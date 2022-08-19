Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Slowly, county ethics board’s investigation into Reimagining, Myrick moves ahead
ITHACA, N.Y.—At their meeting last Friday, the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board had little movement to speak of regarding the ethics investigation it’s conducting into the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process. The board is waiting on several key parties to respond...
Unofficial results: Lea Webb, Josh Riley emerge victorious from Dem primaries while Sempolinski holds NY23 seat
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Here are the unofficial election results from Tuesday’s U.S. House of Representatives special election for NY-23, the Democratic primary for U.S. House of Representatives NY-19, and the Democratic primary for New York State Senate District 52. These results will not be official until all of the...
Primary Day in Tompkins County: Where, when, how to vote Tuesday
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It is the blessed end of another primary season in New York State, as Democrats across the county who didn’t take advantage of the early voting (or absentee) option will turn up to polling places to choose their candidates for New York State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. Voters from both parties can vote for the special New York 23rd Congressional District special election as well, since that is not a primary.
Gallery: See what’s under construction in Collegetown and Downtown
ITHACA, N.Y. — Onward and upward, especially in Ithaca’s two densest neighborhoods, Collegetown and Downtown. Part two of this month’s three-part construction update gallery series primarily focuses on projects underway in those two neighborhoods. Have yourself a coffee or tea and read on. For those of who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Public meeting set next week on 2023 Sidewalk Improvement proposal
This is a Community Announcement written by the City of Ithaca. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The City of Ithaca Engineering Division will host a public meeting for the proposed 2023 Sidewalk Improvement District Work...
Early voting continues to post strong numbers in fourth year
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Residents in Tompkins County have been able to vote early since 2019 thanks to the New York State Early Voting Act, which allows a nine-day window for early voting to occur leading up Election Day. A total of 3,803 turned out at the two locations combined, according...
PEDC Recap: Tensions rise on timeline for sanctioned homeless encampment
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a fairly short but busy meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC). Plans for a new fire station moved forward and tensions arose about the time frame for providing a sanctioned homeless encampment in the city. All that and more below.
Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold to Habitat for Humanity
ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Op-Ed: Tompkins County Democratic Committee members support Lea Webb for State Senate
This is an op-ed written by members of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. to submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As members of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee we ask you to join us in voting for Lea Webb—...
Vineyards feel an edge building in fight against the spotted lanternfly
ITHACA, N.Y.—Grape growers and winemakers in the Finger Lakes have been on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly’s red, flashy, and bespeckled wings ever since it appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014. The invasive species has a destructive appetite for grape vines, posing a major threat to the tourism and agriculture economies built around wine in the region.
A look at pre-primary Congressional campaign finances
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Democratic primary is just days away, meaning that campaign finances and personal financial disclosures from Congressional candidates in New York’s 19th District have come due. Currently facing the field are Democrats Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney and Republican Marc Molinaro. Among the items congressional campaigns...
Water main repair closes part of South Albany Street until Wednesday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 200 block of South Albany Street will be closed until early Wednesday morning for an emergency water main repair. The block is located between West Clinton and West Green Streets. The work started Tuesday at 3 p.m. and is scheduled to continue through Wednesday, Aug. 24 at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gallery: See what’s under construction at Cornell this summer
ITHACA, N.Y. — It’s been a while since the Voice has done a traditional construction update photo gallery. That’s largely my fault – after last fall’s car accident, I became rather gun shy about driving around to take large quantities of construction photos. However, time...
TCAT approves major service reductions for fall season
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) bus service’s Board of Directors has approved sweeping service reductions for fall as the agency faces a significant driver shortage, covered in further depth here. The cuts will take effect on Aug. 21, and extend at least to Jan. 21, 2023....
Mitchell Street reopened after repaving closing for repaving project
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 300 block of Mitchell Street will be closed for milling, paving and manhole repairs beginning Monday, July 18. The 300 block of Mitchell Street as well as intersections at Ithaca Road and Delaware Avenue will be closed, and a detour will be posted rerouting 366 to Pine Tree Road to 79 East.
Hupstate Circus Festival coming to Ithaca for Labor Day Weekend
This is a Community Announcement from the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. This Labor Day weekend treat your family and friends to the second annual Hupstate Circus Festival in Ithaca, NY. This...
Facing driver shortage, TCAT poised for big service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y.—TCAT held a hearing over zoom to discuss a slate of proposed major reductions for their Fall bus service on Monday, but the event did not go as expected for the transportation service’s management or Board of Directors. Instead of sharing thoughts about the specific route reductions...
McGonigal chosen to lead Special Committee on public safety reforms
Editor’s Note: The Ithaca Voice is attempting a new meeting recap story format to better convey what happens in municipal meetings. You can click the subject linked in the “Topics included” section in the intro of this recap to find the part of the article that interests you. We think this will make relevant information more accessible to our readers — but we’d love to hear what you think of it. Send your thoughts to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
Porchfest 2022 scheduled for September 25, sign-ups available now
This is a Community Announcement regarding Porchfest. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Porchfest 2022 will happen on Sunday, September 25, in Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Northside neighborhoods!. It’s an incredible relief...
Gallery: 2022 Women Swimmin’ for Hospicare
ITHACA, N.Y.—Women Swimmin’ returned for its annual event in which hundreds of women jump into Cayuga Lake to swim the 1.2 miles from Bolton Point to the Ithaca Yacht Club. Crowds gathered on the shore to send them off and welcome them back to land, and volunteers on...
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0