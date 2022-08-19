TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It is the blessed end of another primary season in New York State, as Democrats across the county who didn’t take advantage of the early voting (or absentee) option will turn up to polling places to choose their candidates for New York State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. Voters from both parties can vote for the special New York 23rd Congressional District special election as well, since that is not a primary.

