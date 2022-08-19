ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ithaca Voice

Unofficial results: Lea Webb, Josh Riley emerge victorious from Dem primaries while Sempolinski holds NY23 seat

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Here are the unofficial election results from Tuesday’s U.S. House of Representatives special election for NY-23, the Democratic primary for U.S. House of Representatives NY-19, and the Democratic primary for New York State Senate District 52. These results will not be official until all of the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Primary Day in Tompkins County: Where, when, how to vote Tuesday

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It is the blessed end of another primary season in New York State, as Democrats across the county who didn’t take advantage of the early voting (or absentee) option will turn up to polling places to choose their candidates for New York State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. Voters from both parties can vote for the special New York 23rd Congressional District special election as well, since that is not a primary.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Geneva, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold to Habitat for Humanity

ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partisan Politics#Mayor#Politics Local
The Ithaca Voice

A look at pre-primary Congressional campaign finances

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Democratic primary is just days away, meaning that campaign finances and personal financial disclosures from Congressional candidates in New York’s 19th District have come due. Currently facing the field are Democrats Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney and Republican Marc Molinaro. Among the items congressional campaigns...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Ithaca Voice

TCAT approves major service reductions for fall season

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) bus service’s Board of Directors has approved sweeping service reductions for fall as the agency faces a significant driver shortage, covered in further depth here. The cuts will take effect on Aug. 21, and extend at least to Jan. 21, 2023....
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

McGonigal chosen to lead Special Committee on public safety reforms

Editor’s Note: The Ithaca Voice is attempting a new meeting recap story format to better convey what happens in municipal meetings. You can click the subject linked in the “Topics included” section in the intro of this recap to find the part of the article that interests you. We think this will make relevant information more accessible to our readers — but we’d love to hear what you think of it. Send your thoughts to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Porchfest 2022 scheduled for September 25, sign-ups available now

This is a Community Announcement regarding Porchfest. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Porchfest 2022 will happen on Sunday, September 25, in Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Northside neighborhoods!. It’s an incredible relief...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: 2022 Women Swimmin’ for Hospicare

ITHACA, N.Y.—Women Swimmin’ returned for its annual event in which hundreds of women jump into Cayuga Lake to swim the 1.2 miles from Bolton Point to the Ithaca Yacht Club. Crowds gathered on the shore to send them off and welcome them back to land, and volunteers on...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy