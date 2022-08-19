Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In Ambulance/Car Crash Friday In Carroll
No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon accident in Carroll involving a Carroll County ambulance. According to the Carroll Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 12:02 p.m. near the 3rd and Maple Streets intersection. Their investigation determined a 2016 Ford medic rig, driven by 31-year-old Scott Stork of Breda, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street. Authorities say a northbound 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by 18-year-old Makalei Kofron of Carroll, failed to yield from the Maple Street stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side. The Kofron vehicle was disabled in the crash, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Damage to the ambulance was estimated at $2,000, while the Mitsubishi sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. Kofron was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
1380kcim.com
Two Teens Seriously Injured In UTV/Car Accident Near Coon Rapids Saturday
Two minors were seriously injured after their UTV was struck by a car near Coon Rapids Saturday evening. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of Timber Avenue and 290th Street. Authorities say 15-year-old Cole Joseph Handlos of Carroll was traveling eastbound on 290th in a John Deere Gator and failed to stop for a posted stop sign. The Gator was struck in the intersection by a northbound 2005 Buick LeSabre, driven by 20-year-old Michell Alan Anthofer of Jefferson. Handlos and his passenger, 13-year-old Caden Handlos of Carroll, were ejected from the vehicle. Both boys were transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and later transferred to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. Anthofer also reported suspected minor injuries and was transported for treatment by private vehicle.
kjan.com
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 8/22/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office on Monday (Today) released a report on 16 arrests conducted from Aug. 14th through the 20th:. On Aug. 20th: 40-year-old Kevin Louis Walker, of Adair, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; 40-year-old Daniel Phillip Faulkner, Jr., of Casey, was arrested for Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Control, and Striking Fixtures upon a Highway. Both men were in a 2002 Dodge Durango that was involved in a rollover crash off I-80 at mile marker 86. They left the scene and were found at a residence in Casey and questioned before being released on citations; Arrested separately on Aug. 20th, was 40-year-old Bradley Gene Olsen, of Hancock, who was taken into custody by the Iowa State Patrol on a warrant out of Decatur County, for Failure to Appear on a Violation of Probation charge. He was being held in the Adair County Jail until turned over to Decatur County Deputies.
KETV.com
Two people killed in Harrison County motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday morning. In a news release, the Harrison County Sheriff said the crash happened on Austin Avenue near 307th Place, several miles south of Modale. Officials found the wreck around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when a passerby called 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Oak man arrested for Child Endangerment
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 23-year-old Andrew Michael Nagunst, of Red Oak, on Monday in the 100 block of N 5th Street for Child Endangerment-Bodily Injury. Nagunst was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on $5,000 bond.
kjan.com
Atlantic men arrested on drug charges; additional charges pending
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue reports as part of an ongoing investigation, the Atlantic Police Department executed three search warrants on Monday, August 22nd. The warrants were served on residences at 405 Peach Street, 511 Walnut Street, and 706 Palm Street. As a result of the investigation two men were arrested: 19-year-old William Freemark, of Atlantic, was arrested for: Possession of a controlled substance/1st offense – marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; 19-year-old Tanner Glines, of Atlantic, was arrested for PCS/2nd offense – marijuana, and poss. of paraphernalia.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Several people were injured in a crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a crash happened near the 45.5 mile marker on Interstate 29 south just after midnight on Sunday. Officers said a Dodge Charger was heading south at fast...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Creston Police report, 8/22/22
(7:06-a.m. News) – The Creston (Iowa) Police Department reports two weekend arrests and two incidents of theft. At around 5:45-p.m., Saturday, Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Garcia-Vasquez, of Creston, for Violation of No Contact/Protection Order. Garcia-Vazquez was transported to the Union County Jail where he was released on his own recognize. Late Sunday night, 41-year-old David Junior Richman, of Creston, was arrested at his residence and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Richman also has two warrants from Polk County for Probation Violation on an original charge for Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and Domestic Abuse Assault. Richman was transported to the Union County Jail and being held without bond. He will be extradited to the Polk County Jail.
kjan.com
Deer hit pickup in Union County – you read that right
(Creston, Iowa) – A pickup truck avoided hitting one deer Monday night in Union County, but three other deer ran into the truck. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports 27-year-old Bryce Bisby, of Moline, IL, was traveling south on Cherry Street Road at around 9-p.m., when he saw a deer on the road. Bisby slowed down, but then three more deer came out of the west ditch and ran into the side of Bisby’s 2021 Chevy 2500 pickup, causing an estimated $7,000 damage. The vehicle had three distinct, separate dents, on its passenger side.
KETV.com
Fremont man charged in death of Omaha woman after boating accident on Missouri River
LOGAN, Iowa — A 22-year-old Fremont man is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of a 20-year-old Omaha woman in a boating accident on the Missouri River in May. Garret Vanderheiden is also charged by the Harrison County Attorney's Office with boating while intoxicated...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjan.com
2 die in western Iowa motorcycle crash
(Modale, Iowa) – A motorcycle crash at around 9:50-a.m. Sunday, south of Modale, claimed the lives of man and a woman from Omaha. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Austin Avenue near 307th Place. The wreck was discovered by a passing motorist, who called 911.
1380kcim.com
Fire Destroys Residential Utility Shed Monday Night In Carroll
A residential utility shed in Carroll was deemed a total loss after a backyard fire spread to the nearby structure. The Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to the scene near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Boylan Avenue at approximately 8:19 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the shed to be ablaze, but crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. According to Fire Chief Dan Hannasch, the department was only on the scene for about 20 minutes. The fire destroyed the shed and its contents, but no other damage was reported.
kjan.com
2 arrested on drug charges in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – Two men were arrested on separate drug charges, in Union County. According to Creston Police, 18-year-old Anthony David Hopkins, of Osceola, was arrested Monday night and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense/Marijuana. He was later released from the Union County Jail on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly punches one, tries to run over three
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a July 20 incident in West Des Moines in which he allegedly tried to run over the mother of his child and her two male friends with his 2015 Toyota Scion. Donnie Franklin Scigliano Jr.,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Redding Accident Attributed to Mechanical Malfunction
REDDING, IA – An accident in Redding on Saturday is being attributed to a mechanical malfunction. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department says the accident took place just before 6 o’clock Saturday morning as Jeffrey Overholser was driving south on Depot Street, returning to his residence. Overholser started to turn into his driveway when he noticed it was partially blocked by another vehicle. Overholser was unable to stop due to the mechanical malfunction and he rear-ended the other vehicle which was occupied by two individuals. No one was injured in the accident.
Iowa man recovering quickly after horrific tractor accident
The longest journey begins with a single step. "Each step I take, each thing I do is reminding me I get another chance," said Dan Hedden.
kjan.com
Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River boating fatality
(Iowa DNR News) – LOGAN, Iowa – The Harrison County Attorney’s Office, Monday (Aug. 22nd) charged a Fremont, Nebraska man, 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, with involuntary manslaughter, a class D felony, and boating while intoxicated – first offense, a serious misdemeanor. The charges stem from a boating incident that occurred May 29th, and that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen, from of Omaha.
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police and other organizations recently cleared out several homeless camps. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Aug. 18 multiple homeless camps were removed. They were under the Broadway Viaduct, near Bahsen Park and along the pedestrian trail by the Missouri River.
Comments / 0