FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. Shenoy
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for brazen ATM robbery thief
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a brazen ATM robbery thief. The robbery took place at an ATM located on the 1400 block of West Gray around 1:15 p.m. Police said an ATM technician, who was servicing an ATM, reported an unknown male suddenly appeared while...
Store clerk beaten with bat by robbery suspect near Fifth Ward
HOUSTON — Houston Police are asking the public for help identifying a violent robbery suspect who was caught on camera beating a store clerk with a bat. The incident happened at a convenience store on Buck Street near Hirsch Road and the East Freeway on Aug. 4 around 1 a.m.
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
Tenant charged with capital murder in fire that killed landlord in SW Houston, filing reads
Charging documents are revealing what happened inside a southwest Houston home that was set on fire.
cw39.com
New details in officer-involved shooting of suspect in Splendora
HOUSTON (CW39) — There is new information about a murder suspect shot and killed by officers trying to serve an arrest warrant in northwest Harris County on Tuesday. Sources with two law enforcement agencies said that 24-year-old Jose Velazquez was wanted on a murder charge from January. He was also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and deadly conduct.
Click2Houston.com
Woman gunned down by man while sitting inside vehicle at gas station on Houston’s south side: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was gunned down while she was inside her vehicle on Houston’s south side Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Old Spanish...
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
fox26houston.com
Man shot multiple times in SE Houston, hospitalized in critical condition
HOUSTON - Houston police are working to determine what led up to a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Authorities responded to a call a little after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Broadway. Police say it’s not clear what happened before the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dead after drive-by shooting at convenience store
HOUSTON - A drive-by shooting has left authorities with questions unanswered Monday evening. The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. near Hillcroft Avenue and Farwell Drive on Houston's Southwest side. The Houston Police Department say that a drive-by shooting happened while several people were standing in the parking lot of Speedy...
cw39.com
HPD seeks elderly man accused of assaulting an officer
HOUSTON (CW39) A small town police officer who was directing traffic as part of an off-duty job in Houston was hit by a car Monday afternoon. The 41-year-old woman who primarily works for the Stagecoach Police Department suffered an injury to her shoulder and had to go to the hospital, but she’s since been released.
fox26houston.com
HPD officer fatally shoots suspect who kidnapped woman
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating following an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in Splendora. Houston police said the shooting occurred just before 4:15 p.m. on the 14700 block of Highway 59. Houston police said the suspect kidnapped a woman and held her hostage. Officials said...
KHOU
Viral video: Houston business owner follows shoplifting suspect onto bus
"It's literally like stealing from my house. How would you feel if someone went into your house and took $600 worth of stuff?" the shop owner asked.
fox26houston.com
FBI Houston searching for bank robbery suspect
HOUSTON - FBI Houston needs your help identifying a bank robbery suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred on August 13. The suspect walked into the First Convenience Bank, located at 5801 S. Gessner Road, approached a teller, and handed her a note demanding cash. Officials said the suspect...
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
cw39.com
HPD: 2 dead in possible murder-suicide in Alief, victim may be HCSO employee
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two people are dead in a possible murder-suicide in Alief on Tuesday morning, police said, and are asking residents to avoid the area. Houston police detectives are on the scene at the 12600 block of Alief Clodine Road. The preliminary information from police is that a man shot a woman and then shot himself about 8:05 a.m.
Man realizes he was shot while checking for damage after gunfire at NE Houston gas station
When the man realized he was shot, he drove himself to a fire station a few blocks away. Police said the shooter may had fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.
Man charged with kidnapping accused of luring 3-year-old girl to his car in north Houston
Holman Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. Court records say he lured the child to his vehicle before taking her to the motel room.
fox26houston.com
Man shoots, kills woman then turns gun on himself at Alief intersection
HOUSTON - A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself on Tuesday morning in Alief, authorities say. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the female victim is "likely a professional staff member" with HCSO. Houston PD homicide detectives are at the intersection of Alief Codine Rd...
fox26houston.com
Houston driver shot in pickup truck after leaving gas station, police say
HOUSTON - A driver was shot in an intersection after leaving a gas station in northeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 9600 block of Mesa Drive at Tidwell Road. Police say the man had just gotten gas at a nearby gas station and...
