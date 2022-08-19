ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

Kansas Humane Society reunites dog with owner who suffered stroke

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) reunited a dog with her owner who had suffered a stroke. “I had a stroke and was away for a while, and my baby panicked and ran away trying to find me,” said Navy Veteran Robert Shelby. She left home on the […]
KAKE TV

Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
WICHITA, KS
olioiniowa.com

20+ Terrific Places to Eat in Wichita, Kansas

Disclosure: Visit Wichita hosted my trip to Wichita, Kansas, and paid for my meals at some of the places listed below. However, all opinions are my own. Note: This post was originally published in December 2018 but has since been updated with new information. Some cities are known as foodie...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police investigate shooting near Wichita bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at Mulligans near K-96 and Rock. Officers learned that approximately an hour prior to the 911 call, two...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Crews respond to fire near tracks in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department got the call of a fire near some railroad tracks in north Wichita over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 1000 block of East 26th Street North. When they got to the scene, they found a large amount of rubbage burning close to some […]
KWCH.com

Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers. One bus driver for the Buhler School District said if the traffic signal is removed she may quit.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

2 charged in Kansas home invasion killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Two Kansas men accused of a home invasion killing made their first court appearance on Monday. Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, and Caviontay Conway, 21, both of Wichita were charged with First Degree Murder, burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
kcur.org

Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up

WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers

Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager's office and the city's human resources department.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
WICHITA, KS

