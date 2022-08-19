ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston police searching for brazen ATM robbery thief

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a brazen ATM robbery thief. The robbery took place at an ATM located on the 1400 block of West Gray around 1:15 p.m. Police said an ATM technician, who was servicing an ATM, reported an unknown male suddenly appeared while...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cw39.com

New details in officer-involved shooting of suspect in Splendora

HOUSTON (CW39) — There is new information about a murder suspect shot and killed by officers trying to serve an arrest warrant in northwest Harris County on Tuesday. Sources with two law enforcement agencies said that 24-year-old Jose Velazquez was wanted on a murder charge from January. He was also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and deadly conduct.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Hpd#Southeast Houston#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The Hpd Homicide Division
news4sanantonio.com

Man dead after drive-by shooting at convenience store

HOUSTON - A drive-by shooting has left authorities with questions unanswered Monday evening. The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. near Hillcroft Avenue and Farwell Drive on Houston's Southwest side. The Houston Police Department say that a drive-by shooting happened while several people were standing in the parking lot of Speedy...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD seeks elderly man accused of assaulting an officer

HOUSTON (CW39) A small town police officer who was directing traffic as part of an off-duty job in Houston was hit by a car Monday afternoon. The 41-year-old woman who primarily works for the Stagecoach Police Department suffered an injury to her shoulder and had to go to the hospital, but she’s since been released.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

HPD officer fatally shoots suspect who kidnapped woman

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating following an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in Splendora. Houston police said the shooting occurred just before 4:15 p.m. on the 14700 block of Highway 59. Houston police said the suspect kidnapped a woman and held her hostage. Officials said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

FBI Houston searching for bank robbery suspect

HOUSTON - FBI Houston needs your help identifying a bank robbery suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred on August 13. The suspect walked into the First Convenience Bank, located at 5801 S. Gessner Road, approached a teller, and handed her a note demanding cash. Officials said the suspect...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: 2 dead in possible murder-suicide in Alief, victim may be HCSO employee

HOUSTON (CW39) — Two people are dead in a possible murder-suicide in Alief on Tuesday morning, police said, and are asking residents to avoid the area. Houston police detectives are on the scene at the 12600 block of Alief Clodine Road. The preliminary information from police is that a man shot a woman and then shot himself about 8:05 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shoots, kills woman then turns gun on himself at Alief intersection

HOUSTON - A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself on Tuesday morning in Alief, authorities say. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the female victim is "likely a professional staff member" with HCSO. Houston PD homicide detectives are at the intersection of Alief Codine Rd...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy