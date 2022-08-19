ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte High ‘locked out’ after student brings gun to school, flees

By Tod Palmer
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
A student was taken into custody outside Wyandotte High School after he allegedly brought a gun to school and fled from police.

The incident happened shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

School officials were notified that a student had brought a gun to school in his backpack, according to Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools.

Police officers at Wyandotte High confronted the student, who fled outside the building.

Kansas City, Kansas, police also responded to the scene.

The gun was recovered, and the student was taken into custody without incident. "There is no active threat" at the school, according to KCKPD.

A district official confirmed to KSHB 41 News a second student was also taken into custody for questioning regarding possible involvement in the incident.

Officers remain on scene to ensure security as part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Wyandotte High, which is located at 2501 Minnesota Avenue, was placed on a “lockout” for about 45 minutes, but the school has since returned to normal operations. Parents of students at the school can come to pick up their children if they want.

Students returned to the KCK School District earlier this week, and school was in session at the time of the incident.

School security remains an important topic, especially in the wake of the mass murder last May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Kansas City area hasn’t been immune from gun violence in schools, either. A student allegedly brought a gun to Olathe East High School and shot the school resource officer during a confrontation in an administrator’s office last March.

Olathe Public Schools are one of several districts in the Kansas City area which moved to tighten security ahead of the 2022-23 school year .

The Shawnee Mission School District added additional locks at some school buildings, while the Center School District instituted a clear backpack policy at its high school during the summer, among other changes .

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

