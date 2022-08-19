ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Everything to Know After Season 1 Ends With Major Twists

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season 1 finale. What's next? Yellowjackets quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year following its November 2021 premiere — and its finale left viewers eager for answers. The Showtime series follows Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), who were stranded […]
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Scott Foley Joins HBO Max Series ‘The Girls on the Bus’

Scott Foley, who most recently appeared in Fox’s “The Big Leap,” has joined the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming political dramedy “The Girls on the Bus.”. Foley will appear in a recurring role opposite the previously announced cast of Melissa Benoist, Christina Elmore and Natasha Behnam. The series revolves around Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who bonds with three female colleagues while covering the ups and downs of a presidential campaign with flawed candidates. Despite working for competing media outlets, the women form a deep connection with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Gina Rodriguez on Why Filming ‘Lost Ollie’ Felt Like a ‘Huge Gift’ to Her Inner Child

In the vein of “Toy Story” and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” Netflix’s miniseries “Lost Ollie” treats its young, target audience as people who can grasp weighty subjects like grief without being condescended to. At the same time, the live-action/animated hybrid series, from Shannon Tindle and directed by Peter Ramsey, offers family-friendly programming that allows adults to access a lost sense of childhood — something star Gina Rodriguez feels is a “huge gift” to both her younger and current self.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Danny DeVito on Disney’s ‘Hercules’ Remake: ‘If They Don’t Put Me in That, They Don’t Have a Hair on Their Ass’

A fan wanted to know if Danny DeVito is going to be in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Hercules,” and the 77-year-old actor’s reaction was priceless. “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their a–,” DeVito said in a segment of Wired’s “The Web’s Most Asked Questions” on Wednesday. He added, “I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!”
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Showrunner on That Agatha Christie-Esque Reveal

Spoiler alert: This article discusses the Season 2 finale of “Only Murders in the Building” — “I Know Who Did It.”. The goal was always to hand back the investigation of Bunny Folger’s murder to the Arconia trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), according to “Only Murders in the Building” showrunner John Hoffman. After the disorientation of the season, which saw them all publicly implicated in the former board president’s killing, the executive producer and co-creator’s aim was to restore agency to the spun-around group.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Invitation’ Director Jessica M. Thompson Talks Reinventing Dracula: ‘I Watched Every Single Vampire Film Ever Made’

“The Invitation,” in theaters later this week, is a retelling of the Dracula lore with a twist – instead of coming from the point-of-view of the count himself (played here by Thomas Doherty), it’s told through his brides. Specifically, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Evie, who is being courted to join his undead harem. Set in modern-day (Evie FaceTimes with her BFF, even as she’s being drawn into this supernatural web), it’s an exciting mixture of old and new, Gothic and modern.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Renewed for Season 12 at HBO

HBO has renewed the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring and created by Larry David, for a 12th season. Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and with 110 completed episodes to date, “Curb” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an “unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.” The series features a revolving door of guest stars as well as regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn and Ted Danson.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Trailer Teases a Bloody June and Serena Showdown (Video)

In the Season 5 trailer of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which Hulu released on Wednesday, June (Elisabeth Moss) has zero regrets for killing Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). “He was a monster. He took away our country. He had to pay for what he did. I killed him and I loved it so much,” she tells Luke (O-T Fagbenle) while vowing to return to Gilead and confront Fred’s widow, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘Lord of the Rings’: The 11 Biggest Differences Between the Dueling Fantasy Shows

Television is going through a very fantastical moment. “House of the Dragon,” the new prequel series for “Game of Thrones,” just premiered on HBO and HBO Max to boffo numbers, and next week “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres on Prime Video, pitting two of the most well-known (and lavishly produced) fantasy properties on the planet. But if you never read the source material or watched earlier entries in the respective series, this could be all Greek (or Elvish) to you. With remarkably similar marketing campaigns, it’s undoubtedly confusing which is which (and whether or not there are actually witches in either show).
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Purple Hearts’ Enters Netflix All-Time Films List, Passing ‘The Irishman’ and ‘The Unforgivable’

Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, has entered the streamer’s Most Popular Films List, ranking at seventh. Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the movie tells the story of Cassie Salazar (Carson) and Luke Morrow (Galitzine), who find themselves in a tricky situation when they get married purely for the financial benefits that come with their union. Luke is about to deploy for The Marines when he meets Cassie, an aspiring musician with very liberal views. First they clash in an argument over their political leanings, but when Cassie asks an old friend of hers to get married so that she can actually afford the insulin she needs in order to live for diabetes, Luke steps in when Frankie (Chosen Jacobs) declines Cassie’s offer.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Killer Speaks Out on That Finale Reveal and Their Motive

Spoiler alert: This article discusses the entirety of the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 finale, “I Know Who Did It.”. What motivates someone like Poppy (Adina Verson), fka Becky, Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) oft-belittled assistant, to mastermind a murder worthy of not one, but two true crime podcasts? According to the “Only Murders in the Building” star themself, a “deep-seated need” for recognition, if not overt notoriety.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

