Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Everything to Know After Season 1 Ends With Major Twists
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season 1 finale. What's next? Yellowjackets quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year following its November 2021 premiere — and its finale left viewers eager for answers. The Showtime series follows Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), who were stranded […]
‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal With Showtime
Showtime has signed “Yellowjackets” co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson to an overall deal, the network announced on Monday. The husband-and-wife duo will continue to serve as showrunners for the mystery series alongside fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco, while also developing new projects exclusively for the network. Gary Levine,...
‘Community’ Movie Is ‘A Matter of When and Not If,’ Dan Harmon Says
A “Community” movie will happen, the sitcom’s creator Dan Harmon has affirmed. The comments come on the heels of cast member Alison Brie previously telling TheWrap that “legitimate conversations” are happening about a film spinoff coming to fruition, with Harmon adding, “Legitimacy is here.”
Scott Foley Joins HBO Max Series ‘The Girls on the Bus’
Scott Foley, who most recently appeared in Fox’s “The Big Leap,” has joined the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming political dramedy “The Girls on the Bus.”. Foley will appear in a recurring role opposite the previously announced cast of Melissa Benoist, Christina Elmore and Natasha Behnam. The series revolves around Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who bonds with three female colleagues while covering the ups and downs of a presidential campaign with flawed candidates. Despite working for competing media outlets, the women form a deep connection with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Hawaii Five-0’ Alum Scott Caan to Star in Fox’s Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’
“Hawaii Five-0” alum Scott Cann will star in Fox’s “Alert,” a crime drama from Jamie Foxx and “The Blacklist” showrunner John Eisendrath that focuses on missing persons cases, TheWrap has learned. Caan will play Devon, a “fearless, smart, and calm under stress” veteran whose...
‘House of the Dragon’ Is HBO’s Biggest Series Premiere Ever With Nearly 10 Million Viewers
“House of the Dragon,” HBO’s nearly $200 million attempt to franchise “Game of Thrones” with a blockbuster prequel spinoff, secured 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in its Sunday night premiere, the network said Monday. It marked the largest audience for any new...
Gina Rodriguez on Why Filming ‘Lost Ollie’ Felt Like a ‘Huge Gift’ to Her Inner Child
In the vein of “Toy Story” and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” Netflix’s miniseries “Lost Ollie” treats its young, target audience as people who can grasp weighty subjects like grief without being condescended to. At the same time, the live-action/animated hybrid series, from Shannon Tindle and directed by Peter Ramsey, offers family-friendly programming that allows adults to access a lost sense of childhood — something star Gina Rodriguez feels is a “huge gift” to both her younger and current self.
‘Superman & Lois’ Star Jordan Elsass Opens Up About Leaving Series: ‘It’s a Real Shame’
Earlier this month, Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent on The CW’s “Superman & Lois,” revealed that he wouldn’t be returning for the show’s third season. (The CW said that they would recast the role of Jonathan Kent.) Now, thanks to a series of Cameo videos, Elsass is opening up about the decision and where he’s headed next.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lamorne Morris Imagines His ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Guest-Host Stint as ‘Training Day’ 2 (Video)
Lamorne Morris was the latest guest host for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” while Kimmel is on his annual summer break, and on Monday’s episode, he imagines his preparation for the job as something out of “Training Day.”. The pre-taped sketch, which dropped late into the monologue, had...
Danny DeVito on Disney’s ‘Hercules’ Remake: ‘If They Don’t Put Me in That, They Don’t Have a Hair on Their Ass’
A fan wanted to know if Danny DeVito is going to be in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Hercules,” and the 77-year-old actor’s reaction was priceless. “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their a–,” DeVito said in a segment of Wired’s “The Web’s Most Asked Questions” on Wednesday. He added, “I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!”
Netflix’s New ‘Wednesday’ Featurette Explores a ‘New Chapter’ in the Addams’ Daughter’s Life (Video)
In the new featurette for Netflix’s “Wednesday,” which dropped Wednesday, executive producers and co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough insist their spinoff series is not a duplicate of what’s come before. “It’s very important to us that it wasn’t a remake or a reboot — that...
‘A League of Their Own’ Star Molly Ephraim on Filming While Pregnant and Season 2 Hopes
Molly Ephraim rounds the bases in Prime Video’s small screen adaptation of “A League of Their Own” as both an important outfielder as well as a crucial comedic actress on the team of women who find themselves bonded by their first season in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball Team on the Rockford Peaches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Showrunner on That Agatha Christie-Esque Reveal
Spoiler alert: This article discusses the Season 2 finale of “Only Murders in the Building” — “I Know Who Did It.”. The goal was always to hand back the investigation of Bunny Folger’s murder to the Arconia trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), according to “Only Murders in the Building” showrunner John Hoffman. After the disorientation of the season, which saw them all publicly implicated in the former board president’s killing, the executive producer and co-creator’s aim was to restore agency to the spun-around group.
‘The Invitation’ Director Jessica M. Thompson Talks Reinventing Dracula: ‘I Watched Every Single Vampire Film Ever Made’
“The Invitation,” in theaters later this week, is a retelling of the Dracula lore with a twist – instead of coming from the point-of-view of the count himself (played here by Thomas Doherty), it’s told through his brides. Specifically, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Evie, who is being courted to join his undead harem. Set in modern-day (Evie FaceTimes with her BFF, even as she’s being drawn into this supernatural web), it’s an exciting mixture of old and new, Gothic and modern.
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Renewed for Season 12 at HBO
HBO has renewed the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring and created by Larry David, for a 12th season. Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and with 110 completed episodes to date, “Curb” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an “unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.” The series features a revolving door of guest stars as well as regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn and Ted Danson.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Trailer Teases a Bloody June and Serena Showdown (Video)
In the Season 5 trailer of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which Hulu released on Wednesday, June (Elisabeth Moss) has zero regrets for killing Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). “He was a monster. He took away our country. He had to pay for what he did. I killed him and I loved it so much,” she tells Luke (O-T Fagbenle) while vowing to return to Gilead and confront Fred’s widow, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).
‘Reboot’ Trailer: Awkwardness Abounds as Judy Greer and Keegan-Michael Key Reunite for First Time in Years (Video)
In the trailer for Steven Levitan’s “Reboot,” which Hulu released Tuesday, Judy Greer and Keegan-Michael Key’s characters have an extremely awkward off-set reunion in Hulu’s comedy about a revived sitcom. The duo, who were an item 20 years ago on the series-within-a-series “Step Right Up,”...
‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘Lord of the Rings’: The 11 Biggest Differences Between the Dueling Fantasy Shows
Television is going through a very fantastical moment. “House of the Dragon,” the new prequel series for “Game of Thrones,” just premiered on HBO and HBO Max to boffo numbers, and next week “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres on Prime Video, pitting two of the most well-known (and lavishly produced) fantasy properties on the planet. But if you never read the source material or watched earlier entries in the respective series, this could be all Greek (or Elvish) to you. With remarkably similar marketing campaigns, it’s undoubtedly confusing which is which (and whether or not there are actually witches in either show).
‘Purple Hearts’ Enters Netflix All-Time Films List, Passing ‘The Irishman’ and ‘The Unforgivable’
Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, has entered the streamer’s Most Popular Films List, ranking at seventh. Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the movie tells the story of Cassie Salazar (Carson) and Luke Morrow (Galitzine), who find themselves in a tricky situation when they get married purely for the financial benefits that come with their union. Luke is about to deploy for The Marines when he meets Cassie, an aspiring musician with very liberal views. First they clash in an argument over their political leanings, but when Cassie asks an old friend of hers to get married so that she can actually afford the insulin she needs in order to live for diabetes, Luke steps in when Frankie (Chosen Jacobs) declines Cassie’s offer.
‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Killer Speaks Out on That Finale Reveal and Their Motive
Spoiler alert: This article discusses the entirety of the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 finale, “I Know Who Did It.”. What motivates someone like Poppy (Adina Verson), fka Becky, Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) oft-belittled assistant, to mastermind a murder worthy of not one, but two true crime podcasts? According to the “Only Murders in the Building” star themself, a “deep-seated need” for recognition, if not overt notoriety.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0