. The incident happened at about 10:05 p.m. Aug. 5, when a woman was sitting in her car outside...
'Was that a person?' Man charged with DWI in deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Peters man is facing charges after police said he was drunk and driving on a suspended license when he hit and killed a man in St. Charles County earlier this month. Richard Lesinski Jr., 39, was charged with DWI hit and run...
Washington Missourian
County looking at changes to suspended license cases
Franklin County’s municipal court could soon be hearing cases on revoked and suspended driver’s licenses. Such cases are now heard in Franklin County Circuit Court, with people accused of driving with a revoked or suspended license facing state charges.
kcur.org
5 years after his execution was halted, Marcellus Williams has gotten no resolution from Missouri
On Aug. 22, 2017, Marcellus Williams was hours away from being executed. Williams had been convicted of the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle, who was found stabbed to death in her home in University City. He’d maintained his innocence, but courts had upheld the conviction and the death sentence multiple times.
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
KFVS12
Caught on camera: Thief steals catalytic converters from Dobbs distribution center in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - A thief stole catalytic converters from a distribution center belonging to Dobbs Tire and Auto Centers overnight. The theft happened overnight at the company’s distribution center in High Ridge, and it was caught on a surveillance camera. The thief broke a window at the distribution center around 3:40 a.m. and left. He returned an hour later and started loading up used catalytic converters that were brought in from stores in the St. Louis region. The suspect stole nine catalytic converters and was gone in just a few minutes. Thieves can resell the converters for the value of the precious metals inside or often sell them for drugs.
St. Louis Man Harasses Dierbergs Shoppers, Bites Cop, Gets Arrested
Julius Butler's trip to the supermarket ended with 3 assault charges
State Senator argues St. Louis Police should be under state control again
State Senator Nick Schroer of St. Charles County plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to strip St. Louis of local control of its police department.
