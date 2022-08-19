Read full article on original website
Related
Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line Elected Presidents of the Producers Guild
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today the election of new presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line during the Guild’s annual membership meeting. Allain and De Line ran unopposed and assume the roles from Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, who had served as presidents since 2018. “As...
Olivia Wilde Decries ‘Really Scary’ Security Breach That Allowed Custody Papers to Be Served on CinemaCon Stage
Olivia Wilde has broken her public silence surrounding the events of CinemaCon this year, at which she was served custody papers on behalf of her ex Jason Sudeikis while on stage. For the director, the moment was “a huge breach in security, which is really scary.”. Wilde was on...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0