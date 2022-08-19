Read full article on original website
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Why didn’t Marwin Gonzalez lose Yankees’ roster spot for Giancarlo Stanton?
Now that Oswaldo Cabrera has established himself as a do-anything piece to the Yankees‘ puzzle and Giancarlo Stanton is on the verge of returning, it’s fair to ask current utility man Marwin Gonzalez what exactly … he does here. Other than being Cabrera’s childhood idol (bizarre, yet...
Buck Showalter just proved Yankees’ point as Mets fans scream Subway Series hypocrisy
The New York Yankees won their second consecutive baseball game on Monday night in the Bronx, their first time piecing together victories in tandem since late July. The Bombers are attempting to dig themselves out of a nightmare month, and every little victory helps — especially when Max Scherzer’s the opposing pitcher, and Domingo German nearly goes seven shutout on the other side.
Astros: Dusty Baker explains pulling Justin Verlander from no-hitter
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker explained why he decided to pull Justin Verlander during his no-hitter on Aug. 23 against the Minnesota Twins. This season, Justin Verlander returned to the Houston Astros after receiving Tommy John surgery. Yet, he is throwing like he did during his prime years, and is the easy favorite to win the AL Cy Young award for the third-time of his career for the 2022 campaign.
Clayton Beeter making Yankees-Dodgers Joey Gallo trade hurt a lot less
Are you a Joey Gallo hater who’s seething at every clip/tweet alluding his newfound success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the New York Yankees? Well, how about we interest you in shifting your negativity to … positivity?. In the end, Yankees fans should...
Vikings trade for a QB, which is bad news for Kellen Mond
The Minnesota Vikings have traded for quarterback Nick Mullens, previously of the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t great news for current backup Kellen Mond. Mond was selected with the 67th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which at the time was seen as a warning sign for longtime Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.
Everything new coming to Paramount Plus in September 2022
If you’re a fan of sports, few services will suit your needs better than Paramount Plus. Every month, basketball games, soccer matches, and golf tournaments stream live on the service. But there’s plenty else to watch on Paramount Plus in September 2022. A bunch of popular shows are...
