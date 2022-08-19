Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon Man sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Firearm Offenses
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Department of Justice) A Baker City, Oregon man with several prior felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison today after he was arrested with multiple firearms and a large quantity of methamphetamine. Jacob Grammon, 26, was sentenced to 95 months in federal prison...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deputies believe mass shooting avoided at concert
GEORGE – Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office believe they stopped an Ephrata man who may have had plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night. Approximately 25,000 people were attending the sold-out concert series Bass Canyon, an electronic dance music festival. Citizens...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Public Hearing for Proposed Baker City Commercial Construction.
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker City) The Baker County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Baker County Courthouse, 1995 Third Street, Baker City, to hear a Site Plan Review request from Maverik for a new gas station and convenience store in the Commercial-General Zone and Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) of Baker City. A Variance is also requested allowing 42 parking spaces, which exceeds the minimum requirement of 14 parking spaces by more than 125%. The property is located southeast of the I-84 and Hwy-86 intersection and will be accessed via Old Best Frontage and Best Frontage Roads.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Firefighters are staying busy
GRANT COUNTY – UPDATE (12 p.m., 8/22):. The battles continue this afternoon against wildfires popping up throughout Grant County—mostly on the northern half, following much lightning activity. Wildcad.net reports that Malheur National Forest resources are responding to the Crocket’s Knob wildfire, reported early this morning between Vinegar Hill and Galena. It was last updated at 3 acres in size.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Construction continues, use detours on 4th Ave
JOHN DAY – John Day Public Works Manager Casey Myers came in to KJDY/News 103 newsroom yesterday with a 4th Avenue construction update. He wants to inform the public that 4th Avenue in John Day is now fully closed at the construction zone on Airport Road. Myers said folks who live on 4th can still access their homes from the top by using Adam Road and West Bench. The city expects the closure to last a couple of weeks. Contact John Day City Hall for further information.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Crockets Knob Fire updated to 150 acres
GREENHORN,OR – (Press Releasse from the Malheur National Forest) Current Situation: The Crockets Knob Fire was reported the morning of August 22 after significant lightning occurred across the Malheur National Forest. The fire is actively burning in all directions and is predominately moving to the west through grass, shrubs, and timber in the 1996 Summit Fire scar. Due to the steep and rugged terrain, access to the fire is limited. Fire crews are evaluating options for containment lines and continue to prepare the 45 Road and 537 Road. There are currently 140 personnel working on the incident including fire engines, hand crews, heavy equipment, helicopters, and Single Engine Air Tankers. Falling teams have been ordered to assist in mitigating hazard trees in the area. There are no structures immediately threatened.
Comments / 0