HOUSTON (CW39) — Two people are dead in a possible murder-suicide in Alief on Tuesday morning, police said, and are asking residents to avoid the area. Houston police detectives are on the scene at the 12600 block of Alief Clodine Road. The preliminary information from police is that a man shot a woman and then shot himself about 8:05 a.m.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO