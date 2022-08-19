Read full article on original website
Related
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #26
INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm—while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #8
Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 24, 2022. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks,...
DC Preview: Robin #17
Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he’s pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #46
Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real. Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found. It’s time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards. But is it time to welcome her into the family? It’s a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four. Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DC Preview: Tales of The Human Target #1
Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics’ top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor’s poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.
Marvel Preview: Defenders: Beyond #2
The adventure begins—in the path of the Beyonder? When Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia and Tigra land rather unexpectedly in the Second Cosmos, they find their lives in the hands of its cosmic overseers—unless Loki can figure out the right trick to save them all. Written by:...
DC Preview: Detective Comics #1063
Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman’s investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they’re all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever’s going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?
Marvel Preview: A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 – JUDGMENT DAY BEGINS.
The heroes know what they have to do. But do they have to do it? They were smart enough to get themselves into this mess. Maybe they can be smart enough to get out of it…. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 (of 6) Writer: Kieron Gillen. Artist: Valerio Schiti. Colors:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marvel Preview: Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #2
IN THE EYE OF A TITAN! The clock is ticking as Rick must find Genis before they both blink out of existence! Wait…who’s that big face on the cover? Find out who else is searching for Genis and what DEATH has to do with it!. Written by: Peter...
DC Preview: Batman: White Knight Presents – Red Hood #2
After being reluctantly recruited to bring justice to the East Backport neighborhood of Gotham, Jason Todd is back in the hero business! With an all-too-eager sidekick, Gan, by his side, he’s on the road to becoming one of the good guys again. And after all the damage Bruce Wayne did to his childhood, he’s hell-bent on creating the ultimate Robin, no matter the cost. But when the new dynamic duo’s first challenger comes calling, will they be up to the task? Shriek is ready to turn up the stereo and blow our heroes away!
DC Preview: The Swamp Thing #16
Now restored to full power, the Swamp Thing must face the Parliament of Gears if he has any hope of saving the Earth. But the corruptive, cancerous force of industry has already destroyed so much—will Swamp Thing be able to turn the destructive tide before it’s too late? Find out in the earthshaking finale of The Swamp Thing.
‘Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Empire’ Vol. 7 review
Marvel’s slow but steady stream of reprints within the Star Wars Legends continuity marches on with The Empire Vol. 7. Coming in at 488 pages, this collection features four story arcs and five content issues. That’s a lot of stories, and if you’re a Boba Fett fan, you’ll get plenty of him.
DC Preview: Deathstroke Inc. #12
Slade’s first assassination goes sideways, and he’s left to fight his way out! Things get even more complicated, though, when Oliver Queen shows up. Deathstroke versus Green Arrow in a battle for the ages!. Deathstroke Inc. #12. Writer: Ed Brisson. Artist: Dexter Soy. Colors: Veronica Gandini. Letters: Steve...
EXCLUSIVE Mad Cave Preview: Nature’s Labyrinth #1
Courtesy of Mad Cave, AIPT can exclusively reveal preview pages from Zac Thompson and Bayleigh Underwood’s Nature’s Labyrinth. The six-issue series launches on November 2nd with colors by Warnia Sahadewa and letters by Rus Wooton. An action horror series at heart, Thompson told AIPT the series was written...
Marvel Preview: Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #2
THE HUNT IS ON! Now that the Ten Rings have become public knowledge, every villain in the Marvel Universe is coming for Shang-Chi! Not great timing then for old flame, Leiko Wu, to show up with a mission to save their old spy friend, Clive Reston. Can Shang-Chi save his friend while protecting the Ten Rings at the same time? The epic new era of Shang-Chi continues!
Marvel Legends: New Retro Ghost Rider figure revealed
On Saturday, Hasbro revealed that a new Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure will be getting the retro carded treatment. The figure, which is based on the Johnny Blaze version of the character, will come with alternate hands, flame effects, a hellfire chain, and a mid-transformation alternate head. It will also be lovingly packaged in a cardback so 1990s you’ll feel an uncontrollable urge to tight-roll your jeans.
EXCLUSIVE InterPop Preview: The Abyss #3
A violent betrayal has left the Tree of Life acolytes reeling, and the Abyss is on a mission to prevent catastrophe. With Wild Card and the remains of the Red King missing, someone has the power to bring back one of the most fearful villains Culverton has ever seen. Thanks to readers’ votes, the Abyss seeks the help of a past teammate: beauty queen powerhouse Moxie! Can Moxie and her Strongharms join forces with the acolytes before it’s too late? As a strange rally to purify mankind descends on Culverton, mysteries begin to unravel. Discover the origins of the Red King, meet an exciting new group of young heroes, and most importantly, find out who is really behind the Red King’s resurrection!
Marvel Preview: Damage Control #1
FROM THE CREATOR OF TV’S THE GOLDBERGS! Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. Adam F. Goldberg (TV’s The Goldbergs) and Hans Rodionoff team up with Will Robson to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it’s totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more! Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie’s McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1
AIPT had your exclusive look at the cover art for Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1, and today we have a first look at the interior pages. Written by Tini Howard with art by Leila Del Duca, you can purchase it in comic book shops on September 13th. The one-shot explores Wonder Woman’s time trapped by Pariah, where she’s given the chance to live in a world that matches Wonder Woman’s every dream and desire.
DC Preview: Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #5
With the reveal of who is behind the great darkness that is tearing the galaxy apart, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes are at odds over how to handle the incomprehensible evil that has brought them together. This time-spanning epic stars all your favorite superheroes from two different time periods! Batman! Saturn Girl! Superman! Brainiac 5! Naomi!…and dozens more race into battle to save the galaxy from being pulled apart! But at what cost? Will everyone survive this?
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0